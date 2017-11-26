Gabriel Landeskog lands player safety hearing after cross-check

Players of the Night

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens: In his first start since Nov. 2 Price stopped all 36 shots he faced from the Buffalo Sabres during a 3-0 victory. The shutout was the 40th of his career and first this season to help the Habs end a five-game losing skid. Price is now the fourth goalie in Canadiens history to record 40 shutouts.

Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks: Jones recorded his second shutout of the season and 17th of his career as the Sharks blanked the Winnipeg Jets 4-0. Logan Couture scored twice and Jones made 38 saves, including 29 over the final 40 minutes, in the victory.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: Ovechkin had a special night and created one for a fan as his hat trick, which tied Pavel Bure for most in NHL history by a Russian-born player, powered the Capitals by the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2. Before the game, Ovechkin met Alex Luey, a 13-year-old bone cancer survivor, and the Washington captain delivered on a promise to score and created a memory for a lifetime.

Highlight of the Night: Not going to beat what Ovi did, so here’s runner-up Brendan Perlini providing a highlight for the Coyotes:

MISC:

• Brian Gibbons’ tremendous season continued as he potted his 11th of the season 2:32 into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

• Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves and Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle provided the goals as the New York Islanders edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 for their sixth win in seven games. Matt Duchene scored his first goal with the Senators in the loss.

• Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel each scored twice to power the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2. Kessel also added two assists for a four-point night, while the Penguins captain had a helper of his own to finish with three points on the evening.

• Chris Kunitz returned to Pittsburgh for the first time since signing with the Lightning and received his 2017 Stanley Cup before the game:

Huge standing ovation here at PPG Paints Arena for Chris Kunitz in his return to Pittsburgh. Thank you for everything, Kuni. pic.twitter.com/u3Pd0Ijm1g — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 26, 2017

• Corey Crawford’s great season continued as his 37 saves and three points from captain Jonathan Toews helped the Chicago Blackhawks down the Florida Panthers 4-1.

• Oh, look, another night, and some more goals from Jaden Schwartz, whose pair helped the St. Louis Blues double up the Minnesota Wild 6-3. The Blues lead the NHL in points with 35 through 24 games and are tied for third in scoring with 84 goals.

• William Karlsson potted his 13th of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights won their fifth in a row by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 4-2. Jonathan Marchessault ended the night with a goal and two assists.

• David Rittich recorded his first NHL win with 24 stops during a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Micheal Ferland and Mikael Backlund scored 22 seconds apart in the final minute of the second period to snap a 1-1 deadlock.

• Trevor Lewis‘ goal in the fourth round of the shootout was the difference as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1. Anaheim was 1:32 from clinching a 1-0 win when Dustin Brown scored his ninth of the season to send the game to overtime. Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in overtime and regulation.

• Kevin Bieksa brought out the Superman punch again, as Andy Andreoff found out:

Factoid of the Night:

The @GoldenKnights (15-6-1) established an NHL record for fewest games to earn 15 wins by a team in its inaugural season (22 GP), besting the mark of 25 contests set by the 1926-27 Rangers (15-7-3). #NHLStats #VGKvsARI pic.twitter.com/OPi6s96iD3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2017

Scores:

Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 2

Canadiens 3, Sabres 0

Islanders 2, Senators 1

Devils 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)

Blackhawks 4, Panthers 1

Penguins 5, Lightning 2

Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 2

Blues 6, Wild 3

Flames 3, Avalanche 2

Sharks 4, Jets 0

Kings 2, Ducks 1 (SO)

