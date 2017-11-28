Murray injured in Voracek collision
Associated Press

Matt Murray’s injury could intensify Ian Cole trade rumours

By Scott BilleckNov 28, 2017, 2:45 PM EST
2 Comments

Trade rumors involving Ian Cole may start to pick up even more steam after the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Matt Murray is week-to-week with a lower-body injury on Tuesday.

Murray, 23, was injured in Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers when Jakub Voracek collided with Murray, sending the two-time Stanley Cup winner’s leg awkwardly into the post.

The injury is a big blow to the Penguins, who are sitting in the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Not only have they been struggling with consistency this season, they now have two goalies on their roster with a combined five games of NHL experience.

Tristan Jarry, 22, is slated to be Murray’s replacement for the time being. He’s appeared in four games, all this season, and owns a 2-0-2 record. He’s played well, but questions of his long-term viability at this point are unanswered. The Penguins recalled Casey DeSmith, 26, on Tuesday, who allowed three goals on 15 shots in 42 minutes in his NHL debut earlier this year.

Cole, meanwhile, has been a healthy scratch for the past four games. He’s not too happy about it, of course.

But Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was quick to shoot down the speculation revolving around his 28-year-old defenseman on Tuesday.

Sullivan’s comments are likely a smokescreen, however, as the Penguins have reportedly allowed Cole’s agent to speak with other teams about a trade.

What becomes of Ian Cole, and what the return might be, will play out over the coming weeks, if not days.

And there are more pressing concerns.

As Matt Larkin of The Hockey News points out, Murray has been injured five times now in the past 19 months, including three ailments considered to be serious and causing him to miss significant time.

If a trade involving Cole can’t garner a veteran goaltender in return, perhaps the Penguins can re-claim an old friend, assuming Antti Niemi hits the waiver wire again with the return to health of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Patrick Kane, Matt Dumba slapped with fines

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckNov 28, 2017, 3:15 PM EST
2 Comments

Patrick Kane and Matt Dumba have been hit with $5,000 fines for separate incidents stemming from Monday night’s action in the NHL.

Kane reacted to Nick Ritchie slashing him as both players headed to their respective benches by taking a 180-degree swing back at Ritchie in the third period.

Kane was handed a two-minute minor for slashing on the play.

Dumba’s fine stems from an unsportsmanlike incident that happened after the horn sounded to end the first period.

As Jets forward Joel Armia was skated back to Winnipeg’s bench, Dumba appeared to squirt a water bottle at him.

Dumba was given a two-minute minor on the play.

Armia found he incident laughable after the game.

“Of course it’s always funny when the other team gets angry or whatever,” he said. “I mean, that’s probably one thing we try to do every night, just work as hard as we can so the other team gets frustrated.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

IIHF backs Russia’s participation in Pyeongchang Olympics

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckNov 28, 2017, 1:30 PM EST
2 Comments

The International Ice Hockey Federation doesn’t want to see hockey suffer at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

With the International Olympic Committee set to rule on whether Russia can compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games next week, the IIHF threw its support behind Russia’s “clean” athletes on Tuesday.

The IIHF released a statement on the matter on Tuesday, stating that they “oppose” the use of collective punishment in what they called a “unanimous opinion.”

The IOC will rule on the matter on Dec. 5.

The statement, which can be read in full below, said that “punitive measures” the IOC is seeking against Russia would put the “health of ice hockey at risk.”

The IIHF Council has reached a unanimous opinion that all clean athletes, including those from Russia, must be permitted to represent their country in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

We oppose the use of collective punishment in the case of Russian athletes. Although we recognize the need to confront doping in sport, Olympic participation should not be used to sanction the many for the actions of the few. In addition, the extent to which the IOC is seeking punitive measures in the case of Russia is putting the health of ice hockey at risk.

Russia’s role in the growth and development of ice hockey cannot be understated. This country forms a pillar on which our sport’s legacy rests upon.

To preserve the integrity of the Olympic ice hockey tournaments, the IIHF in full cooperation with the Russian Ice Hockey Federation and the Kontinental Hockey League initiated a highly structured testing program for the KHL, MHL, and WHL, which went into operation in December 2016 and up to the present has tested nearly 400 Russian players.

To this effect, the IIHF Council reiterates its position that clean athletes from all qualified Federations should be permitted to go to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and represent their countries.

“We wanted to outline our position clearly to the IOC, that we are against a collective punishment approach that would unfairly punish many Russian athletes that had nothing to do with doping,” said IIHF President René Fasel in a release.

The potential punishment that could be levied against Russia stems from the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

The World Anti-Doping Agency claims Russia’s athletes were involved in a state-backed doping program to help boost their medal count at their chances of success at their home Games.

Last week, Hockey Canada, along with the hockey federations in Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic sent a letter to the Kontinental Hockey League, encouraging the league not to withhold its players from the games in protest for the potential sanctions of Russia’s Pyeongchang participation.

The move by the KHL would have a widespread effect on the composition of hockey teams heading to the Games. The CBC reported last week that “sixteen members of Canada’s 25-man-roster at the recent Karjala Cup in Finland play in the KHL, including goalie Ben Scrivens and forwards Wojtek Wolski and Teddy Purcell.”

Fasel said the KHL is obliged to release any players of any nationality.

NHL players will not be permitted to play in the Olympics, which run from Feb. 9 to Feb. 26.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Winnipeg Jets fans quickly reach Chiarot fine GoFundMe goal

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckNov 28, 2017, 12:50 PM EST
4 Comments

Winnipeg Jets fans put their disdain for Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry to good use over the past few days.

A GoFundMe that came about after a fine to Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot reached its goal on Monday, just 48 hours after it went live.

A total of 153 people donated over $4,300 in two days and all of it will go to the Christmas Cheer Board, a local Winnipeg charity that provides food hampers and gifts for children during the holiday season to those less fortunate.

“I’m not surprised Manitobans stepped up because they always do. I was surprised at how quickly word spread and how people from outside Manitoba have jumped in to help,” said Kyle Klatt, a Winnipegger who set up the GoFundMe page.

The crowdfunding page was set up to raise the same amount of money Chiarot was fined after he put the butt-end of his stick into the chin of Anaheim Ducks star Corey Perry last week, which can be seen below.

Chiarot was fined $3,763.44 for the incident, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Chiarot wore a smile on his face when reporters attempted to ask him about the GoFundMe, but declined to comment on Monday, preferring to leave his negative on-ice moment where he left it in Anaheim.

Klatt said he’s happy with how the campaign turned out and hopes others can follow its lead.

“I guess I am a bit proud the idea turned out the way it did,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been getting more praise than I deserve though. I would like the word to get out about this campaign so we can raise a bunch of money but also so others in different markets may use the same idea to raise money for other worthwhile causes.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

NHL on NBCSN: Blackhawks’ DeBrincat looks to keep scoring against Predators

Getty
By Joey AlfieriNov 28, 2017, 11:24 AM EST
2 Comments

The NHL on NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 regular season continues on Tuesday, as the Nashville Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can stream the game by clicking here

The Predators have been ferocious on home ice this season. Their record at Bridgestone Arena currently sits at 8-1-1, which matches their record in their last 10 outings overall.

Since the beginning of November, they have a pair of regulation losses to San Jose and Minnesota (both on the road) and a shootout loss in Carolina on Sunday. The rest of their games have all been victories.

The scary thing is, the Preds still feel like they haven’t played their best hockey yet.

“We haven’t played our best hockey yet,” Predators defenseman P.K. Subban told the Tennessean. “That’s the exciting thing about our team is that we haven’t played our best hockey game yet.”

Starting tonight, Nashville will play five of their next six games on home ice. They’re heading into this stretch sitting in third place in the Central Division. The Preds are two points behind the Jets for second and four points behind the Blues for first. In both cases, Nashville has a game in hand.

Thanks to a 4-0-1 stretch over their last five games, the Blackhawks have managed to climb back into a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

The ‘Hawks are coming off a big 7-3 win over Anaheim thanks to a hat trick from rookie Alex DeBrincat, who now has 10 goals and 17 points in 23 games.

“It was awesome,” linemate Patrick Sharp said of DeBrincat after the game, per the Chicago Tribune. “Only problem is … he’s going to be on TV a lot with that ugly mustache. But it was an awesome game, and you could tell … he’s gaining confidence, more and more every day. He’s got that scoring touch.”

Well, DeBrincat’s ugly mustache will likely get a lot of attention on tonight’s national broadcast (apologies in advance to Sharp).

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.