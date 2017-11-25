Price is right in return from injury

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Do you think the Montreal Canadiens missed Carey Price?

Price, who returned to the crease on Saturday after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury, shut out the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-0 win.

Price looked like his usual, stopping all 36 shots that came his way, but the Canadiens were playing the struggling Sabres, who have lost eight of their past 10 and sit in the basement of the Eastern Conference with a 6-14-4 record.

Carey Price is looking like himself. Incredible saves there. — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) November 26, 2017

Price’s solid effort helped the Canadiens stop a five-game losing skid. The Canadiens, despite their early-season blunders, are five points back of a wild-card spot in the East.

Truth be told, Price hadn’t been very good before he got injured. He came into the night sporting a forgettable 3-7-0 record with an equally poor .877 save percentage (that save percentage took a healthy bump to .890 on Saturday.)

With one of the worst team save percentages in the NHL, having Price return to form would likely do wonders in Montreal. He’s facing a large amount of pressure, as PHT’s James O’Brien points out, and needs to lead the charge if the Canadiens want to have any hope of turning their season around.

Carey Price blanked the Sabres in his return to the lineup to become the fourth goaltender in @CanadiensMTL franchise history to record 40 career shutouts. #NHLStats #BUFvsMTL pic.twitter.com/QvK8WqeemZ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2017

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck