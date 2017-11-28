NHL on NBCSN: Blackhawks’ DeBrincat looks to keep scoring against Predators

The NHL on NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 regular season continues on Tuesday, as the Nashville Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can stream the game by clicking here.

The Predators have been ferocious on home ice this season. Their record at Bridgestone Arena currently sits at 8-1-1, which matches their record in their last 10 outings overall.

Since the beginning of November, they have a pair of regulation losses to San Jose and Minnesota (both on the road) and a shootout loss in Carolina on Sunday. The rest of their games have all been victories.

The scary thing is, the Preds still feel like they haven’t played their best hockey yet.

“We haven’t played our best hockey yet,” Predators defenseman P.K. Subban told the Tennessean. “That’s the exciting thing about our team is that we haven’t played our best hockey game yet.”

Starting tonight, Nashville will play five of their next six games on home ice. They’re heading into this stretch sitting in third place in the Central Division. The Preds are two points behind the Jets for second and four points behind the Blues for first. In both cases, Nashville has a game in hand.

Thanks to a 4-0-1 stretch over their last five games, the Blackhawks have managed to climb back into a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

The ‘Hawks are coming off a big 7-3 win over Anaheim thanks to a hat trick from rookie Alex DeBrincat, who now has 10 goals and 17 points in 23 games.

“It was awesome,” linemate Patrick Sharp said of DeBrincat after the game, per the Chicago Tribune. “Only problem is … he’s going to be on TV a lot with that ugly mustache. But it was an awesome game, and you could tell … he’s gaining confidence, more and more every day. He’s got that scoring touch.”

Well, DeBrincat’s ugly mustache will likely get a lot of attention on tonight’s national broadcast (apologies in advance to Sharp).

