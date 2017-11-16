Screen via NHL.com

Awesome dog Charlie drops puck before Hurricanes – Islanders (Video)

By James O'BrienNov 16, 2017, 8:10 PM EST
Every now and then, you get that rare opportunity to celebrate two of your favorite things coming together.

Beavis and Butt-Head reuniting for a season. Peanut butter and chocolate teaming up in many glorious candy bar iterations. High on that list: dogs and hockey.

So, kudos to VetDogs.org and the New York Islanders for sharing this treat with us, and credit Charlie with not treating the puck as an actual treat:

Not going to lie, it bums me out a bit that superb dog Charlie didn’t get to “shake hands” with John Tavares and Justin Faulk, but it might have confused the pup, who’s being trained to help a U.S. army veteran.

Charlie seems to be a star at the site, as the front page features “Support Charlie and the Vet Dogs mission,” which is driving a fundraising effort. You can even follow along for … “pupdates.”

There’s a ton of video on Charlie, and it’s pretty much all great. Apparently Charlie was quite the hit on “The Today Show,” and the good news is that all this spotlight isn’t going to his furry head.

Hopefully I’m not speaking out of turn when I upgrade Charlie from “very good dog” to extremely good dog.

Here’s another cool moment from tonight:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports who likes dogs.

Video: Two streaks end at once as Johansen scores against Dubnyk

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 16, 2017, 8:50 PM EST
We saw a case of “Finally, already?” on Thursday between the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators.

Finally: Ryan Johansen scored his first goal since his scary surgery during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, not to mention signing that big contract. And someone finally scored a goal against Devan Dubnyk, who was riding a three-game shutout streak.

Already: Johansen managed that goal just 49 seconds into Thursday’s game:

In a lot of cases of noteworthy players not scoring goals, the message is not to panic, and that’s true to an extent with Johansen.

The concern with the talented center is that he’s just not shooting much at all. He came into Thursday’s action with just 23 shots on goal through 17 games, not that much more than one per contest. By Hockey Reference’s numbers, he’s gone from almost two-and-a-half SOG per game during his Columbus days (2.30, with those numbers climbing as he established himself) to less than two per night in Nashville (1.94).

Some of that comes from the linemates Johansen plays with, as Filip Forsberg is one of the NHL’s most underrated snipers and Viktor Arvidsson is one heck of a volume shooter. Still, there’s a balance to strike; even the Joe Thorntons of the world should “keep goalies honest” by firing the puck instead of making a play every now and then. In that regard, Johansen reminds a bit of Ryan Getzlaf, as there’s another shooting talent there that you’d ideally like to see him call his own number more often.

Perhaps scoring a goal like this – on a nice play, but from an odd angle – might encourage Johansen to fire a way just a bit more?

For more on Dubnyk’s streak, check out this post.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Brawl fallout: Witkowski suspended 10 games, phone hearing for Tkachuk

By James O'BrienNov 16, 2017, 6:33 PM EST
As a lapsed fan of the Phoenix Suns, part of me will never totally get over the time Steve Nash’s teammates were automatically suspended for barely stepping onto the court before remembering the NBA’s rules.

The NHL shares the NBA’s tendency to be sticklers about rules that don’t allow room for subjectivity, so it’s not much of a surprise that a wide variety of reporters confirm that Luke Witkowski of the Detroit Red Wings will receive an automatic 10-game suspension for returning to the ice during last night’s wild brawl. (See it in the video above this post’s headline.)

Red Wings GM Ken Holland confirmed the suspension to the Detroit Free Press’ Helene St. James, while Sportsnet’s John Shannon backed up his colleague Nick Kypreos’ report, just to name a few that backed up news. The suspension will run through Dec. 9.

Shannon also backs up Kypreos in this regard: the NHL will hold a phone hearing with Calgary Flames troublemaker Matthew Tkachuk. This typically calls for a shorter suspension, if the league decides to make such a call. Generally speaking, if you get a phone hearing, you’ll often have to sit a few games, with the maximum being five. An in-person hearing usually implies a heavier punishment.

Here’s the rule that Witkowski broke in the heat of the “old-time hockey” moment:

A lot of players (and to an extent, goalies) were involved in the brawl, but from the sound of things, only Witkowski and Tkachuk will miss time because of that memorable fracas from the Red Wings’ resounding 8-2 win against the Flames.

As a reminder, the returning to the ice rule was added, in part, because of moments like these:

And now, footage of that sad moment in Phoenix Suns history to tie this altogether. Not cool, Robert Horry.

(Note: in this post’s Getty Image, you’ll notice that Tkachuk’s mouthpiece is hanging out even during a line brawl. Yeah, the kid is just a natural agitator.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta floats idea of NHL in Houston

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 16, 2017, 3:49 PM EST
The NHL will likely go up to 32 teams at some point in the future, so until that happens the questions of expansion/relocation will continue.

On Wednesday, Katie Strang of The Athletic reported that Commissioner Gary Bettman met with Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta about the possibility of bringing an NHL team to the city.

Bettman told Strang that the league wasn’t looking into relocation options at the moment, but should that change… “If Houston were to express an interest in having an NHL franchise, under the right circumstances, it’s something we might want to consider,” he said.

Last month, Fertitta made his desire to bring an NHL team to Houston clear and that option checks some important boxes should the league look to move a franchise or expand. There’s interested ownership and a suitable building with the Toyota Center, which seats 17,800 for hockey.

“I would put an NHL team here tomorrow,” Fertitta said last month via the Houston Chronicle. “This one has got to work. But I’d love to have the other dates in the building. Do I want to see Toyota Center filled up 300 nights a year? Definitely. We’ll do whatever we can do, but whatever we do has to make sense. Will we be aggressive? Yes. That’s my nature.”

Fertitta Tweeted on Thursday that this whole process is in the early stages.

These types of meetings aren’t unique for the NHL. Bettman has met with many prospective groups over the years who have expressed interest in owning a team. Hartford, as we know, still wants the Whalers back 20 years after they relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina. It never hurts to listen to a pitch because there’s always some team or teams having financial or arena issues that spur rumors. You can definitely think of more than a few teams right now who would make that list.

Houston has a long relationship with hockey, as Third String Goalie wrote about earlier this year, and former Rockets owner Les Alexander almost delivered NHL hockey to the city on two occasions. Most recently the AHL’s Aeros played in the Toyota Center until 2013 when their parent club, the Minnesota Wild, moved the team to Des Moines, Iowa.

There’s plenty of competition to be head of the line should the NHL want to expand or relocate. Along with Houston there’s Quebec City, Kansas City, Seattle, and Hamilton, Ont., among other cities. This is just another hat in a big ring.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

ECHL team to celebrate ‘Mighty Ducks’ trilogy with three different jerseys (Photo)

Cyclones
By Sean LeahyNov 16, 2017, 1:45 PM EST
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the legendary Mighty Ducks movies, the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones will pay tribute to Gordon Bombay’s squad in a very special way.

During the Cyclones’ Jan. 27 game against the Fort Wayne Komets, the team will wear three separate jerseys that were worn by the likes of Charlie Conway, Adam Banks, Julie “The Cat” Gaffney and, of course, Goldberg the goalie.

The first period will see the Cyclones don the Mighty Ducks’ jerseys worn when they beat the Hawks (Sorry, Jack Reilly!) for the state pee wee title. During the middle period they’ll wear the Team USA jerseys from the Junior Goodwill Games in D2: The Mighty Ducks, and the final 20 minutes we’ll get to relive the victory over Iceland and Gunnar Stahl from D2, as well as the final movie in the trilogy with the design that eventually launched an NHL team. (The pig on the third period jersey is Puckchop, the team’s secondary mascot who was introduced in 2015.

The three sets of jerseys, which were designed by Jeff Tasca and Athletic Knit, will be auctioned after the game to benefit the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation.

There could also be some other Mighty Ducks-related fun that night which the team is still working on. Our thought? How about a Fulton Reed/Dean Portman Bash Brothers bobblehead? And if it were up to us, we’d turn this into a Rock N’ Jock style game and allow knuckle puck goals to be worth two.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.