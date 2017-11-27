Getty

The Buzzer: DeBrincat gets the hat

By James O'BrienNov 27, 2017, 11:50 PM EST
Player of the Night: Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

With 13 points in his first 22 NHL regular-season games, Alex DeBrincat has been just about as good as advertised, but perhaps some fans wanted a little more sizzle to go with the steak. Especially considering that other precocious prospects have been so productive. It’s easy to forget that the undersized scorer is merely 19.

DeBrincat’s age was relevant on Monday, as he became the second-youngest Blackhawks forward to record a hat trick. Apparently NBC’s own Jeremy Roenick did so when he was just a bit more fresh-faced:

DeBrincat also collected an assist, so this was a four-point night, bumping him up to 17 points in 23 games.

Blackhawks fans and management alike envisioned nights like these when he went in the second round (39th overall) back in 2016. Ducks followers, meanwhile, must worry that a collapse is approaching after the team’s shown so much heart in fighting off injury after injury.

Highlights of the Night

Yikes, these hits:

Sergei Bobrovsky fell to the Canadiens this time around, but he still managed to make a nice save or two.

Carey Price got the best of Bob in this one, making 37 saves to win his second straight game upon returning from injury. You might say that he’s fairly important to the Habs.

If you enjoy brawls (how bloodthirsty of you), check out this post for some nastiness between the Wild and Jets during Winnipeg’s drubbing of Minny.

Factoids of the Night

One perk of Roberto Luongo‘s two tours with the mostly-struggling Panthers: the future Hall of Famer now has at least 200 wins with two different teams. BREAKING: this is a rare feat.

Quite a CLUTCHNESS DUEL forming between Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin:

Scores

Panthers 3, Devils 2
Penguins 5, Flyers 4 (OT)
Canadiens 3, Blue Jackets 1
Jets 7, Wild 2
Blackhawks 7, Ducks 3

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Brawl ensues during Jets’ rout of Wild (Video)

By James O'BrienNov 27, 2017, 10:59 PM EST
Can a two-game road trip be a long road trip?

The Minnesota Wild might feel that way, as they’ve been drubbed by two Central Division rivals in as many games. First, the Blues handled them 6-3 on Saturday. Things only got worse tonight as the red-hot Jets poured it on during a 7-2 beating.

Minnesota aimed to get a measure of revenge via beatings, actually, as quite the brawl erupted as Bryan Little scored all alone to make it 6-2. As you can see from the video above this post’s headline, it was a brief-but-heated skirmish.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau would likely prefer a more defensive-minded response going forward, as The Athletic’s Michael Russo points out while singling out Kyle Quincey for quite an odd, mostly bad night:

With those consecutive losses, the Wild fall to 11-10-3 on the season. The Jets, meanwhile, move to just two points behind the Central-leading Blues for the division lead.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins beat Flyers, lose Murray to injury

By James O'BrienNov 27, 2017, 9:25 PM EST
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray was helped off the ice after a scary-looking collision with Jakub Voracek of the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

(You can see that in action in the video above this post’s headline.)

There’s no word yet on Murray’s condition. The Penguins are attempting a comeback against the Flyers with Tristan Jarry in net.

This hasn’t been the easiest smoothest month-and-change for Murray, 23, who came into the night with a .906 save percentage. The Penguins clearly miss the rare depth they had in the one-two punch of Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury, as Pittsburgh’s been stuck in a lot of shooting gallery-type evenings; these have been challenging times even for a team of the Pens’ scoring prowess.

Murray, Jarry, and two other goalies have appeared in net for the Penguins so far this season. This post will be updated with the result of the game and, ideally, some information about Murray. Stay tuned.

Update: The Penguins faced a 3-1 deficit to begin the third period, and Michael Raffl restored the Flyers lead at 4-3 with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. Pittsburgh continued to fight, though, as Jake Guentzel sent the contest to OT and Sidney Crosby scored the game-winner via a deft tip:

To little surprise, Mike Sullivan provided a non-update on Murray. Perhaps he’s correct that more will be known on Tuesday or at least in the next few days?

Meanwhile, the Flyers continue their losing streak at eight games, with “loser points” remaining bittersweet.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Are Penguins wise in reportedly trying to trade Ian Cole?

By James O'BrienNov 27, 2017, 7:45 PM EST
Beyond an increase in penalty calls, you might chalk up some of the climbing scoring stats in the NHL to teams observing the Pittsburgh Penguins’ formula for success.

Granted, a huge part of it is “employ Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.” Even so, the Penguins were struggling at times before Mike Sullivan took over as head coach and, essentially, decided to throw caution to the wind.

Long story short, the argument goes that the Penguins decided to “outscore their problems,” with said problems being placed mostly on the shoulders of their defensemen. As you’ve likely heard hundreds of times by now, their second run came with no Kris Letang during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Still, you do need some capable defensemen, and the Penguins surely can’t feel too cocky right now, what with a -17 goal differential heading into Monday’s action. Despite such worries, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey provides an intriguing update: blueliner Ian Cole has been a regular healthy scratch, in part, because the Penguins are actively trying to trade him.

Mackey provides some more background on the situation, noting that it’s unclear if a trade is imminent:

It does not appear the desire to trade Cole has anything to do with his play. It’s more a function of him being an attractive option to other teams, and, according to a source, interest in him has already been several teams deep.

Note: The report has been backed up by multiple reporters after Mackey first broke the news.

One key element is that Cole, 28, will see his $2.1 million cap hit expire after 2017-18. Like virtually every other regular contender during the era of the salary cap, the Penguins often need to let valuable supporting cast members leave, and it sounds like Cole would leave their price range. Mackey reports that the Penguins want to get something for him now rather than allowing him to leave for nothing via unrestricted free agency.

Mackey believes that Pittsburgh seeks a scoring boost, and considering how defensemen are held at a premium in the NHL, it shouldn’t be too hard to find a depth piece.

A solid piece amid a struggling group

That said, allow me to wonder if this is really the best idea for the Penguins.

As defending repeat champions, the Penguins shouldn’t be shy about leaning a bit more toward the present than the future, although it still must be a balancing act. By just about any measure, Cole has been a valuable piece for a defense corps that doesn’t look positioned to handle the loss of helpful pieces.

Cole is an experienced defenseman who grades out as a second-pairing guy, as you can see from his HERO chart, via Dom Galimini:

via Dom Galimini

Really, the Penguins might be better off looking for cheaper ways to improve their scoring depth.

Keeping the window open

When they made a move to acquire Riley Sheahan, they gave up a pick, and that might be the best course of action. The trade deadline would be an obvious time to do this, yet if the Penguins want to be more proactive, they could probably land something earlier as well. Beyond that, it never hurts to keep an eye on the waiver wire.

Look, no GM wants to see a useful player leave without any sort of return, but you can also sacrifice a viable option at the altar of “cost certainty.” The Blackhawks were worried about eventually losing Niklas Hjalmarsson, but Stan Bowman probably wishes he actually procrastinated rather than settling for a middling defenseman in Connor Murphy.

Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Phil Kessel are all 30. Evgeni Malkin is 31. Sports teams sometimes see their windows slam shut with cruel speed, so the Penguins would be wise to think long and hard about how moving Cole for something might hurt their chances this season.

This isn’t to say that Cole is a make-or-break player, but you never know how many pieces you can remove from the puzzle before the Jenga tower collapses.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Panthers’ lethal top line lost their Dadonov

By James O'BrienNov 27, 2017, 7:02 PM EST
Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon is thankful that his vision guides the franchise once again, but the results for his renovation have often been pretty unappealing so far in 2017-18.

That said, the Panthers’ top line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov, and Evgenii Dadonov has been electric, with Dadonov’s return to the NHL being a smash success. Even with some slow production for Dadonov in his past few games, he’s been outstanding by metrics both fancy and simple, including generating 18 points in 22 games. Dadonov’s addition/return sure seems to be the no-brainer highlight of an otherwise polarizing (if not just flat-out poor) summer.

Unfortunately, a shoulder injury really spoils the fun for “Dad,” however, as he’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks. That news comes from a variety of reports, including Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein.

Dadonov probably suffered his shoulder injury thanks to this hit by Cody Franson of the Chicago Blackhawks:

Early on, it looks like the dynamic duo of Barkov and Huberdeau will see Denis Malgin as their new winger. Malgin, 20, was recently recalled from the AHL; he scored 10 points in 47 games last season and was unable to generate a goal or an assist in five regular-season contests in 2017-18, though he was receiving less than 10 minutes of ice time per night.

Dadonov, Barkov, and Huberdeau were essentially attached at the hip at even-strength so far this season, so if there’s a drop-off with Malgin/assorted other forwards, it will be that much easier to see how much of a difference Dadonov makes.

The Panthers are taking on the Devils in New Jersey tonight. Florida’s currently ranked second-to-last in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with 18 points (8-12-2). On paper, losing Dadonov will only exacerbate this team’s issues, and it must sting to see Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith stand as such strong contributors for the Vegas Golden Knights.

(Marchessault was named the NHL’s first star of the week. Ouch.)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.