Radko Gudas ejected for ugly slash to Mathieu Perreault’s head

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas has quite a history of suspensions in the NHL. Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault has a history of concussions.

Those two notions came to mind during a scary-looking moment from Thursday’s game, as Gudas was eventually ejected for a slash to Perreault’s head.

Many noted that the penalty was upgraded to a game misconduct after officials had another chance to look at it.

Maybe officials had a similar experience to seeing it from this angle:

Radko Gudas has been given a game misconduct for this play. What do you think of the call? pic.twitter.com/tTL5rQnF6E — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 17, 2017

Versus seeing it this way?

Another, much more damning angle on Radko Gudas' head slash on Matthieu Perreault. pic.twitter.com/QkF9zsxpKW — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) November 17, 2017

Either way, it looked pretty ugly. The motion Gudas made inspired some uncomfortable references to “Game of Thrones.”

Radko Gudas understands that the man who passes the sentence should swing the sword https://t.co/stno7HLRYz — Matt Henderson (@Archaeologuy) November 17, 2017

Among other things …

Radko Gudas chopped Mathieu Perreault in the head the way I split firewood. (Note: I split firewood poorly.)https://t.co/FkuSCDcuzD — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) November 17, 2017

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.