NHL on NBCSN: Barry Trotz, Washington Capitals visit Nashville Predators

By Sean LeahyNov 14, 2017, 10:27 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a meeting between the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

Both the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals enter Tuesday night’s matchup in good form. The Capitals have won five of their last six games, while the Predators have taken four of their last five.

Kyle Turris impressed in his Predators debut Saturday night, scoring a goal and assisting on another during a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. While one Nashville center looks to continue being productive, another one looks to finally get going.

Ryan Johansen has eight points on the year, but zero goals. Carrying an $8 million cap hit, he’s the highest paid forward without a goal this season.

“As an individual, I’ve just got to find ways to create more,” Johansen told Adam Vingan of The Tennessean. “It’s a role that I’m counted on from the guys here to contribute offensively.”

Tonight’s game will be the fourth time Barry Trotz returns to Nashville after leaving the Predators in 2014. The franchise’s first head coach helped build the team into a playoff contender and now he’s trying to make the most out of a Capitals side that sees its championship window closing.

They’re middle of the pack in scoring (2.82 goals per game) and on special teams (18.6 percent PP, 78.6 percent PK) and surprisingly next-to-last in shots per game (28.5). These aren’t the regular season Capitals we’re used to, but when changes happen on your roster, this can be expected.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Charlie Lindgren’s play allowing Carey Price extra time to recover

By Sean LeahyNov 14, 2017, 12:19 PM EST
If the Montreal Canadiens were getting ready for a playoff game Tuesday night, then we would be seeing Carey Price back in goal.

But the combination of Price being the franchise goalie, the calendar saying it’s only Nov. 14 and the play of Charlie Lindgren has meant that the netminder will be able to take his time to recover from an injury suffered during warmups on Nov. 2. He’s missed the last five games, but the Habs won four of those five.

Price said on Tuesday that he’s taking a few days off during his recovery because he felt as if he wasn’t progressing like he should have been. He added that the original plan was for him to return Thursday, but now his timeframe for a return is up in the air. The lower-body injury, he stressed, is not related to the MCL sprain in his right knee that kept him out for most of the 2015-16 season.

“It’s been a little bit longer than expected. I kind of expected it to be in the two-week range,” Price said.

As added insurance, and with Al Montoya also injured, the Canadiens claimed Antti Niemi on waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Lindgren has helped the Canadiens win three of his four starts while posting a .974 even strength save percentage. It’s the reverse of two years ago when Montreal’s season went down with Price’s injury. The trio of Mike Condon, Dustin Tokarski and Ben Scrivens couldn’t right the ship. If the 23-year-old Minnesota native is the real deal, he’ll not only keep the team afloat, he’ll also provide head coach Claude Julien with some confidence in his backup allowing Price to get plenty of rest in the second half of the season.

“I just want to make sure that I’m 100 percent and do my job to the best of my ability when I come back,” Price said. “I’m just going to make sure that I take my time with it and it won’t be very long.”

Class of 2017 humbled by Hockey Hall of Fame honor (Video)

By Sean LeahyNov 14, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
The 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame class was officially inducted Monday night. Two builders and five players were enshrined in Toronto and their speeches reflected on the journeys, friendships and impacts each of their individuals careers had on themselves and the people around them.

[Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017 grew the game in many ways]

Dave Andreychuk was first, and looked back on his 23-year career, which included him noting a perk of being part of the Ray Bourque trade.

Up next was Danielle Goyette, who spoke about growing up emulating the great Montreal Canadiens players at the time, like Guy Lafleur. She also touched on just how important giving kids the opportunity to play the game is to continue growing the sport.

Mike Gabinet, grandson of Clare Drake, kept his speech short and sweet in honor of the legendary Canadian coach.

Paul Kariya pointed out two teammates in his speech: Steve Rucchin and Teemu Selanne. On the Finnish Flash, Kariya put it: “I simply would not be standing here without you. We will always be brothers in this life, and the next.”

Jeremy Jacobs spoke his time owning the Boston Bruins, and keyed on a few current players who have made a huge impact on the franchise’s success:

Mark Recchi gave plenty of love to his hometown of Kamloops, British Columbia.

Finally, Teemu Selanne reminisced about the change in weather going from Winnipeg to Anaheim and then gave thanks for his long-time friendship with Kariya.

MORE: What will the 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class look like?

PHT Morning Skate: Bettman on NHL Olympic future; Malkin joins ‘Putin’s Team’

By Sean LeahyNov 14, 2017, 8:12 AM EST
8 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on if the league would ever return to the Olympics: “I never say never, but I find it hard to envision a scenario where it makes sense, unless, possibly, if the Winter Games are back in North America where the time frame and the attention and the logistics, travel, are a lot different.” [NBC Sports]

• Here’s a name for future induction in the Hockey Hall of Fame: Frank Zamboni. [CBC]

Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins is the latest Russian hockey player to join “Putin’s Team,” the social movement first promoted by Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. [Tribune Review]

• All hail Sergei Bobrovsky. [Jackets Cannon]

• Step away from the panic button. It’s going to be just fine for the Calgary Flames. [Flames Nation]

• Returning to the Los Angeles Kings was like coming home for Mike Cammalleri. [Kings]

• The San Jose Sharks have been looking a bit Kings-like of late. [NBC Bay Area]

• What did Leo Komarov think of the little kiss Brad Marchand planted on him Saturday night? “I kind of liked it.” [TSN]

• Just how close did Jaromir Jagr get to signing with the St. Louis Blues? [Post-Dispatch]

• You may notice Keith Yandle is using a unique stick. Here’s the story behind it. [Panthers]

• Now that Matt Duchene is gone, who should be the regular second line center for the Colorado Avalanche? [Mile High Hockey]

Jason Zucker’s goal scoring binge is benefiting more than just the Minnesota Wild. [Star Tribune]

The Buzzer: Teravainen’s first hat trick powers Canes; Jankowski’s pair leads Flames

By Sean LeahyNov 13, 2017, 11:44 PM EST
2 Comments

Player of the Night: Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes

With the score even at one early in the third period, Teravainen took over, netting his first career hat trick au natural as the Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 5-1. He ended up with four points on the night after recording an assist on Carolina’s opening goal.


Highlight of the Night: Slick second goal of the night for Flames forward Mark Jankowski:

MISC:

Jordan Staal was busy with assists on four of Carolina’s five goals.

Sebastian Aho scored his first goal of the year and added two helpers.

• Carolina has picked up points in their last five games.

Alex Radulov extended his point streak to eight games with a second period power play goal.

• A wild seven-goal third period ended with the Calgary Flames topping the St. Louis Blues 7-4. Jankowski had himself a night with two goals and an assist.

Micheal Ferland scored and now has five goals in his last six games.

• Just like Aho opened his 2017-18 account Monday night, so too did Sam Bennett with his first of the season.

• Calgary has scored 20 goals in their last four games.

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:
Carolina 5, Dallas 1
Calgary 7, St. Louis 4

