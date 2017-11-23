While Turris continues to roll, Duchene still stuck in first gear

Sometimes the grass is greener on the other side, sometimes it isn’t.
The two focal points of the biggest trade this season so far in the National Hockey League find themselves on opposite sides of the old expression.
On the ‘grass isn’t’ side, we find Matt Duchene, now an Ottawa Senators player after getting shipped to Canada’s capital from the Colorado Avalanche in a three-team deal (that also included the Nashville Predators, but more on that in a moment) earlier this month.
Duchene, unhappy in the Colorado Rockies, has now gone six games without a point in his new threads.
On the ‘greener side,’ we find Kyle Turris, now a member of the Nashville Predators, who was shipped out of Canada’s capital after contract negotiations between his former team, the Senators, “did not see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Unlike Duchene, (his trade partner?) Turris has found new life in Music City. In six games, Turris has two goals and three assists and scored this five-hole goal on Wednesday to help the Predators get past the struggling Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the shootout.
Turris’ arrival on the Predators’ second line has been of great assistance to 21-year-old forward Kevin Fiala as well.
Fiala has six points, including two multi-point outings, since Turris arrived on Nov. 5 and is well on his way to eclipsing his rookie season point total of 16 last year with two goals and 11 assists in 20 games this season.
It was no secret the Senators wanted Duchene, badly, in the days leading up to the deal that finally got done. Turris and the Sens couldn’t reach an agreement on an extension and thus the 28-year-old became expendable. The results thus far, at least on the scoresheet, haven’t matched the steep price required to get Duchene.
But it’s not all bad. Some consolation for Sens fans:
And it’s not to say results won’t come.
Duchene has 23 shots in those six games. There would be more concern if he wasn’t getting chances.
An immediate winner in any high-profile swap is always hotly debated. Turris has had a strong start in Nashville, but he went to a team that is a few months removed from being in the Stanley Cup Finals and are looking like strong contenders once again.
Duchene is a highly-skilled player who scored 30 goals two years ago. The chemistry with Bobby Ryan just hasn’t blossomed just yet. Give it time.
The thing about trades is this: a clear-cut winner is often never determined a few weeks after the deal is made.
Duchene summed it up rather succinctly on Tuesday in the Ottawa Sun:
“I’ve said it many times, a season is full of peaks and valleys and 10 games from now, we could be having a totally different conversation.
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck