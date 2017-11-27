PHT Morning Skate: Why is Alex Ovechkin supporting Putin?

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

•It’s been clear for a while that Caps for Alex Ovechkin has been a Vladimir Putin supporter. The Washington Post is just trying to figure out why. (Washington Post)

•Sunday was the official 100th anniversary of the NHL, which was formed in Montreal, Canada in 1917. It’s amazing to see how far the league has come. (NHL.com)

•Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo has been playing really well of late, but the team still has to manage the 38-year-old’s playing time. (Sun-Sentinel)

•The Los Angeles Kings’ mascot is being sued for grabbing a man’s buttocks. (ABC7.com)

•It’s been a weird season for Tyler Seguin. He was productive on a line with Jamie Benn and Alex Radulov, but since the trio was blown up, it’s been a lot more difficult for him. (Dallas News)

•With save percentages dropping by a couple of points, NHL.com looks at all the surprises between the pipes from the first quarter of the season. (NHL.com)

•The NHL is working hard to clean up every player’s trash talking on the ice. (Toronto Star)

•Washington has been a whole lot better since Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin were put back together. (DCPuckDrop.com)

•Geoff Courtnall’s post-hockey life hasn’t been easy. He managed to overcome a lot of adversity since deciding it was time to give up drinking in 2010. (Vancouver Province)

•Roger Krafve found a hidden gem when he purchased an old hockey stick from at an antique store in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune)

