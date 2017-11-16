Getty Images

Brian Gibbons taking advantage of NHL opportunity with Devils

By Sean LeahyNov 16, 2017, 12:32 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. — Two full seasons in the American Hockey League, after a taste of NHL life, would give some players a mentality that a regular spot in The Show may never come again. Not Brian Gibbons.

The New Jersey Devils forward wasn’t wondering when he’d get another NHL shot after 66 games over two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets. He was thankful just for the opportunity.

“[I was] lucky to play the game still. It’s not the NHL, but it’s still a lot of fun,” Gibbons, 29, told PHT on Wednesday. “Great guys down there. It’s tough hockey, good hockey.”

The Devils are one of the early-season surprises atop the Metropolitan Division with a 11-4-2 record. It’s not just that they’re having success, they’re actually fun to watch again. The speedy Gibbons is one reason why.

The leading goal scorer for the Devils isn’t Taylor Hall or Adam Henrique or Kyle Palmieri or even last June’s No. 1 overall draft pick Nico Hischier. Gibbons is the one currently holding that title with eight, which isn’t bad for someone whose last NHL goal before this season came on April 3, 2014.

What’s been the secret to his success? The answer is certainly not linemate Blake Coleman’s pickle juice, which Gibbons noted he stays “far away” from.

“I’ve just been trying to play the right way, really,” he said, “skate hard, work hard defensively. Obviously playing in the offensive zone as much as you can, try to get pucks behind their D and then once you’re in the O-zone try and make plays.”

Inconsistency plagued Gibbons earlier in his career, keeping him from earning a regular NHL job. His first professional coach is now his current coach — John Hynes. The two, along with Devils assistant coach Alain Nasreddine, were in Wilkes-Barre together for parts of three seasons from 2011-2014. Gibbons moved on to the Columbus, splitting the 2014-15 season between the Blue Jackets and their affiliate in Springfield. The next year he was in Hartford, trying to impress the New York Rangers for a callup that never happened. When no contract offers came his way in the summer of 2016, he earned a spot with the Devils’ AHL team in Albany after a tryout and planted the seeds for an NHL return.

A 16-goal, 38-points campaign impressed Hynes and Devils general manager Ray Shero (who was GM in Pittsburgh when Gibbons was there) enough that he earned an invite to main camp this fall. He fit into his role on the team and won himself a job.

“He’s really bought in to what his identity is as a player. He’s fast, he’s tenacious, he’s very smart. He’s a very good penalty killer. He understands how he needs to play,” Hynes said on Wednesday. “The biggest difference was when he was in Wilkes-Barre there was lots of pockets like that and inconsistencies, but the consistency level and professionalism he has now is allowing his talent and skill set to come out. It’s nice to see a guy like that come in and earn a job, and so far he hasn’t given it up. You want those things on your team because it helps drive internal competition.”

The line of Gibbons, Coleman and Stefan Noesen had a head start on chemistry development at the NHL level after a year of playing together in Albany. The transition was seamless and each knows what to expect from the others. The trio’s success is a small snapshot of a bigger picture. The Devils are one of the league’s top teams through nearly 20 games because of balanced scoring (14 different players have recorded a goal) and Cory Schneider’s play (.935 even strength save percentage) in net. It hasn’t always looked pretty, but they’ve been able to get the job done.

“[We’re] finding different ways to win games, whether it’s getting a lead and playing with a lead or coming from behind or goalies stealing us a game or power play getting a couple goals late,” Gibbons said. “It just seems, for the most part, that when we’ve needed a big play we’ve gotten it and we’ve gotten it from different guys, which is key when you don’t have to rely on one player and can just do it as a group.”

We’ll see if Gibbons can keep up the productivity and finally establish himself as a regular NHL player. When he was down in the AHL he never viewed his time there as one big tryout, hoping to impress a GM to get called up. He was only concerned with what he could control and that was helping his team.

That perspective can be credited to age and maturity.

“I’m at a different stage in my life,” Gibbons said. “Me and my fiancee have a little one-year-old. It’s nice to be able to share it with them. She was with me when I was in Columbus but he wasn’t around. It’s nice for them to be able to share this with me and just enjoying each day.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

ECHL team to celebrate ‘Mighty Ducks’ trilogy with three different jerseys (Photo)

Cyclones
By Sean LeahyNov 16, 2017, 1:45 PM EST
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the legendary Mighty Ducks movies, the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones will pay tribute to Gordon Bombay’s squad in a very special way.

During the Cyclones’ Jan. 27 game against the Fort Wayne Komets, the team will wear three separate jerseys that were worn by the likes of Charlie Conway, Adam Banks, Julie “The Cat” Gaffney and, of course, Goldberg the goalie.

The first period will see the Cyclones don the Mighty Ducks’ jerseys worn when they beat the Hawks (Sorry, Jack Reilly!) for the state pee wee title. During the middle period they’ll wear the Team USA jerseys from the Junior Goodwill Games in D2: The Mighty Ducks, and the final 20 minutes we’ll get to relive the victory over Iceland and Gunnar Stahl from D2, as well as the final movie in the trilogy with the design that eventually launched an NHL team. (The pig on the third period jersey is Puckchop, the team’s secondary mascot who was introduced in 2015.

The three sets of jerseys, which were designed by Jeff Tasca and Athletic Knit, will be auctioned after the game to benefit the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation.

There could also be some other Mighty Ducks-related fun that night which the team is still working on. Our thought? How about a Fulton Reed/Dean Portman Bash Brothers bobblehead? And if it were up to us, we’d turn this into a Rock N’ Jock style game and allow knuckle puck goals to be worth two.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Get a place: NHL tradition holds value for young players

Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 11:15 AM EST
By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey writer)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — It may be the best phrase a young NHL player can hear, even better than being told he has made the team.

Get a place.

Making the opening night roster is certainly an accomplishment, though it can be fleeting. The time-honored tradition of a coach or general manager giving a player permission to check out of the hotel and find a place to live means he is sticking around for a long time, if not the entire season.

”When you’re at the hotel for a couple months, you’re always wondering, ‘When are they going to tell me?”’ former player and current Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said not long after giving goaltender Scott Wedgewood the green light to get a place in Arizona. ”You’re comfortable. You’re not just in a hotel. It really helps you.”

Some young players live with older teammates as a way to learn about the pro lifestyle. Even some who are called up from the minors or earn a roster spot out of training camp get a hotel room because nothing is certain.

The collective bargaining agreement requires teams to pay for 28 days of a player’s hotel stay that can be extended up to 56, at which point he can get a permanent place without seeking permission.

There’s value in getting that message from an organization well before the 28-day mark, as New York Islanders rookie Mathew Barzal found out.

”That kind of just made me comfortable, just knowing I have an opportunity to be here for a little while or they like what I’ve been doing so far,” said Barzal, who has 14 points in 17 games. ”That’s just a confidence thing. That’s just nice having that kind of stress off, just another thing you can check off the list.”

During his 15 seasons as coach of the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals, Barry Trotz has gotten to tell plenty of players to get a place. Because of the CBA rules and how tenuous a player’s grip on a job is, it’s not always an easy call.

”In the past I’ve had it where we went the distance, we went the 28 days and then we have to make a decision,” Trotz said. ”Other times you knew that a player was going to be on your team and he had to be on your team and you said, ‘Hey, go get a place,’ right or wrong. … Usually I check with management on that just because I don’t want to be paying their rent.”

After telling Barzal he can find a place to live, Islanders coach Doug Weight called it ”a great reward.”

”It means a lot: obviously that we have a confidence that he’s an NHL player,” Weight said. ”The more confident, the more comfortable you are within the room, within the system, within the coaching staff, the better you’re going to play.”

Capitals veteran Brooks Orpik remembers his own experience in 2003-04 when he and several other Pittsburgh Penguins rookies played the waiting game.

”I think we had like eight guys in the hotel until like Thanksgiving,” Orpik said. ”I think there were like eight of us that were rookies, so we weren’t going to dare complain. We were just happy to be there.”

Barzal is happy about his status, but he knows nothing is truly permanent.

”Anything can really happen,” Barzal said. ”I’m a young guy. I’ve got to prove myself every night. Whether I have the housing letter or not, I’ve still got to prove myself every day.”

Ex-NHL enforcer John Scott tries acting, ponders next move

Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey writer)

Not a lot of things rattle John Scott.

Come on. He was a 6-foot-8, 260-pound NHL enforcer.

Then he tried acting – and was terrified.

”It’s a different kind of nerves,” Scott said. ”I’ve been in front of big stadiums, I’ve fist-fought tough guys and that’s nerve-wracking. It’s so much different walking on to a stage where you’re the new guy and you don’t really know what to do.”

The lovable lug who made headlines for fans voting him into the 2016 NHL All-Star Game and then winning MVP honors is now 35, retired and considering his next move. Although Scott enjoyed taping an episode of the CBS drama ”S.W.A.T.” and will likely make a cameo appearance in the movie about his story, ”A Guy Like Me,” he won’t star as himself or pursue an acting career.

”I don’t even know if I’m good, so I could just be terrible,” Scott said by phone Monday. ”I think it went well, but I was super nervous and uncomfortable for the first like hour and a half, so we hopefully scrapped all those takes and used the good ones. But it was weird.”

Right now, family is his focus after his wife, Danielle, gave birth to the couple’s fifth child in late August. Scott said he’s ”just changing diapers, man,” while he does some book signings and speaking engagements.

Scott’s brief foray into acting came as a random happenstance when a current NHL player friend couldn’t do the ”S.W.A.T.” episode because of training camp. A relationship with a producer’s brother got him an audition. The veteran of eight NHL seasons and 44 fights nailed his lines and then taped the episode in which he played a hated opposing player who needed protection while in town.

”I had no idea the amount of work that goes into doing a television show,” Scott said. ”I just figured you wrote the script and there was a couple of guys with cameras and you just go on set and then you go. It’s amazing the amount of people and the amount of work and the effort that goes into doing even one take.”

Scott plans to rent out a room at a bar or restaurant to watch the episode with family and friends when it airs Nov. 30. Beyond that, he hasn’t thought much about where life will take him.

”That’s the question of the day my wife’s been asking me about that for the last two months,” Scott said. ”I’m just trying to find something where I can stay at home and be with the kids. … I don’t really know. I’m just trying to take it as things come.”

Another former enforcer, George Parros, recently became head of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Similar to the Princeton-educated Parros, Scott has an engineering degree from Michigan Tech and was long considered by teammates and coaches as one of the smartest guys in the locker room.

Scott being voted by fans into the All-Star Game was followed by a trade from Arizona to Montreal and a demotion to the minors. His wild ride had a happy ending as he was carried off on teammates’ shoulders after winning the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament, yet Scott doesn’t think he’s a favorite at NHL offices.

”I don’t think the league’s going to hire me, to be honest with you,” Scott said. ”I would like to maybe get into coaching, but I’m still so many years off. I couldn’t leave my wife with these five kids, so that stuff is a pie in the sky right now.”

In other words, stay tuned.

Jeremy Roenick recalls his gruesome jaw injuries (Video)

By James O'BrienNov 16, 2017, 10:10 AM EST
“My face blew up bigger than a pumpkin.”

That’s how hockey star turned NBC analyst Jeremy Roenick described the first time he broke his jaw thanks to an errant shot by Boris Mironov. That moment broke his jaw in 23 places … and no, you didn’t read that previous sentence incorrectly; that was merely the first time JR broke his jaw.

The second provided the grisliest visuals, as Derian Hatcher made Roenick pay for a hit on Mike Modano. Roenick explained that he tried to keep going during a 5-on-3 to stick it to Hatcher and the Stars, but … well, that’s where it gets gross.

In a twist that’s very “hockey,” Roenick and Hatcher would become teammates for the Flyers during an alumni game at the 2011 Winter Classic:

Hey, at least it made for a good story and some mildly scarring images.

(Holds own jaw in sympathy pain.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.