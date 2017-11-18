Update: Matthews returns at perfect time for Maple Leafs

Update: Auston Matthews is indeed playing for the Maple Leafs against Montreal on Saturday. Read below to find out why this is a big deal, even beyond the obvious of merely having a star return.

(And not just because they’re trying to win a sixth game in a row and make life more miserable for the rival Canadiens.)

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock must be delighted by how his team is winning games.

Most obviously, they’ve been doing so without Auston Matthews, who’s currently dealing with an upper-body injury. The Leafs won their fifth consecutive game 1-0 in OT thanks to William Nylander‘s slump-breaking goal, and Toronto’s played the last four without Matthews.

The variety of wins – some in overtime, some with outstanding goaltending, many likely boosting other talents who step up – must really encourage Babs. And that confidence could come in handy very soon.

The Athletic’s James Mirtle breaks down how they’ve been winning and who’s stepped up in Matthews absence, so check that out for more in that regard (sub required).

That’s all good stuff, but here’s the thing: the Maple Leafs are lucky that Matthews seems like he’s nearing his return, because the rest of 2017 presents a beast of a schedule. Before we get to that, consider that Matthews appears to be a gametime decision for Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens:

Matthews and Leafs not ready to commit to his participation tomorrow night. Looks like a game time decision after skating in another full practice today. #tmltalk — Paul Hendrick (@HennyTweets) November 17, 2017

So, obviously, that’s not a guarantee that he’ll play. It implies that he’s at least getting closer, though.

Feast your eyes on the remainder of the Maple Leafs’ schedule during this calendar year, which might prompt a New Year’s resolution of “Let’s just try to forget what we just went through.” The away games are bolded, with back-to-backs underlined.

Sat, Nov 18 @ Montreal

Mon, Nov 20 vs Arizona

Wed, Nov 22 @ Florida

Fri, Nov 24 @ Carolina

Sat, Nov 25 vs Washington

Tue, Nov 28 @ Calgary

Thu, Nov 30 @ Edmonton

Sat, Dec 2 @ Vancouver

Wed, Dec 6 vs Calgary

Sat, Dec 9 @ Pittsburgh

Sun, Dec 10 vs Edmonton

Tue, Dec 12 @ Philadelphia

Thu, Dec 14 @ Minnesota

Fri, Dec 15 @ Detroit

Tue, Dec 19 vs Carolina

Wed, Dec 20 @ Columbus

Sat, Dec 23 @ NY Rangers

Thu, Dec 28 @ Arizona

Fri, Dec 29 @ Colorado

Sun, Dec 31 @ Vegas

The Maple Leafs play 15 of their next 20 games on the road. The final stretch is especially rough, with a five-game road trip and eight of nine away from home. There are also five back-to-back sets.

So, it’s great that the Maple Leafs have manufactured ways to win without their brilliant top forward. That said, as Mirtle points out, they’ve been outplayed pretty badly at times in those games, and you wonder how long that luck (and timely work, to be fair) can last.

From the look of things, the Maple Leafs might not have to worry too much about that, and Matthews’ return couldn’t come at a much better time.

Not that it will be easy even with him, especially since he might not be at full-strength right away.

Auston Matthews on his recovery: "I felt like before I got injured I was playing at a pretty high level and it’s always frustrating when you come back and you’re obviously not going to be there right away. I’m trying to get a feel for everything each and every day." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 17, 2017

