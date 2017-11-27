Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Why is Alex Ovechkin supporting Putin?

By Joey AlfieriNov 27, 2017, 9:46 AM EST
PHT Morning Skate: Why is Alex Ovechkin supporting Putin?

•It’s been clear for a while that Caps for Alex Ovechkin has been a Vladimir Putin supporter. The Washington Post is just trying to figure out why. (Washington Post)

•Sunday was the official 100th anniversary of the NHL,  which was formed in Montreal, Canada in 1917. It’s amazing to see how far the league has come. (NHL.com)

•Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo has been playing really well of late, but the team still has to manage the 38-year-old’s playing time. (Sun-Sentinel)

•The Los Angeles Kings’ mascot is being sued for grabbing a man’s buttocks. (ABC7.com)

•It’s been a weird season for Tyler Seguin. He was productive on a line with Jamie Benn and Alex Radulov, but since the trio was blown up, it’s been a lot more difficult for him. (Dallas News)

•With save percentages dropping by a couple of points, NHL.com looks at all the surprises between the pipes from the first quarter of the season. (NHL.com)

•The NHL is working hard to clean up every player’s trash talking on the ice. (Toronto Star)

•Washington has been a whole lot better since Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin were put back together. (DCPuckDrop.com)

•Geoff Courtnall’s post-hockey life hasn’t been easy. He managed to overcome a lot of adversity since deciding it was time to give up drinking in 2010. (Vancouver Province)

•Roger Krafve found a hidden gem when he purchased an old hockey stick from at an antique store in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Shootouts, apologies and Rangers rolling at MSG

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckNov 26, 2017, 8:05 PM EST
Players of the Night:

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: Lundqvist stopped 29 of the Vancouver Canucks’ 32 shots to win his fifth-straight game and 12th of the season. He’s tied for fourth in wins and has won 11 of his past 14 starts.

Jimmy Vesey, New York Rangers: Vesey scored the tying goal in the third period and then scored in the seventh round of the shootout to help give the Rangers a 4-3 win against the Canucks.

Victor Rask, Carolina Hurricanes: Rask ended an eight-game point-less drought with a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win against the Nashville Predators. The Hurricanes snapped the Predators four-game winning streak and are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games.

Highlight of the Night: Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen took the puck to his backhand and popped it up and over a sprawling Juuse Saros for the shootout winner.

MISC:

On this day in 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal.

• The Anaheim Ducks apologized on Sunday after they posted an “insensitive” video on their Twitter featuring a naked Ryan Kesler.

Justin Williams did his best to keep his praise of Joakim Nordstrom’s blocked shots in overtime G-rated after Sunday’s game. Nordstrom block two bombs off the stick of P.K. Subban seven seconds apart with under 90 seconds remaining

• The Rangers matched the Vegas Golden Knights for the longest home-winning streak this season at eight games.

Ryan Strome scored for the first time in five games to snap the Boston Bruins four-game winning streak in a 4-2 win for the Edmonton Oilers.

David Pastrnak scored his 12th goal of the season for the Bruins, moving him into a tie for sixth in NHL goal-scoring.

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:

Rangers 4, Canucks 3 (SO)
Hurricanes 4, Predators 3 (SO)
Oilers 4, Bruins 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Gabriel Landeskog lands player safety hearing after cross-check

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckNov 26, 2017, 3:30 PM EST
Gabriel Landeskog is in hot water with the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety (again) after cross-checking Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk in the head on Saturday.

The NHL announced Sunday that the Colorado Avalanche captain, who is no stranger to the league’s disciplinary committee, would have a hearing scheduled for Monday.

The incident, which can be seen below, shows Tkachuk fighting for a loose puck at the side of Colorado’s net in the first period of 3-2 Fames win on Saturday. Landeskog does well, initially, to get Tkachuk away from the puck, but then fires off two cross-checks, the second landing flush on the side of Tkachuk’s face.

Landeskog was issued a two-minute stint in the sin bin for cross-checking on the play. Tkachuk remained in the game and assisted on the ensuing power-play goal by Dougie Hamilton.

Landeskog has had issues with his stick getting horizontal and getting too high in the past.

In March of 2016, Landeskog was handed a three-game suspension for cross-checking then-Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Despres in the back of the head, which the 25-year-old said was, “really, really, really dumb play on my part.”

In November of 2015, Landeskog was given a two-game ban after a hit to the head of Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand.

Jarome Iginla could suit up for Canada again (Video)

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckNov 26, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Unrestricted free agent Jarome Iginla could once again don a Team Canada jersey.

The Hockey Night panel discussed Iginla’s return to the ice on Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada. Iginla recently had a minor operation on his hip. He played 80 games last season split between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings.

“He had conversations with Team Canada this week,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said during Saturday’s broadcast. “He’s going to begin skating in about a week or two and I think Team Canada has re-extended the invitation (to play in the Spengler Cup). If he wants to play in the Spengler Cup before the Olympics, there will be a spot for him.”

The Spengler Cup runs from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31 in Davos, Switzerland.

Hockey Canada’s president and CEO Tom Renny told Sportsnet at the beginning of November that Iginla needs to play hockey to be considered for the Olympic team that will head to South Korea early next year.

It was reported in September that Iginla was being ‘selective’ with where he wanted to sign as a free agent, but teams were being just as selective when it came to Iginla, who had 14 goals and 27 points in 80 games last season.

Earlier this month, Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke said the Flames kicked the tires regarding bringing Iginla. 40, back to the town where played for 17 years.

If Iginla signed with an NHL team between now and the start of the Olympics, he would be ineligible to play for Canada.

Iginla is a future NHL Hall of Famer, with 625 goals and 1,300 points in 1,554 career games. He has won gold twice with Canada at the Olympics, in 2002 in Salt Lake City and again in Vancouver in 2010, but has never hoisted the Stanley Cup.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Shutouts, a hat trick and Vegas keeps rolling

AP
By Sean LeahyNov 26, 2017, 1:42 AM EST
Players of the Night

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens: In his first start since Nov. 2 Price stopped all 36 shots he faced from the Buffalo Sabres during a 3-0 victory. The shutout was the 40th of his career and first this season to help the Habs end a five-game losing skid. Price is now the fourth goalie in Canadiens history to record 40 shutouts.

Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks: Jones recorded his second shutout of the season and 17th of his career as the Sharks blanked the Winnipeg Jets 4-0. Logan Couture scored twice and Jones made 38 saves, including 29 over the final 40 minutes, in the victory.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: Ovechkin had a special night and created one for a fan as his hat trick, which tied Pavel Bure for most in NHL history by a Russian-born player, powered the Capitals by the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2. Before the game, Ovechkin met Alex Luey, a 13-year-old bone cancer survivor, and the Washington captain delivered on a promise to score and created a memory for a lifetime.

Highlight of the NightNot going to beat what Ovi did, so here’s runner-up Brendan Perlini providing a highlight for the Coyotes:

MISC:

Brian Gibbonstremendous season continued as he potted his 11th of the season 2:32 into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves and Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle provided the goals as the New York Islanders edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 for their sixth win in seven games. Matt Duchene scored his first goal with the Senators in the loss.

Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel each scored twice to power the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2. Kessel also added two assists for a four-point night, while the Penguins captain had a helper of his own to finish with three points on the evening.

Chris Kunitz returned to Pittsburgh for the first time since signing with the Lightning and received his 2017 Stanley Cup before the game:

Corey Crawford’s great season continued as his 37 saves and three points from captain Jonathan Toews helped the Chicago Blackhawks down the Florida Panthers 4-1.

• Oh, look, another night, and some more goals from Jaden Schwartz, whose pair helped the St. Louis Blues double up the Minnesota Wild 6-3. The Blues lead the NHL in points with 35 through 24 games and are tied for third in scoring with 84 goals.

William Karlsson potted his 13th of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights won their fifth in a row by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 4-2. Jonathan Marchessault ended the night with a goal and two assists.

David Rittich recorded his first NHL win with 24 stops during a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Micheal Ferland and Mikael Backlund scored 22 seconds apart in the final minute of the second period to snap a 1-1 deadlock.

Trevor Lewis‘ goal in the fourth round of the shootout was the difference as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1. Anaheim was 1:32 from clinching a 1-0 win when Dustin Brown scored his ninth of the season to send the game to overtime. Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in overtime and regulation.

Kevin Bieksa brought out the Superman punch again, as Andy Andreoff found out:

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:
Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 2
Canadiens 3, Sabres 0
Islanders 2, Senators 1
Devils 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)
Blackhawks 4, Panthers 1
Penguins 5, Lightning 2
Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 2
Blues 6, Wild 3
Flames 3, Avalanche 2
Sharks 4, Jets 0
Kings 2, Ducks 1 (SO)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.