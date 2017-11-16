Getty Images

Ex-NHL enforcer John Scott tries acting, ponders next move

Nov 16, 2017
By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey writer)

Not a lot of things rattle John Scott.

Come on. He was a 6-foot-8, 260-pound NHL enforcer.

Then he tried acting – and was terrified.

”It’s a different kind of nerves,” Scott said. ”I’ve been in front of big stadiums, I’ve fist-fought tough guys and that’s nerve-wracking. It’s so much different walking on to a stage where you’re the new guy and you don’t really know what to do.”

The lovable lug who made headlines for fans voting him into the 2016 NHL All-Star Game and then winning MVP honors is now 35, retired and considering his next move. Although Scott enjoyed taping an episode of the CBS drama ”S.W.A.T.” and will likely make a cameo appearance in the movie about his story, ”A Guy Like Me,” he won’t star as himself or pursue an acting career.

”I don’t even know if I’m good, so I could just be terrible,” Scott said by phone Monday. ”I think it went well, but I was super nervous and uncomfortable for the first like hour and a half, so we hopefully scrapped all those takes and used the good ones. But it was weird.”

Right now, family is his focus after his wife, Danielle, gave birth to the couple’s fifth child in late August. Scott said he’s ”just changing diapers, man,” while he does some book signings and speaking engagements.

Scott’s brief foray into acting came as a random happenstance when a current NHL player friend couldn’t do the ”S.W.A.T.” episode because of training camp. A relationship with a producer’s brother got him an audition. The veteran of eight NHL seasons and 44 fights nailed his lines and then taped the episode in which he played a hated opposing player who needed protection while in town.

”I had no idea the amount of work that goes into doing a television show,” Scott said. ”I just figured you wrote the script and there was a couple of guys with cameras and you just go on set and then you go. It’s amazing the amount of people and the amount of work and the effort that goes into doing even one take.”

Scott plans to rent out a room at a bar or restaurant to watch the episode with family and friends when it airs Nov. 30. Beyond that, he hasn’t thought much about where life will take him.

”That’s the question of the day my wife’s been asking me about that for the last two months,” Scott said. ”I’m just trying to find something where I can stay at home and be with the kids. … I don’t really know. I’m just trying to take it as things come.”

Another former enforcer, George Parros, recently became head of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Similar to the Princeton-educated Parros, Scott has an engineering degree from Michigan Tech and was long considered by teammates and coaches as one of the smartest guys in the locker room.

Scott being voted by fans into the All-Star Game was followed by a trade from Arizona to Montreal and a demotion to the minors. His wild ride had a happy ending as he was carried off on teammates’ shoulders after winning the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament, yet Scott doesn’t think he’s a favorite at NHL offices.

”I don’t think the league’s going to hire me, to be honest with you,” Scott said. ”I would like to maybe get into coaching, but I’m still so many years off. I couldn’t leave my wife with these five kids, so that stuff is a pie in the sky right now.”

In other words, stay tuned.

Get a place: NHL tradition holds value for young players

Nov 16, 2017
By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey writer)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — It may be the best phrase a young NHL player can hear, even better than being told he has made the team.

Get a place.

Making the opening night roster is certainly an accomplishment, though it can be fleeting. The time-honored tradition of a coach or general manager giving a player permission to check out of the hotel and find a place to live means he is sticking around for a long time, if not the entire season.

”When you’re at the hotel for a couple months, you’re always wondering, ‘When are they going to tell me?”’ former player and current Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said not long after giving goaltender Scott Wedgewood the green light to get a place in Arizona. ”You’re comfortable. You’re not just in a hotel. It really helps you.”

Some young players live with older teammates as a way to learn about the pro lifestyle. Even some who are called up from the minors or earn a roster spot out of training camp get a hotel room because nothing is certain.

The collective bargaining agreement requires teams to pay for 28 days of a player’s hotel stay that can be extended up to 56, at which point he can get a permanent place without seeking permission.

There’s value in getting that message from an organization well before the 28-day mark, as New York Islanders rookie Mathew Barzal found out.

”That kind of just made me comfortable, just knowing I have an opportunity to be here for a little while or they like what I’ve been doing so far,” said Barzal, who has 14 points in 17 games. ”That’s just a confidence thing. That’s just nice having that kind of stress off, just another thing you can check off the list.”

During his 15 seasons as coach of the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals, Barry Trotz has gotten to tell plenty of players to get a place. Because of the CBA rules and how tenuous a player’s grip on a job is, it’s not always an easy call.

”In the past I’ve had it where we went the distance, we went the 28 days and then we have to make a decision,” Trotz said. ”Other times you knew that a player was going to be on your team and he had to be on your team and you said, ‘Hey, go get a place,’ right or wrong. … Usually I check with management on that just because I don’t want to be paying their rent.”

After telling Barzal he can find a place to live, Islanders coach Doug Weight called it ”a great reward.”

”It means a lot: obviously that we have a confidence that he’s an NHL player,” Weight said. ”The more confident, the more comfortable you are within the room, within the system, within the coaching staff, the better you’re going to play.”

Capitals veteran Brooks Orpik remembers his own experience in 2003-04 when he and several other Pittsburgh Penguins rookies played the waiting game.

”I think we had like eight guys in the hotel until like Thanksgiving,” Orpik said. ”I think there were like eight of us that were rookies, so we weren’t going to dare complain. We were just happy to be there.”

Barzal is happy about his status, but he knows nothing is truly permanent.

”Anything can really happen,” Barzal said. ”I’m a young guy. I’ve got to prove myself every night. Whether I have the housing letter or not, I’ve still got to prove myself every day.”

Jeremy Roenick recalls his gruesome jaw injuries (Video)

Nov 16, 2017
“My face blew up bigger than a pumpkin.”

That’s how hockey star turned NBC analyst Jeremy Roenick described the first time he broke his jaw thanks to an errant shot by Boris Mironov. That moment broke his jaw in 23 places … and no, you didn’t read that previous sentence incorrectly; that was merely the first time JR broke his jaw.

The second provided the grisliest visuals, as Derian Hatcher made Roenick pay for a hit on Mike Modano. Roenick explained that he tried to keep going during a 5-on-3 to stick it to Hatcher and the Stars, but … well, that’s where it gets gross.

In a twist that’s very “hockey,” Roenick and Hatcher would become teammates for the Flyers during an alumni game at the 2011 Winter Classic:

Hey, at least it made for a good story and some mildly scarring images.

(Holds own jaw in sympathy pain.)

PHT Morning Skate: Jets give homeless man an incredible opportunity

Nov 16, 2017
PHT Morning Skate

–Check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Blackhawks and Rangers. Artem Anisimov came through with a hat trick in the third period for the ‘Hawks. (Top)

–Speaking of last night’s action, Sportsnet looks at three things we learned in the NHL on Wednesday night. (Sportsnet)

–A homeless man in Winnipeg wrote a letter to the Jets in an attempt to get help for his mental illness. Not only did the organization read his letter, they gave him a job. (NHL.com)

Lukas Sedlak isn’t a popular name in NHL circles, but the Blue Jackets have missed him way more than people realize since he was injured. (jacketscannon.com)

–The New Jersey Devils have surprised the hockey world with their incredible start to 2017-18, but they need to find a way to make their defense better as soon as possible because the offense is bound to drop off at a certain point. (njdab.com)

–Dallas has had a hard time finding secondary scoring throughout their lineup. That’s something they’ll need to change if they hope to make a return to the postseason. (defendingbigd.com)

–The Boston Bruins’ season has been less than stellar. Part of the problem, is that they’ve dealt with a lot of injuries. Still, there’s no point in them making a desperation trade at this point of the season. (WEEI.com)

–The Philadelphia Flyers let Steve Mason walk in free agency last summer, and he opted to sign with Winnipeg. It’s the best thing they could have done, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Boruk, who says some players informed him that Mason rubbed them the wrong way. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

–Flames Nation had an interesting one-on-one interview with Doug Gilmour. They touched on his experience in management, his experience in Calgary, and Sam Bennett‘s struggles. (flamesnation.ca)

Nikita Zaitsev and Jake Gardiner have struggled this season, but outside of trading for Darnell Nurse, how can the Leafs fix the pairings struggles? (pensionplanpuppets.com)

–Reports have surfaced about the Blues being interested in acquiring Buffalo’s Evander Kane. Even though they need a little more scoring, bleedinblue.com doesn’t think that overpaying for a player like Kane makes sense for the team. (bleedingblue.com)

–The ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones are honoring the 25th anniversary of the Mighty Ducks movie by wearing three different Might Ducks-themed jerseys (in the same game). (BarDown)

The Buzzer: Brawls, Larkin’s hockey genius

Nov 16, 2017
Player of the Night: Artem Anisimov

As you can read about here, Artem Anisimov enjoyed the best night of a hectic game between the Blackhawks and Rangers, generating the first hat trick of his career. That contest presented some twists and turns, with Chicago ultimately coming out on top 6-3.

Anisimov and Alex DeBrincat have been providing a big chunk of the Blackhawks’ offense lately, and its been much needed. Even while taking a lull of three games without a point in mind, the 29-year-old has eight goals and one assist in his past nine contests.

Highlights of the Night: On a Larkin

That wild line brawl between the Flames and Red Wings didn’t just take some spotlight from Detroit’s 8-2 win; it also might have distracted people from an impressive night via Dylan Larkin, a player who clearly seems to be back on track for a Red Wings team that could be feistier than many expected.

The top highlight features Larkin’s remarkable sense of timing and hockey geometry. (Was he good at geometry at school? If so, I’m jealous.)

The second reminded me of some early moments in Sidney Crosby‘s career, as Larkin used his skating ability and smarts to turn on the jets, only to make a sudden stop, assess the situation, and create a splendid play.

Some nights, Larkin is skylarking like vintage XTC. If you’re interested in violence, the real highlight of the game really was that brawl, though. If so, head here.

(Note: Johnny Gaudreau is on a hot streak of his own, albeit without the W-related results he wanted tonight.)

Caveats of the Night: The Ducks deserve a heap of credit for sticking with it, even as injuries seem to keep mounting. Or at least, might continue to mount.

Wildly underrated defenseman Hampus Lindholm is now dealing with a lower-body injury, while Corey Perry seemingly bounced back from this:

I say seemingly because, sometimes a player will return to a game in the heat of the moment. Then, when they wake up in the morning and/or have a doctor look at an injury, they realize something’s wrong and miss time. Kris Letang scored a game-winner injured, Paul Kariya famously bounced back from the Scott Stevens hit he can’t even remember, and so on. So we’ll see.

For a Ducks team that is besieged by injuries, so this is troubling.

The Ducks keep scrapping and, in this case, winning, though.

Factoid of the Night: The Mike Green resurgence: still pretty delightful.

Not enough is being made about John Gibson‘s continued climb up the goalie ranks. Where would Anaheim be without him (spoiler: probably the cellar):

Scores and more

Red Wings 8, Flames 2

Blackhawks 6, Rangers 3

Ducks 4, Bruins 2

