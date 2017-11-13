AP

U.S. beats Canada 5-1 to win 3rd straight Four Nations Cup

Associated PressNov 13, 2017, 9:24 AM EST
1 Comment

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hannah Brandt scored twice in the second period and the United States women beat Canada 5-1 on Sunday to win their third straight Four Nations Cup championship.

Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel each added a goal and an assist. Kendall Coyne had a goal, and Dani Cameranesi added four assists.

Maddie Rooney made 18 saves and improved to 3-0 in the Americans’ four games at this tournament. The goalie now is 4-0-0 this fall with three of her victories against Canada.

The United States won the event for the eighth time overall. Better yet, the Americans now have beaten their biggest rivals for the third time in four games over the past month as they tune up for the Pyeongchang Games in February. The two women’s hockey powers will meet again as part of their pre-Olympic exhibition tour on Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

”We are progressing toward February,” U.S. coach Robb Stauber said. ”That is our main objective: to be the best that we can be before February, and this is a stepping stone.”

Since Canada won the gold medal in 2014 at Sochi with a 3-2 overtime win, the United States now has won six of seven titles and 10 of 13 games overall against the only other country to win Olympic gold in women’s hockey.

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin said every loss is frustrating.

”That’s not the result we wanted, but we will go back to Calgary and work hard as a team,” Poulin said. ”It’s a long year, and we will keeping working to get better so we can get there.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Brandt broke open a scoreless game with her goal at 15:06 of the second period, beating Genevieve Lacasse with a wrist er from just inside the left circle. Brandt quickly gave the Americans a 2-0 lead less than 2 minutes later.

Meghan Agosta scored just past the midway point of the third period pulling Canada within 2-1. Knight scored on a power play with 3:41 remaining, and Kessel scored on a 5-on-3 with 67 seconds left as the Americans made Canada pay for too many late penalties. They went 3 of 7 with the advantage, and Coyne finished off the win with her goal with 17 seconds left.

”Unfortunately, it was really the last five minutes of the third where we weren’t disciplined that ended up costing us,” Canadian coach Laura Schuler said. ”The final score wasn’t indicative of how the game was played.”

Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017 grew the game in many ways

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 13, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
1 Comment

The Hockey Hall of Fame will induct its 2017 class Monday night in Toronto. The seven individuals who will be enshrined include five players and two builders.

Clare Drake, Jeremy Jacobs, Dave Andreychuk, Danielle Goyette, Paul Kariya, Mark Recchi and Teemu Selanne will join the many other legends inside the old bank building on Yonge Street forever. Their contributions as a whole, no matter their position in hockey, helped grow the game to what it’s known as today.

Builder

Clare Drake — The most successful coach in Canadian university hockey history won six national championships in 28 years at the University of Alberta. He retired in 1989 with a record of 697-296-37, which comes out to a .695 winning percentage. Drake not only contributed at the university level, he also spent time at the professional level with a year coaching the Edmonton Oilers in the WHA in 1975-76, working as a Winnipeg Jets assistant in 1989-90 and helping out the Dallas Stars during the 2001 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was also behind the bench for Canada’s entry at the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y. Drake’s last legacy may be his role in developing players and educating coaches through his contributions to the Canadian Coaching Certification Program.

Jeremy Jacobs — Since purchasing the Boston Bruins since 1975, the franchise has made the Stanley Cup Final six times, winning once. He’s been Chairman of the NHL Board of Governors for the last 10 years was the recipient of the Lester Patrick Trophy in 2015 for his “outstanding service to hockey in the United States.”

Player

Dave Andreychuk — Only 13 players in NHL history have scored more goals than Andreychuk, who put up 640 in 1,639 NHL games. Of those 640 goals, 274 came on the power play, the most in NHL history. A two-time All-Star and 2004 Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, ‘Andy’ hit the 50-goal mark twice in his career. It also hard to imagine many of his goals that weren’t scored from around the blue paint.

Danielle Goyette — A two-time Olympic goal medalist and eight-time winner at the World Championship as part of Team Canada, Goyette hung up her skates with 113 goals and 105 assists in 171 games representing her country. During the 1998 Olympics, she led all players with eight goals. Four years later, in helping Canada win gold, she tied for the scoring lead with 10 points. In 2006, as she helped her country to a second straight gold, she was selected as flag bearer during the Opening Ceremonies. Currently, Goyette is the second-leading scorer in women’s Olympic history with 15 goals.

Paul Kariya — Kariya’s hockey accomplishments didn’t just come while part of the NHL. Before he was drafted fourth overall by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, he won the World Junior Championship with Canada and later the NCAA title with Maine in 1993. A year later he would win gold at the World Championship and in 2002 was part of the Olympic winning Canadian side at the Salt Lake Games. Eleven games shy of 1,000 games for his career, he finished with 402 goals and 989 points — on the dot to be a point per game player over his career. A two-time Lady Byng winner and seven-time All-Star, Kariya is well-remembered for his goal during the 2003 Stanley Cup Final, which came 10 minutes after a vicious hit from Scott Stevens of the New Jersey Devils:

Mark Recchi —One of four players in NHL history to play more than 1,700 games, Recchi enters the Hall as a five-time Stanley Cup champion, three of which came during his playing career. He’s one of 10 players in history to win a title on three different NHL teams, and his career ended with 577 goals and 1,533 points. Outside of a 15-game first NHL year, he scored double digit goals in 21 straight seasons.

Teemu Selanne —Selanne introduced himself to the NHL world in spectacular fashion with a 76-goal, Calder Trophy winning rookie season in 1992-93. The goals continued over the next 22 years as the “Finnish Flash” scored 684 of them, good for 11th all-time. He’s also the all-time leading scorer in Olympic history with 43 points in 37 games. His trophy case is filled with one Stanley Cup, a Masterton Trophy, Rocket Richard Trophy, four bronze and one silver Olympic medals, and silver and bronze from the World Championship, among many other honors. We all, of course, remember the goal and celebration that helped him break the rookie goal scoring record in 1993:

Also being honored in Toronto are Cam Cole, winner of the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award “in recognition of distinguished members of the newspaper profession whose words have brought honor to journalism and to hockey” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, and late NHL play-by-play man Dave Strader, who is this year’s Foster Hewitt Memorial Award honoree for his outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster.

What are you favorite memories from this year’s inductees?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: ‘Negative experience’ with Vegas helped Shipachyov appreciate KHL days

Getty
By Joey AlfieriNov 13, 2017, 9:44 AM EST
1 Comment

–Team USA announced that their men’s and women’s hockey team rosters will be unveiled on New Year’s Day. (NBC Sports)

–Former Olympic rivals Julie Chu (Team USA) and Carolina Ouellette (Canada) welcomed a baby last Sunday. (NBC Sports)

–For the first time ever, the IIHF will be compensating teams that will be sending players to the Olympics. The teams will get roughly $8,000 per player that participates in the tournament. (eurohockeyclubs.com)

–Former NHL defenseman Darius Kasparitis played for Russia on the international stage, but he’s going to represent Lithuania at the upcoming World Hockey Championship Division I Group B tournament next spring. (IIHF.hockey)

Jonathan Drouin and his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, finally settled a dispute over a $212,500 performance bonus. Drouin needed to hit 0.73 points-per-game last season to get the money, and he did. But the Lightning contended that it was actually 0.726 points-per-game. In the end, they had to pay him most of the money. (Sportsnet)

–Since being put back on the first line, Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich has been playing some great hockey. There’s no doubt that the chemistry between Buchnevich, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider is alive and well. (blueshirtbanter.com)

–The Ottawa Senators were able to land Matt Duchene in a three-way deal with Nashville and Colorado last week. Duchene is the biggest name involved in the trade, but it sure seems like the Preds are the team that improved the most. (Sporting News)

–The pairing of Chris Tanev and Ben Hutton don’t come to mind when thinking of the top defense duos in the NHL, but their numbers show that they’ve been remarkably good together. Incredibly enough, Tanev and Hutton have been on the ice for just four even-strength goals against. (vancourier.com)

–The New Jersey Devils thought so highly of Pavel Zacha that they made him the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. But sixth-rounder from 2016 Jesper Bratt has been the better of the two players this season. Somehow, they need to get Zacha playing like Bratt. (allaboutthejersey.com)

–Former Vegas Golden Knight Vadim Shipachyov signed a new contract with SKA Saint Petersburg last week. In a Q & A with the team’s website, Shipachyov admitted that his negative experience in the NHL helped him appreciate what he had in Russia. (SKA.ru)

–Here’s an incredibly sad story. Arianna Dougan, who was a young girl that had a special connection with the Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko, passed away at the age of 11. As you’d imagine, the news shook up the team. “The world is a sadder place without Ari, but we’re thankful to have gotten to know her and to have given her a distraction from her battle with cancer, if only for a few days,” the Blues wrote on their website. “Her road trip was supposed to create lasting memories for her, but it ended up meaning the world to us.” (NHL.com/Blues)

–Sorry for ending today’s Skate with another sad story, but we have to mention the passing of former Providence College hockey player Drew Brown, who had a courageous battle with cancer. He was just 25 years old.  “Drew touched everyone with whom he came into contact with his energy, his smile and his big heart,” said head coach Nate Leaman. “Drew was a thoughtful, soft-spoken teammate who would do anything for his team. Drew showed amazing courage in his battle with cancer. Our Friar family will miss him dearly. With the support of one another, we will find strength to honor Drew.” (Friars.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Paul Kariya and Scott Stevens, reunited (The Buzzer)

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 13, 2017, 1:25 AM EST
4 Comments

Player of the Night: Miles Wood

The 22-year-old generated a hat trick and an assist (we need a term for this … maybe “Help Trick?”), giving the Devils a needed edge in a zany 7-5 win against the Blackhawks. You can read more about his strong night here.

Since Wood got the post treatment, it feels fair to spotlight some other players while we’re at it.

In that same game, Nico Hischier was excellent in his own right, generating a goal and two assists. Maybe the top pick of the 2017 NHL Draft hasn’t been as bombastic as others at times – Clayton Keller continues to spellbind in Arizona, seemingly like a mirage in the desert – but Hischier has 14 points in 17 games.

If he had more goals (three so far), we’d have to nickname him “The Swiss Can’t-Miss.”

Two goalies deserve a quick mention, too. John Gibson continues to hold things together for the ridiculously injured Ducks. He lost, but Gibson made 35 saves; in a way, this highlight feels like the story of his night.

Braden Holtby was excellent, too, making 29 saves as the Capitals managed a 2-1 shootout win against the Oilers.

Highlight of the Night: Paul Kariya, Scott Stevens reunited.

How cool is this? OK, and how awkward is this?

Quite a moment. Maybe they’ll be best buds some day.

Or at least they might make amends?

If that bends the rules of “highlight” too much for you (Sheesh, you get into such semantic arguments that you must be … a person on the Internet), then Wood’s hat trick should suffice.

Factoid of the Night: Introduce yourself, 2017-18 Lightning:

That’s one of several interesting marks set by this red-hot team to begin the season.

Scores and more

Devils 7, Blackhawks 5

Capitals 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

Lightning 2, Ducks 1

Sharks 2, Kings 1

Devils, Blackhawks put on a show, and Miles Wood was the big star

By James O'BrienNov 12, 2017, 11:34 PM EST
5 Comments

Every now and then, little-known New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood has a big night or two.

Even taking that into account, you can understand it if Chicago Blackhawks fans were exchanging the following comments on Sunday night:

“Who is this guy?”

And …

“What’s happening?”

It’s no longer much of a secret that, for all their flaws, the 2017-18 Devils look like a team that can score in bunches. Still, nights like these are still a bit surprising, especially when it’s relatively anonymous players like Wood leading the way in a 7-5 win for New Jersey.

This specific sequence likely prompted a few “What’s happening?”-type questions, while Wood’s big night can be seen in the video above this post’s headline, as he managed a hat trick plus an assist.

The 22-year-old nearly doubled his season total for points, as he came into the game with five in 15 games.

Considering his splendid start, there have been quite a few nights where Corey Crawford managed to mask the Blackhawks’ defensive issues. He couldn’t do it tonight.

Chicago now sits at 8-8-2, while the Devils are the highest-scoring team in the Metropolitan Division (61 goals) while clearly holding the top spot (24 standings points on a 11-4-2 record). They’ve done so in 17 games, which either leaves them with a game or two in hand or equals other division rivals except the Carolina Hurricanes, who for whatever reason have only played 15 times so far in 2017-18.

Wood and the Devils might have inspired some exasperation on the part of the Blackhawks on Sunday, but the deeper we go into this season, the less often we’re likely to wonder: “Are these Devils for real?”

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.