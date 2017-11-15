Why Cammalleri – Jokinen trade happened, and what’s next (Video)

Nov 15, 2017
Last night, PHT broke down the Michael Cammalleri (to Edmonton Oilers) – Jussi Jokinen (to Los Angeles Kings) from a variety of angles.

One of the most optimistic scenarios was reflected in the headline: what if Edmonton tries to diversify its offense by putting Cammalleri on Connor McDavid‘s wing, possibly opening up Leon Draisaitl to try to carry his own line?

Perhaps that’s a possibility as time goes on – coaches juggle lines about as much as college kids used to love kicking around hacky sacks – but it sounds like that won’t be the case early on.

Bob McKenzie swung by the NBCSN studio on Wednesday to provide more insight, and from the sound of things, the two forwards are trading places and, essentially, roles. (His takeaways can be seen in the video above this post’s headline.)

While the Oilers want more offensive pop from Cammalleri, McKenzie indicates that he’s expected to line up with Ryan Strome and Drake Caggiula. As mentioned yesterday, Natural Hat Trick lists those two forwards as Jokinen’s most common even-strength forward linemates.

McKenzie reports that Jokinen is most likely to slot into a bottom-six role; considering that Cammalleri’s most common linemate was Trevor Lewis, it sounds like that’s a pretty clear reversal, too.

That said, the man with an appetizer-like last name did average about two minutes of power-play time per game, and that’s where things get more interesting. McKenzie posits that Jokinen will be happier with a diminished role than Cammalleri would be; that’s especially relevant since fellow aging former-high-scorer Marian Gaborik is slated to return to the Kings’ lineup.

Gabby may have bumped Cammy for a while, which may have irked, especially since Cammalleri accepted quite the “hometown” discount to return to L.A. Jokinen might be more comfortable with a humble role, and considering his lone point (an assist) this season, he can’t do much complaining right now.

Both forwards are fairly versatile, and that might be relevant to the Kings, as Gaborik was injury prone even during his most brilliant, younger days.

There might be some fluidity to Jokinen’s situation, too, as Kings coach John Stevens explained to L.A. Kings Insider’s Jon Rosen that there might be a bit of a “getting to know you” process.

“I know him as a player before. I haven’t seen him play lately, but he’s just a good, well-rounded, intelligent player,” Stevens said of Jokinen. “I recall he was great in the shootout, but I think he can play multiple positions. I think he’s a really high-hockey IQ guy with a good competitive skill package. It’ll be a good chance to get him on the ice with the guys and make an evaluation from that point.”

If nothing else, Jokinen can be around for a Young Stars reunion with Anze Kopitar:

Overall, this trade could benefit all involved, even if the Oilers seem to have fairly modest aims for Cammalleri.

Sabres’ Scandella fined, not suspended, for slashing Penguins’ Hornqvist

Nov 15, 2017
The NHL is cracking down on slashing with more penalties – at times to almost an extreme – but suspensions might not come from them. At least not yet.

That point seems clear enough based on the league’s latest decision, as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella was fined (but not suspended) for a pretty gnarly slash on Patric Hornqvist of the Pittsburgh Penguins. To be precise, Scandella received a $5K fine, while the league didn’t provide an explanation for the decision.

(Generally, slashes don’t get a video, and the league is most likely to produce a full-fledged explanation when a suspension occurs. There are exceptions, but that’s usually how it goes.)

Video of the slash isn’t easy to find, but here it is in GIF form, if you feel like cringing:

Also:

The Sabres have to be relieved that Scandella avoided sitting out a game or more, as their defense is already dilapidated with Rasmus Ristolainen among those injured. It doesn’t seem like Hornqvist suffered an injury from the slash.

Again, the lack of a suspension follows the general pattern of NHL decisions, but it was worth noting.

There were some testy moments from last night’s game, with the most memorable moment coming when Jack Eichel was eager to drop his gloves after Ian Cole landed a huge hit on Sam Reinhart. The Penguins ultimately got the last laugh by rallying for a 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo.

The Sabres’ next game comes against the Red Wings in Detroit on Friday. After that, they get an opportunity to make some gains, as they play six of their next seven games in Buffalo.

After Thursday’s game in Ottawa, the Penguins also enjoy a home-heavy schedule going forward.

WATCH LIVE: New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks

Nov 15, 2017
Two Original Six teams will be facing off on Wednesday Night Rivalry when the New York Rangers visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Rangers enter the game on a roll with wins in eight of their past 10 games, including six in a row. They look to keep that streak going against a Blackhawks team that has been trending in the opposite direction with a 5-8-1 mark in its past 14 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has been especially strong for the Rangers in recent games with five points in his past three games, including three goals (one in each of the past three games).

You can watch the game live on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET or on the NBC Sports app.

Preview: Rangers look to push their winning streak to seven against Blackhawks.

Patrik Laine plays mind games with himself

Nov 15, 2017
WINNIPEG — Perhaps it was all just an elaborate ruse.

Patrik Laine, the Winnipeg Jets’ superstar forward and the proud owner of a shot every NHLer (save for Alex Ovechkin) would kill for, recently declared hockey to be a “hard” game to play and admitted that he had lost the confidence he previously held in his game.

You see, Laine, a very good goal scorer already at 19 years of age, had only scored four times in 11 games and had gone four games without a tally.

Simply, it didn’t compute in the sniper’s head.

Stricken with a brief inability to score, Laine felt some self-inflicted ridicule would do the trick.

“I think he had that whole thing, I’m not saying scripted, but he puts pressure on himself because I think he enjoys it in some ways,” said Jets head coach Paul Maurice, adding that he believes Laine might just be smarter than us all. “He’s hard on himself. Kind of filleting himself in front of the world there, the hockey world, somehow gets him going, somehow drives him more.”

It’s all just a little macabre, no? Nevertheless, it worked.

Laine said Tuesday that to get out of his funk, he’d have to do one of his favorite things: shoot.

“That’s the key,” Laine said. “Because if you’re not shooting, you’re not scoring.”

It’s with this simple wisdom that Laine rattled off goals in five straight games after declaring hockey was harder than he appears to make it look.

His goal-scoring streak ended in a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night, but Laine chipped in a helper to extend his point streak to six games.

“Maybe (my confidence is) not 100 percent but it’s getting higher all the time,” Laine said. “It feels like hockey – it isn’t getting easier, I mean, but it feels like a lot of fun.”

Meanwhile, Laine’s yet-to-be-written self-help book could revolutionize how athletes deal with low confidence.

Vegas’ goaltending situation is starting to get absurd

Nov 15, 2017
7 Comments

Do you have any goaltending experience? Yes. You. You, the person reading this right now.

If you do, the Vegas Golden Knights might be calling you soon as all of their goalies keep suffering all sorts of calamities that are knocking them out of the lineup one by one.

After Maxime Lagace had to leave Tuesday’s 8-2 loss in Edmonton after giving up seven goals and appearing to be injured the team had to turn to 19-year-old Dylan Ferguson to finish the game.

In doing so, Ferguson became the fifth different goalie to appear in a game for the Golden Knights this season.

They have only played 17 games.

Now there remains a chance that he might have to start Thursday’s game in Vancouver, as noted by Sportsnet’s John Shannon on Wednesday.

If you want to include Calvin Pickard, whom the Golden Knights selected in the expansion draft but traded before he ever had a chance to play in a game for the team, they are sort on their sixth goalie of the season.

This, of course, is absurd.

A big part  — perhaps the biggest part — of Vegas’ early season success was the fact they were getting exceptional goaltending. Given that Marc-Andre Fleury was the top player they acquired in the expansion draft and was expected to be one of the initial building blocks of the franchise that was probably the plan all along.

Get a good goalie, give what will almost certainly be an undermanned team at least a chance to win on most nights, then go from there.

For a while, things were going according to plan.

Then Fleury suffered a concussion in his fourth game and has not played since.

From there the team turned to its new backup, Malcolm Subban. After getting absolutely lit up in his only two NHL appearances prior to this season Subban stepped into the lineup and was exceptional until he, too, ended up getting injured with a lower-body injury.

That opened the door for Oscar Dansk, and he too exceeded all expectations until he too ended up getting injured in a loss to the New York Islanders. He has not played since, either.

Between the three of them, Fleury, Subban and Dansk had posted an 8-1-0 record with a combined .934 save percentage before they were all knocked out of the lineup.

At some point when a team — in this case an expansion team — gets this far down its goaltending depth chart it is going to start to become a problem. The Golden Knights are just 2-5-1 with Lagace in net while his .860 save percentage has been by far the worst in the NHL among goalies that have appeared in at least eight games.

With decent goaltending Vegas could probably continue to be an interesting team, especially as a lot of their top forwards continue to score at a pretty respectable rate. There is only so much they can do, however, when the team is literally running out of goalies and turning to their fifth and sixth string goalies.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.