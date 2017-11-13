Getty

Paul Kariya and Scott Stevens, reunited (The Buzzer)

Nov 13, 2017, 1:25 AM EST
Player of the Night: Miles Wood

The 22-year-old generated a hat trick and an assist (we need a term for this … maybe “Help Trick?”), giving the Devils a needed edge in a zany 7-5 win against the Blackhawks. You can read more about his strong night here.

Since Wood got the post treatment, it feels fair to spotlight some other players while we’re at it.

In that same game, Nico Hischier was excellent in his own right, generating a goal and two assists. Maybe the top pick of the 2017 NHL Draft hasn’t been as bombastic as others at times – Clayton Keller continues to spellbind in Arizona, seemingly like a mirage in the desert – but Hischier has 14 points in 17 games.

If he had more goals (three so far), we’d have to nickname him “The Swiss Can’t-Miss.”

Two goalies deserve a quick mention, too. John Gibson continues to hold things together for the ridiculously injured Ducks. He lost, but Gibson made 35 saves; in a way, this highlight feels like the story of his night.

Braden Holtby was excellent, too, making 29 saves as the Capitals managed a 2-1 shootout win against the Oilers.

Highlight of the Night: Paul Kariya, Scott Stevens reunited.

How cool is this? OK, and how awkward is this?

Quite a moment. Maybe they’ll be best buds some day.

Or at least they might make amends?

If that bends the rules of “highlight” too much for you (Sheesh, you get into such semantic arguments that you must be … a person on the Internet), then Wood’s hat trick should suffice.

Factoid of the Night: Introduce yourself, 2017-18 Lightning:

That’s one of several interesting marks set by this red-hot team to begin the season.

Scores and more

Devils 7, Blackhawks 5

Capitals 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

Lightning 2, Ducks 1

Sharks 2, Kings 1

Devils, Blackhawks put on a show, and Miles Wood was the big star

Nov 12, 2017, 11:34 PM EST
Every now and then, little-known New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood has a big night or two.

Even taking that into account, you can understand it if Chicago Blackhawks fans were exchanging the following comments on Sunday night:

“Who is this guy?”

And …

“What’s happening?”

It’s no longer much of a secret that, for all their flaws, the 2017-18 Devils look like a team that can score in bunches. Still, nights like these are still a bit surprising, especially when it’s relatively anonymous players like Wood leading the way in a 7-5 win for New Jersey.

This specific sequence likely prompted a few “What’s happening?”-type questions, while Wood’s big night can be seen in the video above this post’s headline, as he managed a hat trick plus an assist.

The 22-year-old nearly doubled his season total for points, as he came into the game with five in 15 games.

Considering his splendid start, there have been quite a few nights where Corey Crawford managed to mask the Blackhawks’ defensive issues. He couldn’t do it tonight.

Chicago now sits at 8-8-2, while the Devils are the highest-scoring team in the Metropolitan Division (61 goals) while clearly holding the top spot (24 standings points on a 11-4-2 record). They’ve done so in 17 games, which either leaves them with a game or two in hand or equals other division rivals except the Carolina Hurricanes, who for whatever reason have only played 15 times so far in 2017-18.

Wood and the Devils might have inspired some exasperation on the part of the Blackhawks on Sunday, but the deeper we go into this season, the less often we’re likely to wonder: “Are these Devils for real?”



Fight: Patrick Maroon vs. Tom Wilson, a mix of MMA and boxing

Nov 12, 2017, 9:02 PM EST
As much as opponents need to “keep their heads on a swivel” against Tom Wilson, the Washington Capitals’ heavy-hitter has to be alert in his own right.

According to Hockey Fights’ listings, Wilson engaged in his fifth fight of the season, and we’re only a little more than a month into 2017-18 as of Nov. 12. At this pace, Wilson may catch his career-high of 14 bouts from 2013-14.

Throwing so many big hits makes Wilson a big target, and in some instances, that means bringing a team’s bigger bruisers his way. Edmonton Oilers winger Patrick Maroon ended up “addressing” Wilson on Sunday; as Sportsnet’s announcers note, Maroon showed off an MMA-style takedown and then later switched to boxing in their normal fight.

Being that he’s moonlighting as a top-line forward with Connor McDavid most nights, Maroon hasn’t dropped the gloves all that often. Perhaps he decided to make it clear to Wilson who he’d need to deal with in the event that anything happens to number 97?

Either way, it’s a fairly entertaining set of skirmishes during what is, as of this writing, a grinding 0-0 stalemate between the Oilers and Capitals.

The game is currently scoreless in part because of this disallowed goal, by the way:



How Duchene, Turris are doing with new teams

Nov 12, 2017, 6:22 PM EST
1 Comment

If Matt Duchene wanted immediate revenge against the Colorado Avalanche, he couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity.

In his first two games as a member of the Ottawa Senators, Duchene faced his former team in a back-to-back set against the Avalanche. Funny how things work out, right?

Well, when you dig deeper, the situation is a little less scripted. He didn’t face his former teammates once in Ottawa and once in Colorado; instead, the two teams went all the way to Sweden for overseas games in November. One can imagine that this experience cut down on some of that awkwardness – that “first game in Colorado in the road locker room” will have to wait – but it also made it less-than-perfect.

Still, you might be wondering how it went for Duchene.

In his case, it’s something of a good news/bad news situation.

The Good

Duchene’s team won in both cases. The Senators took Friday’s contest 4-3 in OT and 4-3 on Saturday.

After going even (7-7) in the faceoff dot on Friday, Duchene reminded that he has quietly become one of the better guys at winning draws, going 11-3 during Saturday’s win. That second contest also gave the impression that he’s starting to settle in with the Sens, as he fired eight shots on goal in 16 minutes and 19 seconds of ice time.

Following the win – and also considering the travel – Duchene joked that he might “sleep for five days” when he gets home:

So far, it looks like Duchene is lining up with Alex Burrows and Mike Hoffman. Considering the amount of space Duchene could open up with his speed and the shooting talent of Hoffman, that duo is particularly intriguing for the Sens.

The Bad

Duchene wasn’t able to score a goal or an assist in either of the two games. If you’re the type who seeks instant gratification (or gambled on him big in Daily Fantasy), then that has to have been frustrating.

Plus/minus is a borderline obnoxious stat at times, but some will harp on his combined minus -3 in the two games against the Avalanche in Sweden.

On a personal note, he looks kind of weird as number 95. Agree/disagree?

***

While Duchene’s duo of debut games were a mixed bag, Kyle Turris enjoyed a more straightforward good time during his first game with the Nashville Predators.

Turris was named the first star of the Predators’ 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and it wasn’t just because locals are so excited about how Turris can boost scoring. The 28-year-old scored a goal and an assist in that high-scoring, exciting game in Nashville.

Peter Laviolette wasn’t shy about deploying Turris. While overtime naturally enhances his ice time, it’s worth noting that Turris logged 21:38 TOI. About the only bummer was that he only received 1:18 of his time on the power play, and he might not be on the top unit for a while. (That could change if Laviolette decides to go with a four forward setup on the PP, but that would make for the bold move of choosing one of P.K. Subban or Roman Josi.)

Here’s the first goal of Turris’ Nashville tour:

A second line of Turris, Craig Smith, and Kevin Fiala seems awfully intriguing. Both Smith and Fiala could really benefit from Turris’ presence, as each guy already generates chances. Turris might just be able to add that “finishing touch” to their games.

***

The beauty of the Turris – Duchene – Avalanche trade is that everyone, to an extent, came out a “winner” on paper. Just considering the bouquet of futures Colorado GM Joe Sakic managed under all that duress.

Still, the big names involved will be judged by both individual and team factors. Each showed signs of doing well on a personal level, and their teams must have been delighted to go 3-for-3 so far.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering: Samuel Girard logged big minutes in his first two games with the Avalanche, collecting an assist.



Sharks’ Meier fined, not suspended, for elbowing Del Zotto

Nov 12, 2017, 5:35 PM EST
4 Comments

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier has been fined for elbowing Vancouver defenseman Michael Del Zotto.

The NHL announced Sunday that Meier will be fined $2,403.67 for the infraction. The play occurred late in the third period of San Jose’s 5-0 win over the Canucks on Saturday night. Meier was assessed a major penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct.

More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

***

Note: You can see the infraction in the video above this post’s headline.