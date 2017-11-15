The Buzzer: McDavid pours it on, ugly history for Coyotes, robbed by Bob

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Player of the Night: Connor McDavid

Fears of a tiebreaker were scuttled, conveniently enough, by Devan Dubnyk‘s third consecutive shutout getting its own post.

McDavid gets the nod because of volume, but also because the Oilers just flat-out needed a night like this, where they just rampage against an overmatched opponent. The bounces haven’t always been there for Edmonton, yet a lot went right tonight as they bombarded the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 8-2.

As you’d expect, McDavid led the way, generating two goals and one assist. He remains the straw that stirs the drink, if the Oilers offense was a drink. (Probably one of those bad fast food milkshakes that are too thick to easily drink, maybe?)

#Oilers Connor McDavid has accounted on 50.0% of team's goals this season (22 of 44) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 15, 2017

Even so, the win was important because others got involved, too. The most promising sign might be that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to heat up, including two goals tonight. Maybe Mike Cammalleri can be the cherry on top rather than a more important part of the cake?

(Clearly I need dessert.)

McDavid & Co. made life difficult for Vegas, who had to turn to its fifth goalie of a season that’s barely more than a month old.

Somehow, the Oilers are now 7-9-2 while those Golden Knights fell to … 10-6-1.

Highlights of the Night: Robbed by Bob

Sergei Bobrovsky was a huge factor in the Blue Jackets beating the Canadiens 2-1, with this ridiculous save being the biggest moment:

How?

Bobrovsky really had himself a night:

on this episode of breakaway bobbery: pic.twitter.com/oYvWSS0ICH — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 15, 2017

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in Florida’s shootout win against Dallas, and he came back despite absorbing this hit. Hopefully he’s really OK, and wasn’t just coming back thanks to adrenaline.

Stephen Johns hit on Huberdeau: pic.twitter.com/nVREN874kK — Cats On The Prowl (@Cats0ntheprowl) November 15, 2017

Roberto Luongo made an entertaining save to also help Florida win:

Luongo with a huge save in OT: pic.twitter.com/STXEnCyX2z — Cats On The Prowl (@Cats0ntheprowl) November 15, 2017

(Click here for the montage of the night, as the Predators and Capitals scored a ton of goals, with Nashville winning handily.)

Factoids of the Night: Ouch, Arizona Coyotes. Ouch.

#Coyotes become the first team in NHL history without a regulation win through their first 20 games of a season — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 15, 2017

Sidney Crosby torments the Sabres (more on that here):

Sidney Crosby of the @penguins snapped an 11-game goal drought and has collected 17-36—53 in 35 career games vs. BUF (1.51 PPG). #BUFvsPIT pic.twitter.com/TEw9ku4jxv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 15, 2017

Milestone night for Henrik Sedin during Vancouver’s comeback victory against Los Angeles:

#Canucks Henrik Sedin records his 250th career multi-point game — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 15, 2017

Scores and more

Penguins 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

Blue Jackets 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Panthers 4, Stars 3 (SO)

Predators 6, Capitals 3

Wild 3, Flyers 0

Jets 4, Coyotes 1

Oilers 8, Golden Knights 2

Canucks 3, Kings 2

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.