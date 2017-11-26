AP

The Buzzer: Shutouts, a hat trick and Vegas keeps rolling

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens: In his first start since Nov. 2 Price stopped all 36 shots he faced from the Buffalo Sabres during a 3-0 victory. The shutout was the 40th of his career and first this season to help the Habs end a five-game losing skid. Price is now the fourth goalie in Canadiens history to record 40 shutouts.

Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks: Jones recorded his second shutout of the season and 17th of his career as the Sharks blanked the Winnipeg Jets 4-0. Logan Couture scored twice and Jones made 38 saves, including 29 over the final 40 minutes, in the victory.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: Ovechkin had a special night and created one for a fan as his hat trick, which tied Pavel Bure for most in NHL history by a Russian-born player, powered the Capitals by the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2. Before the game, Ovechkin met Alex Luey, a 13-year-old bone cancer survivor, and the Washington captain delivered on a promise to score and created a memory for a lifetime.

Brian Gibbonstremendous season continued as he potted his 11th of the season 2:32 into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves and Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle provided the goals as the New York Islanders edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 for their sixth win in seven games. Matt Duchene scored his first goal with the Senators in the loss.

Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel each scored twice to power the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2. Kessel also added two assists for a four-point night, while the Penguins captain had a helper of his own to finish with three points on the evening.

Chris Kunitz returned to Pittsburgh for the first time since signing with the Lightning and received his 2017 Stanley Cup before the game:

Corey Crawford’s great season continued as his 37 saves and three points from captain Jonathan Toews helped the Chicago Blackhawks down the Florida Panthers 4-1.

• Oh, look, another night, and some more goals from Jaden Schwartz, whose pair helped the St. Louis Blues double up the Minnesota Wild 6-3. The Blues lead the NHL in points with 35 through 24 games and are tied for third in scoring with 84 goals.

William Karlsson potted his 13th of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights won their fifth in a row by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 4-2. Jonathan Marchessault ended the night with a goal and two assists.

David Rittich recorded his first NHL win with 24 stops during a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Micheal Ferland and Mikael Backlund scored 22 seconds apart in the final minute of the second period to snap a 1-1 deadlock.

Trevor Lewis‘ goal in the fourth round of the shootout was the difference as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1. Anaheim was 1:32 from clinching a 1-0 win when Dustin Brown scored his ninth of the season to send the game to overtime. Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in overtime and regulation.

Kevin Bieksa brought out the Superman punch again, as Andy Andreoff found out:

Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 2
Canadiens 3, Sabres 0
Islanders 2, Senators 1
Devils 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)
Blackhawks 4, Panthers 1
Penguins 5, Lightning 2
Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 2
Blues 6, Wild 3
Flames 3, Avalanche 2
Sharks 4, Jets 0
Kings 2, Ducks 1 (SO)

Alex Ovechkin delivers memorable night for young cancer survivor (Video)

Alex Ovechkin made a promise before Saturday night’s game. He told 13-year-old Alex Luey that if he scored against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he would try and find him in the Air Canada Centre crowd.

Luey beat osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and had a wish to meet Ovechkin, his favorite hockey player. He got that chance thanks to Sportsnet’s “Hometown Hockey,” which surprised him last month with a video message from the Capitals captain. In it, Ovechkin told him he couldn’t wait to see him when Washington was in town to face the Maple Leafs.

[Ovechkin continues ascent up the NHL’s goal-scoring list]

Fast forward to Saturday with the occasion being the Maple Leafs’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Luey was on the Capitals bench for warmups and read out the starting lineup inside the team’s dressing room. Ovechkin then delivered two gifts in the first period with a pair of goals. He capped off the night with an empty-netter to seal the win and complete his 20th career hat trick and bring Luey and his family to tears.

“I said if I’m going to score a goal, it’s going to be for him,” Ovechkin said afterward. “After my first goal, I tried to look in the stands. He tell me where he’s going to sit, but I couldn’t see him.”

The memories didn’t stop there for Luey, who was also given Ovechkin signed gloves, helmet and a stick. Inside the Capitals room again after the game, goaltender Philipp Grubauer presented him with their player of the game award to a standing ovation.

That’s a memory that will last a lifetime for both Luey and his family, and Ovechkin.

Price is right in return from injury

Do you think the Montreal Canadiens missed Carey Price?

Price, who returned to the crease on Saturday after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury, shut out the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-0 win.

Price looked like his usual, stopping all 36 shots that came his way, but the Canadiens were playing the struggling Sabres, who have lost eight of their past 10 and sit in the basement of the Eastern Conference with a 6-14-4 record.

Price’s solid effort helped the Canadiens stop a five-game losing skid. The Canadiens, despite their early-season blunders, are five points back of a wild-card spot in the East.

Truth be told, Price hadn’t been very good before he got injured. He came into the night sporting a forgettable 3-7-0 record with an equally poor .877 save percentage (that save percentage took a healthy bump to .890 on Saturday.)

With one of the worst team save percentages in the NHL, having Price return to form would likely do wonders in Montreal. He’s facing a large amount of pressure, as PHT’s James O’Brien points out, and needs to lead the charge if the Canadiens want to have any hope of turning their season around.

Ovechkin continues ascent up the NHL’s goal-scoring list

Getty Images
Alex Ovechkin likes record books, presumably because he likes re-writing them with his name all over the place.

The Washington Capitals captain had two goals through two periods against the Toronto Maple Leafs, his 574rd and 575th, which moved Ovechkin from beside Mike Bossy in a tie for 21st place, into sole possession of the spot on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list.

Update: Ovechkin added an empty-net for his 20th career hat trick, tying him with Pavel Bure for most ever by a Russian-born player.

The goal to take sole possession was vintage Ovi, complete with booing fans as a soundtrack:

And here is his second goal of the game, also vintage Ovi:

With the hat trick, Ovechkin moved himself to within a goal of a tie for 20th with Mark Recchi, who sits in the 20th spot with 577 career goals.

The goal scoring is pretty incredible in its own right, Ovechkin has four markers in his past three games, and then this little nugget popped up on Twitter:

That’s insane.

But wait, there’s more:

Isn’t hockey fun?

Jets fans set up GoFundMe after Chiarot fine

Winnipeg Jets fans are having a bit of fun (again) at the expense of Corey Perry, who was on the receiving end of a butt-end to the face on Friday.

Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot was the culprit in the second period of a 4-1 Winnipeg win against the Ducks. Chiarot got his hands up in Perry’s grill and, along with it, the butt-end of his stick.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety deemed it to be a no-no and fined Chiarot as much as they could under the current collective bargaining agreement, just under $3,500. 

Ducks fans, of course, weren’t too pleased that Perry’s face needed many stitches to repair the wound, which can be seen here:

For Winnipeg fans, Chiarot was doing God’s work. And now those same fans are trying to use the incident to spread some love.

A GoFundMe to raise the same amount of money Chiarot was fined has been set up, with donations going to the Christmas Cheer Board, a local charity in Winnipeg that provides food hampers and toys for children to those less fortunate during the holiday season.

A great man by the name of Ben Chiarot butt ended Corey Perry the other night. He was fined $3763.44 and I am looking to collect that amount and donate it to the Christmas Cheer Board in Ben’s name. This way almost everyone wins in this “tragedy.”

Hilariously, the GoFundMe has raised nearly half its goal amount of $3763.44 from 75 people in five hours (at the time of this blog post.)

Perry’s history with the Jets and its fans goes back some years.

During the playoffs during the 2014-15 season, Jets fans, forever unhappy with Perry and his perceived antics, chanted ‘Katy Perry, Katy Perry’ periodically. Perry, of course, would have the last laugh in that series as the Jets were swept out of the playoffs in four games by the Ducks.

Last season, Perry drew the ire of Jets fans once again after this slash to the hand of Mathieu Perreault:

Perreault missed four games because of a broken finger.

