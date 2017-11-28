Winnipeg Jets fans quickly reach Chiarot fine GoFundMe goal

Winnipeg Jets fans put their disdain for Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry to good use over the past few days.

A GoFundMe that came about after a fine to Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot reached its goal on Monday, just 48 hours after it went live.

A total of 153 people donated over $4,300 in two days and all of it will go to the Christmas Cheer Board, a local Winnipeg charity that provides food hampers and gifts for children during the holiday season to those less fortunate.

“I’m not surprised Manitobans stepped up because they always do. I was surprised at how quickly word spread and how people from outside Manitoba have jumped in to help,” said Kyle Klatt, a Winnipegger who set up the GoFundMe page.

The crowdfunding page was set up to raise the same amount of money Chiarot was fined after he put the butt-end of his stick into the chin of Anaheim Ducks star Corey Perry last week, which can be seen below.

Chiarot was fined $3,763.44 for the incident, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Chiarot wore a smile on his face when reporters attempted to ask him about the GoFundMe, but declined to comment on Monday, preferring to leave his negative on-ice moment where he left it in Anaheim.

Klatt said he’s happy with how the campaign turned out and hopes others can follow its lead.

“I guess I am a bit proud the idea turned out the way it did,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been getting more praise than I deserve though. I would like the word to get out about this campaign so we can raise a bunch of money but also so others in different markets may use the same idea to raise money for other worthwhile causes.”

