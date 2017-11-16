Awesome dog Charlie drops puck before Hurricanes – Islanders (Video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Every now and then, you get that rare opportunity to celebrate two of your favorite things coming together.

Beavis and Butt-Head reuniting for a season. Peanut butter and chocolate teaming up in many glorious candy bar iterations. High on that list: dogs and hockey.

So, kudos to VetDogs.org and the New York Islanders for sharing this treat with us, and credit Charlie with not treating the puck as an actual treat:

Not going to lie, it bums me out a bit that superb dog Charlie didn’t get to “shake hands” with John Tavares and Justin Faulk, but it might have confused the pup, who’s being trained to help a U.S. army veteran.

LOOK AT HOW GOOD THIS DOG IS. pic.twitter.com/fl0OPeOYfB — NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2017

Charlie seems to be a star at the site, as the front page features “Support Charlie and the Vet Dogs mission,” which is driving a fundraising effort. You can even follow along for … “pupdates.”

There’s a ton of video on Charlie, and it’s pretty much all great. Apparently Charlie was quite the hit on “The Today Show,” and the good news is that all this spotlight isn’t going to his furry head.

Hopefully I’m not speaking out of turn when I upgrade Charlie from “very good dog” to extremely good dog.

Here’s another cool moment from tonight:

MSG Cliff Zalay, retired U.S. Army veteran, performed tonight’s National Anthem on harmonica…@amaliearena filled in on the vocals. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XtxL1Cqix — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 17, 2017

More dog fun at PHT:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports who likes dogs. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.