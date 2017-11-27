Brawl ensues during Jets’ rout of Wild (Video)

The Minnesota Wild might feel that way, as they’ve been drubbed by two Central Division rivals in as many games. First, the Blues handled them 6-3 on Saturday. Things only got worse tonight as the red-hot Jets poured it on during a 7-2 beating.
Minnesota aimed to get a measure of revenge via beatings, actually, as quite the brawl erupted as Bryan Little scored all alone to make it 6-2. As you can see from the video above this post’s headline, it was a brief-but-heated skirmish.
Wild coach Bruce Boudreau would likely prefer a more defensive-minded response going forward, as The Athletic’s Michael Russo points out while singling out Kyle Quincey for quite an odd, mostly bad night:
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray was helped off the ice after a scary-looking collision with Jakub Voracek of the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.
(You can see that in action in the video above this post’s headline.)
There’s no word yet on Murray’s condition. The Penguins are attempting a comeback against the Flyers with Tristan Jarry in net.
This hasn’t been the easiest smoothest month-and-change for Murray, 23, who came into the night with a .906 save percentage. The Penguins clearly miss the rare depth they had in the one-two punch of Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury, as Pittsburgh’s been stuck in a lot of shooting gallery-type evenings; these have been challenging times even for a team of the Pens’ scoring prowess.
Murray, Jarry, and two other goalies have appeared in net for the Penguins so far this season. This post will be updated with the result of the game and, ideally, some information about Murray. Stay tuned.
Update: The Penguins faced a 3-1 deficit to begin the third period, and Michael Raffl restored the Flyers lead at 4-3 with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. Pittsburgh continued to fight, though, as Jake Guentzel sent the contest to OT and Sidney Crosby scored the game-winner via a deft tip:
Beyond an increase in penalty calls, you might chalk up some of the climbing scoring stats in the NHL to teams observing the Pittsburgh Penguins’ formula for success.
Granted, a huge part of it is “employ Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.” Even so, the Penguins were struggling at times before Mike Sullivan took over as head coach and, essentially, decided to throw caution to the wind.
Long story short, the argument goes that the Penguins decided to “outscore their problems,” with said problems being placed mostly on the shoulders of their defensemen. As you’ve likely heard hundreds of times by now, their second run came with no Kris Letang during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Mackey provides some more background on the situation, noting that it’s unclear if a trade is imminent:
It does not appear the desire to trade Cole has anything to do with his play. It’s more a function of him being an attractive option to other teams, and, according to a source, interest in him has already been several teams deep.
Note: The report has been backed up by multiple reporters after Mackey first broke the news.
#Pens have given Ian Cole’s agent permission to speak to other teams about a trade, confirming earlier reports from @JMackeyPG and @FriedgeHNIC
One key element is that Cole, 28, will see his $2.1 million cap hit expire after 2017-18. Like virtually every other regular contender during the era of the salary cap, the Penguins often need to let valuable supporting cast members leave, and it sounds like Cole would leave their price range. Mackey reports that the Penguins want to get something for him now rather than allowing him to leave for nothing via unrestricted free agency.
Mackey believes that Pittsburgh seeks a scoring boost, and considering how defensemen are held at a premium in the NHL, it shouldn’t be too hard to find a depth piece.
A solid piece amid a struggling group
That said, allow me to wonder if this is really the best idea for the Penguins.
As defending repeat champions, the Penguins shouldn’t be shy about leaning a bit more toward the present than the future, although it still must be a balancing act. By just about any measure, Cole has been a valuable piece for a defense corps that doesn’t look positioned to handle the loss of helpful pieces.
Pittsburgh's Ian Cole was a healthy scratch yesterday.
He leads Pittsburgh defenders with a 53.08 CF% and rel CF% +2.41
Matt Hunwick is last in both through 9 games this year.
Cole is an experienced defenseman who grades out as a second-pairing guy, as you can see from his HERO chart, via Dom Galimini:
Really, the Penguins might be better off looking for cheaper ways to improve their scoring depth.
Keeping the window open
When they made a move to acquire Riley Sheahan, they gave up a pick, and that might be the best course of action. The trade deadline would be an obvious time to do this, yet if the Penguins want to be more proactive, they could probably land something earlier as well. Beyond that, it never hurts to keep an eye on the waiver wire.
Look, no GM wants to see a useful player leave without any sort of return, but you can also sacrifice a viable option at the altar of “cost certainty.” The Blackhawks were worried about eventually losing Niklas Hjalmarsson, but Stan Bowman probably wishes he actually procrastinated rather than settling for a middling defenseman in Connor Murphy.
Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Phil Kessel are all 30. Evgeni Malkin is 31. Sports teams sometimes see their windows slam shut with cruel speed, so the Penguins would be wise to think long and hard about how moving Cole for something might hurt their chances this season.
This isn’t to say that Cole is a make-or-break player, but you never know how many pieces you can remove from the puzzle before the Jenga tower collapses.
Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon is thankful that his vision guides the franchise once again, but the results for his renovation have often been pretty unappealing so far in 2017-18.
That said, the Panthers’ top line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov, and Evgenii Dadonov has been electric, with Dadonov’s return to the NHL being a smash success. Even with some slow production for Dadonov in his past few games, he’s been outstanding by metrics both fancy and simple, including generating 18 points in 22 games. Dadonov’s addition/return sure seems to be the no-brainer highlight of an otherwise polarizing (if not just flat-out poor) summer.
Unfortunately, a shoulder injury really spoils the fun for “Dad,” however, as he’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks. That news comes from a variety of reports, including Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein.
#FlaPanthers Evgenii Dadanov out 4-6 weeks after taking hit Saturday night. Big loss on the wing for the Cats.
Early on, it looks like the dynamic duo of Barkov and Huberdeau will see Denis Malgin as their new winger. Malgin, 20, was recently recalled from the AHL; he scored 10 points in 47 games last season and was unable to generate a goal or an assist in five regular-season contests in 2017-18, though he was receiving less than 10 minutes of ice time per night.
Dadonov, Barkov, and Huberdeau were essentially attached at the hip at even-strength so far this season, so if there’s a drop-off with Malgin/assorted other forwards, it will be that much easier to see how much of a difference Dadonov makes.
The Panthers are taking on the Devils in New Jersey tonight. Florida’s currently ranked second-to-last in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with 18 points (8-12-2). On paper, losing Dadonov will only exacerbate this team’s issues, and it must sting to see Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith stand as such strong contributors for the Vegas Golden Knights.
(Marchessault was named the NHL’s first star of the week. Ouch.)
The Anaheim Ducks begin a five-game road trip tonight that could end with a big increase in the separation between where they currently reside in the Western Conference standings and a playoff spot.
Currently two points out of a wild card spot and three points behind the Calgary Flames for the third seed in the Pacific Division, the Ducks will face the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights before returning home to Honda Center next Wednesday. They’ll do so with a lineup that’s battered and missing Patrick Eaves, Ryan Getzlaf, Ondrej Kase, Ryan Kesler and now Rickard Rakell, who combined for over 80 goals last season.
How dinged up have the Ducks been? They’re by far the NHL leaders in the man-games lost category, as ManGamesLost.com shows:
The already offensively-challenged Ducks will see Derek Grant and Chris Wagner as their top two centermen as the roster heals. The pair have 17 career goals. That will put some added pressure on a blue line that’s provided 15 of their 62 goals this season.
“We know we’ve stressed our lineup to our bare bones here,” Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle said over the weekend via the LA Times. “The compete level and the structure and our work ethic and our track, our forecheck, all those were positives for our hockey club. And now we have to find a way to maintain that as we play more games on this road trip.”
Carlyle isn’t using injuries as an excuse for his team’s sluggish start — all teams miss key players at points during an 82-game schedule. But certainly the specific personnel missing from the Ducks’ lineup explains how the first 23 games have gone. John Gibson (.936 even strength save percentage in November) and Ryan Miller (.953 ESSV in November) have done their part in helping Anaheim take points from 7 of their 12 games this month and they’ll need to continue to be backbones for this team to survive a road trip against teams currently sitting in playoff spots.
Points collected now will be huge once the Ducks return to full health.
“It’s tight right now, as you can see, really tight,” said defensemanKevin Bieksa. “You keep dropping, you’re right at the very bottom. A few points and a win or two and you’re right at the top. So you want to be in the thick of things. You don’t want to be swaying too far down. It’s important to get points.”