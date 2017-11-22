Getty

It’s been a tough start to the season for Kyle Palmieri’s feet

By Joey AlfieriNov 22, 2017, 10:46 AM EST
It’s been a tough start to the season for Kyle Palmieri‘s feet.

After missing six games because of a left foot/ankle injury he suffered in practice late last month, the Devils announced that Palmieri is back on the shelf because of a broken right foot.

The latest injury occurred during Monday’s game against the Minnesota Wild, after he blocked a shot. The team says they expect him to miss anywhere between four and six weeks.

The Devils are off to a fantastic start this season (they’re 12-5-3 record has them in first place in the Metropolitan Division), but there’s no doubt that losing Palmieri for an extended period of time will hurt.

The 26-year-old has four goals and five assists in 13 games this season. He’s also coming off 30 and 26-goal seasons over the last two years.

Here’s your daily reminder that hockey players are tough:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Is it time for the Habs to trade Shea Weber to the Leafs?

By Joey AlfieriNov 22, 2017, 9:44 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Vladimir Tarasenko got a Gordie Howe hat trick in Tuesday’s 8-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–TSN’s Travis Yost explores the possibility of the Canadiens trading Shea Weber away so that they can get a rebuild started. Yost believes a trade to Toronto isn’t likely, but it should be considered. (TSN.ca)

–Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat is struggling with a number of issues due to brain trauma he suffered on the ice. Here’s a sad exchange of e-mails between Peat’s father and a writer at the New York Times.

Matt Murray has two Stanley Cup rings, but he’s still working hard to improve his game on the ice. “It’s just about trying to make your job as easy as possible, fundamentals-wise,” Murray explains. “Every time a goal goes in, I know exactly what I should have done better and what I could have done better. There’s an answer to everything. That’s kind of how I like to approach it.” (Pittsburghmagazine.com)

–Now that the Avs have made the Matt Duchene trade, they’ve officially fully embraced a rebuild, as they’re icing the second-youngest roster in the NHL. (BSNDenver.com)

–Even though teams that aren’t in a playoff spot by Thanksgiving face an uphill climb, the Bruins aren’t going to let that stop them from where they want to go. “We gotta stick with the process,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “If you trust the process and play the right way, then we believe we’ll get enough points. It may not be by November 24. Given the amount of adversity we’ve dealt with I don’t think it’s fair to use that benchmark. It matters but the process matters equally.” (Bruinsdaily.com)

–Winning on the road isn’t easy in the NHL, so games at home are that much more important. Unfortunately for the Edmonton Oilers, they haven’t been good at Rogers Place. (Oilersnation.com)

–The Leafs have been relatively good on the ice this season, but what do their advanced stats look like? Pensionplanpuppets.com has a full breakdown of their advanced shooting numbers. (Pensionplanpuppets.com)

–Sabres coach Phil Housley hasn’t had it easy during his first year as an NHL head coach, but he still enjoy working with the players on his roster. “Obviously, when you’re not winning, the pressure builds and you have to try to handle all those things and the stressful parts of the job,” Housley said. “But I love the challenge. I love coming to the rink, I love getting better, whether as a coach or demanding more from players and trying to turn the organization around.” (Pioneer Press)

–The Canucks placed Anton Rodin on waivers with the purpose of buying out his contract. Now, it sounds like he’s about to join HC Davos of the Swiss League. (Swisshockeynews.ch)

–The Australian ambassador to the United States’ name is Joe Hockey. Seriously, that’s not a joke. NHL.com sat down for a Q&A with Mr. Hockey, and surprisingly, he doesn’t know a whole lot about the game. (NHL.com)

The Buzzer: Benn vs. Benn, poor get poorer

By James O'BrienNov 21, 2017, 11:45 PM EST
Line of the Night: The St. Louis Blues’ superb top trio.

Seemingly every night, at least one of the NHL’s best scoring lines seems to make its case as the best. It’s getting to the point where any off night is surprising, which seems almost impossible in a league where it’s still (allegedly?) tough to score on a nightly basis.

In Tuesday’s case, the Blues’ red-hot trio of Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, and Vladimir Tarasenko added to the Oilers’ profound miseries by triggering an 8-3 stomping.

Schwartz scored one goal and three assists, while both Schenn and Tarasenko enjoyed ridiculous two-goal, two-assists nights. Schwartz and Schenn both are at 30 points in 2017-18, while “The Tank” is rolling with 26. Tarasenko almost had a hat trick today, but settled for the Gordie Howe:

Highlight of the Night: Jamie Benn vs. Jordie Benn, just in time for American Thanksgiving.

(They’re Canadians, but still.)

Shared sadness: The Canadiens lost a hard-fought game to the Stars as the 3-1 margin of defeat was inflated by an empty-netter, while the Oilers were just humiliated, yet both teams really needed wins and neither even got a standings point for their efforts. Times are getting tense for two Canadian franchises that came into 2017-18 with high hopes.

Brendan Gallagher‘s reaction to the empty-netter says it all:

Factoid of the Night: Clearly, it’s totally Connor McDavid‘s fault.

Scores

Canucks 5, Flyers 2

Blues 8, Oilers 3

Stars 3, Canadiens 1

On fire vs. fireable: Blues humiliate Oilers

By James O'BrienNov 21, 2017, 10:57 PM EST
If you judge a person or sports team by how they react to their backs being up against the wall, then the Edmonton Oilers were complete failures on Tuesday.

Whether you place most of the blame on Connor McDavid (bad) or management (fair), the bottom line is that a response was needed, as people are already doing the math to wonder if the Oilers can dig themselves out of an early hole with a huge rally.

Instead, we saw the same story tonight, only it was sadder and more dramatic. The St. Louis Blues absolutely dismantled the Oilers by a score of 8-3, and that deficit wasn’t an unfair depiction of what happened on the ice. The red-hot Blues absolutely dismantled the Oilers, seemingly scoring at will.

Just check Paul Stastny‘s body language after this beautiful goal; it almost seemed like the veteran forward felt squeamish about the carnage going on in Edmonton’s zone.

Again, it was the same story with McDavid straining to create quite a few chances, even while dealing with an unspecified sickness (note: sickness not a joke about the poor team around him, this time).

It seems fitting that the same few Oilers contributed at least something to the cause, as McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were involved in Edmonton’s three scores.

This loss encapsulated a lot of the themes of this season for Edmonton: not enough support, a cratering structure, and goaltending Cam Talbot having a miserable night.

Morale in Edmonton is, uh, low.

Now, none of this should take away from the West-leading Blues’ side, as they flexed their muscles once again. Really, the main debates surrounded if the Blues were the best in the West by a large or merely a slim margin.

It was a banner night for one of the best lines in the league in Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Tarasenko almost had a hat trick, but will settle for the Gordie Howe variety, as he dropped the gloves with Matt Benning.

Fittingly, the Oilers didn’t even win that battle, either.

Fight video: Vladimir Tarasenko vs. Matthew Benning

By James O'BrienNov 21, 2017, 9:35 PM EST
Vladimir Tarasenko earns the nickname “Tank” because he’s a big, hoss-like scorer and because it matches up well with his name.

He showed a different kind of firepower on Tuesday, though, as he took exception to a Matthew Benning hit and decided to fight the Edmonton Oilers defenseman. The bout happened even as the Oilers seemed like they were getting a precious scoring chance, but the crowd in St. Louis was riled up mainly to see the superstar drop the gloves.

In case you’re wondering, this isn’t the first battle for “The Tank.” According to Hockey Fights’ listings, Tarasenko fought once in 2015-16 and another time in 2014-15, while also dropping the gloves once in the KHL.

(This is his first fight against someone not named Ryan, as he exchanged fisticuffs with Ryan Kesler and Ryan Ellis in his other NHL fights. I mean, unless Matthew Benning’s middle name is Ryan?)

So far, the Oilers haven’t been showing as much fight as Tarasenko, as the Blues currently hold a 3-0 lead and chased Cam Talbot. Read more about what’s been a tough night for goalies so far here.