The Buzzer: Shootouts, apologies and Rangers rolling at MSG

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Players of the Night:

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: Lundqvist stopped 29 of the Vancouver Canucks’ 32 shots to win his fifth-straight game and 12th of the season. He’s tied for fourth in wins and has won 11 of his past 14 starts.

Jimmy Vesey, New York Rangers: Vesey scored the tying goal in the third period and then scored in the seventh round of the shootout to help give the Rangers a 4-3 win against the Canucks.

Victor Rask, Carolina Hurricanes: Rask ended an eight-game point-less drought with a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win against the Nashville Predators. The Hurricanes snapped the Predators four-game winning streak and are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games.

Highlight of the Night: Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen took the puck to his backhand and popped it up and over a sprawling Juuse Saros for the shootout winner.

MISC:

• On this day in 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal.

• The Anaheim Ducks apologized on Sunday after they posted an “insensitive” video on their Twitter featuring a naked Ryan Kesler.

• Justin Williams did his best to keep his praise of Joakim Nordstrom’s blocked shots in overtime G-rated after Sunday’s game. Nordstrom block two bombs off the stick of P.K. Subban seven seconds apart with under 90 seconds remaining

Justin Williams keeping it 'G-Rated' in the locker room as he reflects on the #Canes 4-3 shootout win against Nashville. #Redvolution pic.twitter.com/mdK5ky2Xt8 — FOX Sports Carolinas (@CanesOnFSCR) November 26, 2017

• The Rangers matched the Vegas Golden Knights for the longest home-winning streak this season at eight games.

• Ryan Strome scored for the first time in five games to snap the Boston Bruins four-game winning streak in a 4-2 win for the Edmonton Oilers.

• David Pastrnak scored his 12th goal of the season for the Bruins, moving him into a tie for sixth in NHL goal-scoring.

Factoid of the Night:

127th NHL game that Jacob Markstrom has allowed at least one goal. All-time record w/o shutout is 132 by "Pokey" Reddick, whose final game was four months before Canucks-Rangers Stanley Cup Final in 1994. — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) November 26, 2017

Scores:

Rangers 4, Canucks 3 (SO)

Hurricanes 4, Predators 3 (SO)

Oilers 4, Bruins 2

—

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck