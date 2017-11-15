Associated Press

The Arizona Coyotes’ season is only getting worse

By Scott BilleckNov 15, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
WINNIPEG — The Arizona Coyotes’ start to the 2017-18 season — a complete tire fire by all accounts — managed to burn a little brighter on Tuesday.

After dropping a 4-1 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the Coyotes, now 2-15-3, became the first team in National Hockey League history to play their first 20 games and not register a regulation win.

It’s not the first time the Coyotes have flirted with the unfortunate side of the history books through the first quarter of the season.

Arizona’s first win came just in time to partially save their own blushes after ending an 11-game slide to start the year (partially, because they still tied a league record set back during the 1943-43 season for most games without a win to start a season) and prevented them from becoming the sole owners of a piece of history coveted by no one.

“I’ve been saying it all year: You can’t complain, you can’t moan,” Coyotes forward Brandon Perlini said on Tuesday after the loss. “Like, just go play, work hard. There’s no other special secret or special juice. You just have to work your way out of it everyone shift after shift … and eventually I believe it will turn.”

Perlini’s frustration, despite trying to remain positive, was evident, and while the results for the Coyotes are borderline shocking, to say the least, they might not be all that surprising.

The Coyotes have been bleeding for a while now, missing the playoffs in their past five seasons since their remarkable run to the Western Conference finals in 2012.

They lost veteran captain Shane Doan to retirement over the offseason and traded away Mike Smith, who had backstopped the ‘Yotes for six seasons as they entered full-fledged rebuild mode.

They gained Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta via trade with the New York Rangers and have watched Clayton Keller blossom into the league’s best rookie early this season, although he’s been held off the scoresheet in four straight games.

Adding three-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson didn’t hurt either, but he hasn’t played since Halloween due to an upper-body injury.

Arizona is in the middle of the pack in terms of goals for but last in goals against. They’re second last in expected goals for and have the second-worst team save percentage.

None of that equates to wins and the Coyotes aren’t even getting lucky from time to time.

“It’s been a rough start,” said Raanta, who got the yank in Tuesday’s game. “When you have a young team and lots of new things going on, you need that confidence that comes from those wins. We haven’t gotten that early on in the season. But we’re still working hard. It’s the only way we can get over it.”

Raanta, who was arguably considered the best goalie without a starting role in the NHL over the past couple of seasons, said he’s had to battle his own demons this year amid all the losing.

“It’s tough when you’re a goalie and you lose a couple games in a row, you start looking at yourself and wondering what is going on,” said Raanta, who missed nine games with a lower-body ailment earlier this year. “For me, I just have to give us a chance to win. If I can look in the mirror after the game and say that I did whatever I could, of course, you can’t be satisfied, but you can find a positive.”

The land where the Coyotes are a contending team in the Western Conference seems like its far, far away at this point.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Red Wings, Flames engage in line brawl, ‘old time hockey’

By James O'BrienNov 15, 2017, 10:34 PM EST
Matthew Tkachuk hasn’t even completed his second season in the NHL, and he might already have passed the likes of Tom Wilson and Brad Marchand as the league’s premier … “disturber.”

It’s no secret that he has a special ability to make people’s blood boil, with the Los Angeles Kings standing out, even if they’re far from alone. After Wednesday, you can add the Detroit Red Wings to the list of teams that simply can’t stand Keith’s rambunctious son.

Tkachuk was the catalyst or one of the catalysts for quite the wild line brawl between the Red Wings and Flames, with goalies being involved and quite the mess for the Department of Player Safety to potentially have to deal with.

Luke Witkowski might have enjoyed the carnage, but it’s reasonable to wonder if an automatic suspension is coming his way, specifically. You can see the scene in the video above this headline, and also below.

Check out the brawl from two perspectives, with one making more of a point to place blame on Tkachuk:

Yeah, that was something. Hopefully your fantasy leagues include PIMs.

For fans that want to see a rematch, well, we’ll need to see if the bad feelings can survive the statute of hockey anger limitations.

The brawl probably takes some attention away from the Red Wings absolutely drubbing the Flames by a score of 8-2. It’s been quite some time since Detroit lit up the scoreboard like this:

Via the box score, here’s how the penalties shook out (although sometimes the league will tweak these after the fact):

For all we know, this brawl and blowout could be something the Red Wings look back on if they make a playoff run.

This was the second contest of a five-game homestand, with Detroit grabbing a point in losing to Columbus in a shootout on Saturday. That’s not all: the Red Wings play 10 of their next 12 games at the swanky new digs in Detroit from Nov. 17 – Dec. 15.

Perhaps throttling the Flames and that rash of violence will light a fire under a Red Wings team that likely bristles at people who believe their best days are behind them?

As far as the Flames go … maybe this could wake some players up?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blackhawks’ woes more performance than personnel: McKenzie

By Scott BilleckNov 15, 2017, 10:30 PM EST
Chicago Blackhawks fans shouldn’t expect general manager Stan Bowman to trade his way out of his team’s current funk, at least not in the short term.

The Blackhawks, losers of six of their last 10 games, are wallowing outside the playoff line in the Central Division 19 games into the current campaign.
NHL Insider Bob McKenzie dropped by the NBCSN studio on Wednesday and suggested that Chicago’s woes stem from a performance issue, and not an issue of available personnel.

“They got to get the power play going, they got to tighten up defensively,” McKenzie said. “While everybody is ready to throw everybody under the bus, in terms of the fans and the media for the way the Blackhawks have played team defence, the reality is they can play a lot better and that the expectation is they will play a lot better.”

McKenzie added the Blackhawks could look within, but bringing someone up from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, would be exposing another player to waivers or demoting a player who doesn’t need a demotion.

“They don’t want to put (Alex) DeBrincat down, they down want to put (John) Hayden down, they don’t want to put (Nick) Schmaltz down, so the guys that are the easiest to send to the minors are not really the guys you want to send to the minors,” McKenzie said. “You’ve got eight defensemen and 13 forwards right now. It’s tough to make a move.

Meanwhile, McKenzie shed some more light on the continued absence of New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith.

Smith, who has been a healthy scratch for the past five games, struggled like many of his teammates as the Rangers went for a dump to start the season.
But the Rangers are now winner’s of six straight and McKenzie suggested that Smith could sit longer if the team keeps adding ticks to the win column.

“He gets scratched and then the next game the Rangers win, and they win again, and they win again and they keep winning,” McKenzie said. “What basically happened was he picked the worst possible time to be a healthy scratch and the team absolutely took off.

“A winning lineup is a winning lineup and (head coach) Alain Vigneault isn’t going to break it up.”

Smith, who signed a four-year, $17.4 million contract with the Rangers at the end of June after being acquired at last season’s trade deadline, has since lost his job, at least in the interim, to Steven Kempfer, who is paired with Marc Staal.

“He’s got to sit until the Rangers lose and Vigneault decides a change needs to be made, or there is an injury or one of the other six guys playing ahead of him doesn’t play very well and then when he gets his opportunity, he’s got to make the most of it,” McKenzie said.

“(The Rangers) believe, long-term, that he’s going to be fine. It will be up to him and the pressure will be on him when he does get back into the lineup.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sabres’ Scandella fined, not suspended, for slashing Penguins’ Hornqvist

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 15, 2017, 9:31 PM EST
The NHL is cracking down on slashing with more penalties – at times to almost an extreme – but suspensions might not come from them. At least not yet.

That point seems clear enough based on the league’s latest decision, as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella was fined (but not suspended) for a pretty gnarly slash on Patric Hornqvist of the Pittsburgh Penguins. To be precise, Scandella received a $5K fine, while the league didn’t provide an explanation for the decision.

(Generally, slashes don’t get a video, and the league is most likely to produce a full-fledged explanation when a suspension occurs. There are exceptions, but that’s usually how it goes.)

Video of the slash isn’t easy to find, but here it is in GIF form, if you feel like cringing:

Also:

The Sabres have to be relieved that Scandella avoided sitting out a game or more, as their defense is already dilapidated with Rasmus Ristolainen among those injured. It doesn’t seem like Hornqvist suffered an injury from the slash.

Again, the lack of a suspension follows the general pattern of NHL decisions, but it was worth noting.

There were some testy moments from last night’s game, with the most memorable moment coming when Jack Eichel was eager to drop his gloves after Ian Cole landed a huge hit on Sam Reinhart. The Penguins ultimately got the last laugh by rallying for a 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo.

The Sabres’ next game comes against the Red Wings in Detroit on Friday. After that, they get an opportunity to make some gains, as they play six of their next seven games in Buffalo.

After Thursday’s game in Ottawa, the Penguins also enjoy a home-heavy schedule going forward.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks

Getty
By Adam GretzNov 15, 2017, 8:57 PM EST
Two Original Six teams will be facing off on Wednesday Night Rivalry when the New York Rangers visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Rangers enter the game on a roll with wins in eight of their past 10 games, including six in a row. They look to keep that streak going against a Blackhawks team that has been trending in the opposite direction with a 5-8-1 mark in its past 14 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has been especially strong for the Rangers in recent games with five points in his past three games, including three goals (one in each of the past three games).

You can watch the game live on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET or on the NBC Sports app.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Preview: Rangers look to push their winning streak to seven against Blackhawks.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.