PHT Morning Skate: Vincent Trocheck shares classic stories about Jaromir Jagr

By Joey AlfieriNov 15, 2017, 9:43 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

–Check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Capitals and Predators. T.J. Oshie scored twice, but it simply wasn’t enough to propel Washington to a win. (top)

–The Sabres had high hopes for Jack Eichel, but he’s struggling to meet those expectations right now. “I feel like people are judged based off statistics so frequently, and so is the case with our league for a reason,” Eichel said. “That’s my job, my job is to produce. (Buffalohockeybeat.com)

–NHL hockey will be one of the sports featured on the new ESPN+ app which is set to launch next year. (Forbes)

–Bruce Boudreau’s Minnesota Wild are off to a slow start this year, but there’s reason for optimism. Two years ago, when Broudreau was coaching the Anaheim Ducks, he got off to a horrible start before turning things around. (Twincities.com)

–It’s been a tough month for the Chicago Blackhawks, as their special teams has struggled and they haven’t been able to score much. The problem is, there probably won’t be any outside help coming in the near future. They’ll have to play themselves out of this funk. (Chicago Sun-Times)

–The Surrey Knights of the Pacific Junior Hockey League haven’t won a hockey game in nearly two years. This horrible streak started after a bench-clearing brawl got their coach and co-owner suspended for six years. It was all downhill from there. (Globe and Mail)

–Here’s a bunch of interesting nuggets from Brian Burke. He admitted that the Flames thought about bringing back Jarome Iginla. Burke also touched on the red flag Jaromir Jagr had coming out of the draft, and how Sam Bennett would have been torn to shreds if he played in Toronto. (Sportsnet)

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have put up some strong numbers playing together this season, but the team remains last in goals scored. Is it time to separate them in an attempt to balance their lineup? (Oilersnation.com)

–George Gosbee, who was instrumental in keeping the Coyotes in Arizona, passed away at the age of 48 on Sunday. “It was shocking, it was sad and it was tragic,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. “I don’t know how else to describe it. He was smart, he was affable, he was friendly and he just struck me as being an all-around good guy. Obviously, our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.” (arizonasports.com)

Travis Zajac is close to returning to the Devils lineup, so it’ll be interesting to see how the team’s lines will change when he gets back. There’s a good chance he’ll slot in on the first line with Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri. (NJ.com)

Mathew Barzal has been an incredible playmaking center throughout his hockey career. That hasn’t changed in his first full NHL season. “One of my best attributes is my passing and head-up vision,” Barzal said. “I think guys like Nicklas Backstrom and Patrick Kane are pass-first guys and they’re both very good.” (NHL.com)

–For the last few seasons, the Washington Capitals have been the dominant team in the NHL during the regular season. This year, they’ve really struggled to find any kind of consistency. As we saw in last night’s loss to Nashville, the Caps are struggling to put three good periods together. (dcpuckdrop.com)

–If the Florida Panthers want to get back in the playoff hunt, they’ll have to find a way to go on a strong run over the next two months. It won’t be easy, but it’s been done before. (therattrick)

–Speaking of the Panthers, Vincent Trocheck wrote a great piece for The Players’ Tribune. In the story, Trocheck shares a number of classic stories about former teammate Jaromir Jagr, including his poor choice of music in the locker room. He also touched on his experience at the World Cup of Hockey and his family’s move from Pittsburgh to Detroit. (Players’ Tribune)

–The Four Nations Cup just concluded in the Florida area, and it went exactly how many expected. Sweden struggled, while Canada and the USA battled hard against each other. (victorypress.org)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Rangers look to push win streak to seven games against ‘Hawks

By Joey AlfieriNov 15, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Wednesday night, as the Chicago Blackhawks host the New York Rangers at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

Things have been going (really, really) well for the Rangers of late. They’ll head into tonight’s game against the Blackhawks having won each of their last six games. During the streak, they’ve taken down the Golden Knights, Lightning, Panthers, Blue Jackets, Bruins and Oilers.

Veteran goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who struggled out of the gate, has been between the pipes for each of the six victories.

“We’ve had a great run here, but because of our start we’re not in a great position,” Lundqvist said, per the New York Post. “So it’s important that we understand the importance of the next six games and the games after that. I’m happy that we put this streak together because we were putting ourselves in the race, but we’re still not in a great spot.

“But we are doing a lot of good things and that brings a lot of confidence to the group.When you have that, it’s easier to make good decisions under pressure and make better reads. Guys are coming up with big plays at the right time.”

On the other side, things haven’t been going as well for the ‘Hawks, who have dropped three of their last four games, including an ugly 7-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils (Chicago had a 4-1 lead in that one).

Scoring has been an issue for for them this season. They’ve scored 53 goals so far (ranked 16th in the league), but 10 of those came in the first game of the year against Pittsburgh and five came in the second game against Columbus. From the third game of the season until  this point, they’ve only found the back of the net 38 times in 16 games.

“We’ve never been in this spot,’’ head coach Joel Quenneville said, per the Chicago Tribune. “Finding that consistency and putting ourselves at the top of the division has always been there. Now that we’re not there, how we’re handling it is a good test for us.’’

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: McDavid pours it on, ugly history for Coyotes, robbed by Bob

By James O'BrienNov 15, 2017, 3:00 AM EST
Player of the Night: Connor McDavid

Fears of a tiebreaker were scuttled, conveniently enough, by Devan Dubnyk‘s third consecutive shutout getting its own post.

McDavid gets the nod because of volume, but also because the Oilers just flat-out needed a night like this, where they just rampage against an overmatched opponent. The bounces haven’t always been there for Edmonton, yet a lot went right tonight as they bombarded the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 8-2.

As you’d expect, McDavid led the way, generating two goals and one assist. He remains the straw that stirs the drink, if the Oilers offense was a drink. (Probably one of those bad fast food milkshakes that are too thick to easily drink, maybe?)

Even so, the win was important because others got involved, too. The most promising sign might be that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to heat up, including two goals tonight. Maybe Mike Cammalleri can be the cherry on top rather than a more important part of the cake?

(Clearly I need dessert.)

McDavid & Co. made life difficult for Vegas, who had to turn to its fifth goalie of a season that’s barely more than a month old.

Somehow, the Oilers are now 7-9-2 while those Golden Knights fell to … 10-6-1.

Highlights of the Night: Robbed by Bob

Sergei Bobrovsky was a huge factor in the Blue Jackets beating the Canadiens 2-1, with this ridiculous save being the biggest moment:

How?

Bobrovsky really had himself a night:

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in Florida’s shootout win against Dallas, and he came back despite absorbing this hit. Hopefully he’s really OK, and wasn’t just coming back thanks to adrenaline.

Roberto Luongo made an entertaining save to also help Florida win:

(Click here for the montage of the night, as the Predators and Capitals scored a ton of goals, with Nashville winning handily.)

Factoids of the Night: Ouch, Arizona Coyotes. Ouch.

Sidney Crosby torments the Sabres (more on that here):

Milestone night for Henrik Sedin during Vancouver’s comeback victory against Los Angeles:

Scores and more

Penguins 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

Blue Jackets 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Panthers 4, Stars 3 (SO)

Predators 6, Capitals 3

Wild 3, Flyers 0

Jets 4, Coyotes 1

Oilers 8, Golden Knights 2

Canucks 3, Kings 2

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Looks like Wild’s Devan Dubnyk is on fire (again)

By James O'BrienNov 15, 2017, 2:07 AM EST
While this is admittedly a generalization, you could probably categorize most starting NHL goalies in two ways:

1. The goalies who are consistently solid-to-very-good. These guys might not “stand on their head” and steal games for their teams as often.

— or —

2. Goalies who suffer from cold streaks, sometimes disturbingly so … but can also go on a tear where seemingly no one can get a puck past them.

Now, some of the all-time greats probably mix those two to better results. Conversely, some of the pretenders might not even enjoy the peaks anywhere near as often as the valleys in choice two.

For years now, it’s been tough to get a read on how good Devan Dubnyk really is.

He quietly put together strong numbers behind bad Edmonton Oilers teams until that era sputtered out, and then Dubnyk really sputtered in 2013-14. Since redeeming himself in 2014-15 and only getting better from there, it’s been fascinating to chart his progress.

More and more, Dubnyk seems like he might be turning into a Category 2 guy.

On one hand, there are tough times, like his slump late last season. Check out the monthly section of his split stats from last season and you’ll see his all-world work through the first few months and then some struggles once the calendar hit 2017.

While injuries and other issues must be taken into account, it’s probably fair to say that he was struggling a bit to begin this season. Dubnyk might be in red-hot mode again, however, as he collected his third consecutive shutout on Tuesday.

If a Dubnyk hot streak feels oddly familiar to you … well, nice call:

It’s not like these have been the type of goose eggs where Dubnyk was able to leaf through his favorite nonfiction books while the puck was wholly at the other end, either. In all three games, the Wild were outshot; much to the chagrin of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dubnyk blanked Philly during these last two contests. Dubnyk pitched 32 and 30-save shutouts against the Flyers and a 41-save beauty versus Montreal (all, of course though not automatically, were wins for the Wild).

This hot streak now places Dubnyk’s save percentage at a strong .926 clip. Remarkably, it has now only put him above .500, as he only improved to 7-6-1 (the Wild are 8-7-2 on the season).

Ultimately, the jury is probably still out on Dubnyk, at least if you’re trying to rank him among the NHL’s best. Is he somewhere close to the top? Perhaps he’s instead in the middle of the pack?

Maybe it comes down to “which” Dubnyk you’re talking about.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals can’t slow powerhouse Predators

By James O'BrienNov 14, 2017, 11:04 PM EST
The Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals by a score of 6-3 on Tuesday, and it wasn’t a matter of luck.

Actually, you might argue that the Capitals were lucky … at least for a little while. Nashville stormed out of the gate in the first period, managing a hearty 18-3 shots advantage. Braden Holtby kept things reasonable in keeping Nashville’s lead to 2-0 through the opening frame, but eventually the Predators’ attack was just too much.

Washington made things interesting during a second period that was wild at times, with the two teams combining for five goals in about five minutes. They combined for seven goals overall in the middle frame. It was a good time for everyone but the goalies and coaches (and some of the defensemen):

Ultimately, the second period and game ended with the same 6-3 score, leaving Holtby & Co. bewildered. They also forced Holtby to the Capitals’ bench. Under most circumstances, it was a team-wide struggle, but goals like these probably left Holtby muttering expletives to himself:

Aside from some defensive lapses, this is the sort of night that Predators GM David Poile probably dreamt about when trying to hash out the three-team trade that eventually netted them Kyle Turris. Turris (one assist) ranked among 12th different Predators with at least one point. His presence sure seems like a benefit for Craig Smith (goal) and Kevin Fiala (goal, assist), while Nick Bonino found the net in his return to the lineup.

After a bumpy start to the season, the Predators are looking like the team that many expected to translate a strong playoff run to better results overall in 2017-18. This rise in optimism also predates Turris’ first two games in, as Nashville’s winning streak is now at five games.

They’ve snagged wins against some legitimate competition, too. They beat the Ducks, Kings, and Blue Jackets on the road, got some revenge against Pittsburgh at home during Turris’ Saturday debut, and then left the Capitals shaking their heads in Nashville tonight.

And this team doesn’t even have Ryan Ellis back in the lineup yet.

Perhaps the Predators’ powerful work might make Holtby feel a little better. Coming into tonight, he was on a six-game winning streak, allowing a meager 11 goals during that run. Luckily for Holtby and the Capitals, they don’t have to deal with Nashville again until April 5.

Who knows how scary this Predators team will look by then?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.