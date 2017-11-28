Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets fans quickly reach Chiarot fine GoFundMe goal

Nov 28, 2017, 12:50 PM EST
Winnipeg Jets fans put their disdain for Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry to good use over the past few days.

A GoFundMe that came about after a fine to Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot reached its goal on Monday, just 48 hours after it went live.

A total of 153 people donated over $4,300 in two days and all of it will go to the Christmas Cheer Board, a local Winnipeg charity that provides food hampers and gifts for children during the holiday season to those less fortunate.

“I’m not surprised Manitobans stepped up because they always do. I was surprised at how quickly word spread and how people from outside Manitoba have jumped in to help,” said Kyle Klatt, a Winnipegger who set up the GoFundMe page.

The crowdfunding page was set up to raise the same amount of money Chiarot was fined after he put the butt-end of his stick into the chin of Anaheim Ducks star Corey Perry last week, which can be seen below.

Chiarot was fined $3,763.44 for the incident, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Chiarot wore a smile on his face when reporters attempted to ask him about the GoFundMe, but declined to comment on Monday, preferring to leave his negative on-ice moment where he left it in Anaheim.

Klatt said he’s happy with how the campaign turned out and hopes others can follow its lead.

“I guess I am a bit proud the idea turned out the way it did,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been getting more praise than I deserve though. I would like the word to get out about this campaign so we can raise a bunch of money but also so others in different markets may use the same idea to raise money for other worthwhile causes.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Blackhawks' DeBrincat looks to keep scoring against Predators

Getty
Nov 28, 2017, 11:24 AM EST
The NHL on NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 regular season continues on Tuesday, as the Nashville Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can stream the game by clicking here

The Predators have been ferocious on home ice this season. Their record at Bridgestone Arena currently sits at 8-1-1, which matches their record in their last 10 outings overall.

Since the beginning of November, they have a pair of regulation losses to San Jose and Minnesota (both on the road) and a shootout loss in Carolina on Sunday. The rest of their games have all been victories.

The scary thing is, the Preds still feel like they haven’t played their best hockey yet.

“We haven’t played our best hockey yet,” Predators defenseman P.K. Subban told the Tennessean. “That’s the exciting thing about our team is that we haven’t played our best hockey game yet.”

Starting tonight, Nashville will play five of their next six games on home ice. They’re heading into this stretch sitting in third place in the Central Division. The Preds are two points behind the Jets for second and four points behind the Blues for first. In both cases, Nashville has a game in hand.

Thanks to a 4-0-1 stretch over their last five games, the Blackhawks have managed to climb back into a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

The ‘Hawks are coming off a big 7-3 win over Anaheim thanks to a hat trick from rookie Alex DeBrincat, who now has 10 goals and 17 points in 23 games.

“It was awesome,” linemate Patrick Sharp said of DeBrincat after the game, per the Chicago Tribune. “Only problem is … he’s going to be on TV a lot with that ugly mustache. But it was an awesome game, and you could tell … he’s gaining confidence, more and more every day. He’s got that scoring touch.”

Well, DeBrincat’s ugly mustache will likely get a lot of attention on tonight’s national broadcast (apologies in advance to Sharp).

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Vegas' expansion draft report card at quarter mark of season

Getty
Nov 28, 2017, 9:41 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Devils forward Taylor Hall still appreciates everything Bob Boughner did for him at the junior level. (Sun-Sentinel)

• Canucks rookie Brock Boeser has been the talk of the NHL of late. He’s good enough to use a 90 flex stick. What does that mean? The Vancouver Province explains. (Vancouver Province)

• The Panthers scored 32 goals in the first 11 games of the season, but just 17 in the next 11. Production from the top line has dried up significantly. (Pantherparkway.com)

Jakub Vrana‘s rookie season stacks up pretty well against what other Capitals players like Evgeny Kuznetsov, Marcus Johansson (now with New Jersey) and Andrei Burakovsky did during their first year in the NHL. (Novacapsfans.com)

• The Sports Daily has changes to improve the NHL product on its 100th birthday. For example, they’d like to see the full two minutes served during a penalty and more three-on-three hockey during games. (Thesportsdaily.com)

• The Ducks are heading out on a crucial road trip, and they’ll have to do it with a roster that’s pretty banged up. (OC Register)

Jonathan Toews is still “Captain Serious,” but he’s also been willing to show a different side of himself over the last little while. (The Hockey News)

• A lot of Islanders fans wanted Matt Duchene to fill the hole they had at center on the second line. The team didn’t make the move, and that was clearly the right call now that they have Mathew Barzal playing there. (Nyislesblog.com)

• Now that we’re more than a quarter into Vegas’ first season, Sinbin.Vegas hands out their grades for each move the team made during the expansion draft. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• The Flames have been having a “could’ve been better, could’ve been worse” kind of season. That was also the theme of their recent road trip. (Flamesfrom80feet.ca)

• Jets Nation looks at the three different ways a 1A, 1B goaltending tandem can work for a team. With Connor Hellebuyck and Steve Mason, Winnipeg seems to be using a mentorship program. (JetsNation.ca)

• Paul Bissonnette’s transition from player to broadcaster has gone pretty well. (Sports Illustrated)

• The Rangers may be winning with some regularity, but it’s still not time to get excited about their winning ways. (Blueseatblogs.com)

• Charlie Lindgren was fantastic for the Canadiens while Carey Price was out with an injury, but they shouldn’t get used to having him around because free agency is approaching quickly. (Habseyesontheprize.com)

• Hockey fights cancer has a special meaning for Winnipeg Jets assistant coach Jamie Kompon and his wife, Tina. (NHL.com)

• Allaboutthejersey.com looks at where Taylor Hall, Nico Hischier, Adam Henrique, Miles Wood, Blake Coleman, Damon Severson, Jesper Bratt and Brian Gibbons are shooting the puck from at even strength. (Allaboutthejersey.com)

• How much longer will Wayne Simmonds be a member of the Philadelphia Flyers? Their next stretch of games might provide us with the answer. (Philly.com)

Brayden Schenn has been “a perfect fit” with the St. Louis Blues this season. (Post-Dispatch)

• Jason Shaya, who is a broadcaster for Charlotte Checkers games, got the opportunity to serve as the team’s backup goalie recently. (Charlotte Observer)

• Team USA added two more players to their Olympic roster, as Haley Skarupa and Sidney Morin are now part of the team. (NBC Olympics)

• A hockey stick autographed by JFK and his brothers is now on display in a Cape Cod museum. (Associated Press)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: DeBrincat gets the hat

Getty
Nov 27, 2017, 11:50 PM EST
Player of the Night: Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

With 13 points in his first 22 NHL regular-season games, Alex DeBrincat has been just about as good as advertised, but perhaps some fans wanted a little more sizzle to go with the steak. Especially considering that other precocious prospects have been so productive. It’s easy to forget that the undersized scorer is merely 19.

DeBrincat’s age was relevant on Monday, as he became the second-youngest Blackhawks forward to record a hat trick. Apparently NBC’s own Jeremy Roenick did so when he was just a bit more fresh-faced:

DeBrincat also collected an assist, so this was a four-point night, bumping him up to 17 points in 23 games.

Blackhawks fans and management alike envisioned nights like these when he went in the second round (39th overall) back in 2016. Ducks followers, meanwhile, must worry that a collapse is approaching after the team’s shown so much heart in fighting off injury after injury.

Highlights of the Night

Yikes, these hits:

Sergei Bobrovsky fell to the Canadiens this time around, but he still managed to make a nice save or two.

Carey Price got the best of Bob in this one, making 37 saves to win his second straight game upon returning from injury. You might say that he’s fairly important to the Habs.

If you enjoy brawls (how bloodthirsty of you), check out this post for some nastiness between the Wild and Jets during Winnipeg’s drubbing of Minny.

Factoids of the Night

One perk of Roberto Luongo‘s two tours with the mostly-struggling Panthers: the future Hall of Famer now has at least 200 wins with two different teams. BREAKING: this is a rare feat.

Quite a CLUTCHNESS DUEL forming between Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin:

Scores

Panthers 3, Devils 2
Penguins 5, Flyers 4 (OT)
Canadiens 3, Blue Jackets 1
Jets 7, Wild 2
Blackhawks 7, Ducks 3

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fracas ensues during Jets' rout of Wild (Video)

Nov 27, 2017, 10:59 PM EST
Can a two-game road trip be a long road trip?

The Minnesota Wild might feel that way, as they’ve been drubbed by two Central Division rivals in as many games. First, the Blues handled them 6-3 on Saturday. Things only got worse tonight as the red-hot Jets poured it on during a 7-2 beating.

Minnesota aimed to get a measure of revenge via beatings, actually, as quite the brawl erupted as Bryan Little scored all alone to make it 6-2. As you can see from the video above this post’s headline, it was a brief-but-heated skirmish.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau would likely prefer a more defensive-minded response going forward, as The Athletic’s Michael Russo points out while singling out Kyle Quincey for quite an odd, mostly bad night:

With those consecutive losses, the Wild fall to 11-10-3 on the season. The Jets, meanwhile, move to just two points behind the Central-leading Blues for the division lead.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.