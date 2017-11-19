The Buzzer: MacKinnon the hero; Lundqvist gives up zero

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Players of the night:

Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes:

Teravainen picked up two goals and an assist in Carolina’s 4-2 win over the New York Islanders, while Aho had a goal and two helpers. It was a positive weekend for the ‘Canes as they were able to pick up victories over Buffalo and New York on Saturday and Sunday.

William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights:

The Golden Knights, who are currently second in the Pacific Division, took down the division-leading Kings, 4-2, thanks to a pair of goals from Karlsson in the first period.

Just a hunch, but Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is probably going to want this one back:

Highlights of the night:

The Hurricanes may have come up with the victory, but it was Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy that scored the most impressive goal of the game, as he split two players before beating Cam Ward.

Nathan MacKinnon was up to his old tricks, as he helped the Avs come back to beat the Red Wings. MacKinnon registered the primary assist on Carl Soderberg‘s game-tying goal with under a minute remaining in regulation. He also added this incredible goal in overtime:

Who knew that Ducks defenseman Josh Manson had these kind of moves?

Pretty sure @Joshmanson42 spent some time studying Kariya and Selanne before tonight's game. #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/6BeRH6K2eI — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 20, 2017

Factoids of the Night:

King Henrik is moving up the all-time list:

Henrik Lundqvist of the @NYRangers earned his 63rd career shutout to move within three of tying Patrick Roy (66) for 15th on the NHL’s all-time list. #NHLStats #OTTvsNYR pic.twitter.com/7oxPcWCaWv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 20, 2017

Hey, shutouts are never easy, so the fact that King Henrik has 63 of them is pretty impressive. He had to make a key save on Mike Hoffman in the first period:

Just Henrik Lundqvist being Henrik Lundqvist. pic.twitter.com/jrGJVHmpmW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2017

Ducks goalie John Gibson faced a lot of rubber. He turned away 50 of 52 shots in a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

Most games with 50+ saves, @AnaheimDucks history: 2 – @JohnGibson35

1 – Jean-Sebastien Giguere

1 – Jonas Hiller

1 – Mikhail Shtalenkov#NHLStats pic.twitter.com/TDqOloRVuc — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 20, 2017

Suspensions of the Night:

Sunday was a big night for the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, as they handed out two suspensions.

The first one was given to Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas for his slash to the back of Jets forward Mathieu Perreault’s head. Gudas will sit for 10 games. He’ll also forfeit over $408,000 in salary.

Predators forward Austin Watson was also disciplined for boarding Avalanche rookie Dominic Toninato. Watson, who isn’t a repeat offender, was suspended for two games.

Hall of Fame Tribute of the Night:

The Ducks players wore Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne’s jerseys during the pre-game warmup. As you probably remember, both players entered the Hockey Hall of Fame last week.

I prefer the white “Kariya” jersey, but that’s just me.

You DEFINITELY want to be here for warmups tonight. We’re wearing these beauties to celebrate #TeemuandPaulintheHall! Remember – the pregame ceremony begins at 4:45 p.m., so make sure you’re in your seat! pic.twitter.com/q86Zpbg9KM — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 19, 2017

Scores:

Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2

Avalanche 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)

Rangers 3, Senators 0

Golden Knights 4, Kings 2

Ducks 3, Panthers 2

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.