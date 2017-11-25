Saad leads Blackhawks’ first-period barrage

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Brandon Saad isn’t feeling so sad anymore.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward had just one goal in 15 games entering Saturday night’s action, part of an unfortunate group of Blackhawks who have scored very little lately.

Brandon Saad REALLY wants off this list. https://t.co/JvNusEny1k — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 26, 2017

Some quick math boils down to roughly $26 million being made across those seven contracts this season. That’s a combined 116 games, including tonight’s contest, and a grand total of six goals, also including tonight, from one-third of the Blackhawks gameday roster.

Saad appeared to be a man on a mission in the first period. He had four shots on goal in his first two shifts and scored late in the period on his sixth shot. Just for some lucky good measure, Saad finished the period with seven shots. The Blackhawks finished with 17 shots on goal and 30 shot attempts.

Someone wanted the monkey off their back in a bad, bad way. And those seven shots in one period are the most since 2008, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Per @EliasSports, Brandon Saad is the first Blackhawk with seven shots on goal in a period since Dustin Byfuglien in 2008. #Blackhawks — Eric Lear (@BHTVeric) November 26, 2017

If Saad continues this pace, he’d smash the team record for most shots on goal in a game.

The Blackhawks record for shots on goal in a game is 13, set by Patrick Sharp on Oct. 15, 2010 at Columbus. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Sharp, looking to end a 15-game goal-less drought, was having no such luck around the Panthers net in the first period.

Patrick Sharp accidentally spears himself after his stick gets caught on the net. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/yEHMZSqHvG — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) November 26, 2017

Not the sharpest pole vault attempt ever conceived.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck