The Buzzer: DeBrincat leads Blackhawks comeback; Zucker’s crazy goal streak

By Adam GretzNov 12, 2017, 12:38 AM EST
Player of the night: Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks. What made the Chicago Blackhawks a mini-dynasty a few years ago wasn’t just the fact they had a bunch of top-line players and superstar talents. That helped a lot, sure, but it was also the fact they always seemed to have a great complementary cast of players around those superstars. Often times young players on cheap, entry level deals. They might have another one in Alex DeBrincat.

After dominating the Ontario Hockey League the past couple of seasons DeBrincat has made the jump to the NHL this season and is starting to make an impact in the big leagues.

He played perhaps his best game of the season on Saturday night in helping the Blackhawks erase a 3-1 deficit in their 4-3 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Debrincat scored two goals to help get the game to overtime then picked up one of the helpers on Brandon Saad‘s game-winning goal.

He now has 10 points in 17 games this season but has been really starting to pick up the pace in recent games with six points in his past six games.

He looks like he might be a steal of a second-round pick. The only reason he was not picked higher is probably the simple fact he is “undersized.”

Highlight of the night.

The Columbus Blue Jackets were 2-1 shootout winners over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. They were able to win in the shootout because starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky did this in overtime.

Bonus highlight of the night.

Hey how about one more awesome save. New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene made the second best save of the night, sliding across the goal crease to give his goaltender a helping hand. This turned out to be a huge play because the Devils held on to win by a 2-1 margin.

Factoid of the night.

The Minnesota Wild were 1-0 winners on Saturday night over the Philadelphia Flyers thanks to a goal from forward Jason Zucker, his team-leading ninth of the season.

He has scored six of those goals over the past three games.

Why is that so noteworthy? Because he is the only Minnesota Wild player to score a goal in those three games, scoring each of the team’s past six goals.

Amazingly, the Wild have won two of those games thanks to his goal-scoring and a pair of shutouts from Devan Dubnyk.

Misc.

— No Auston Matthews? No problem for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night was their third in a row without their leading scorer and best player.

— Playing in his first game with the Nashville Predators Kyle Turris scored his first goal with his new team.

Mike Hoffman‘s two goals were the difference in the Ottawa Senators’ 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Sweden.

Jimmy Vesey lost a tooth in his lip

By Adam GretzNov 11, 2017, 7:54 PM EST
New York Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey was hit in the mouth by the skate of Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Kassian on Saturday afternoon, leaving his mouth a bloodied mess and knocking out a couple of teeth.

Where did those teeth go you might be wondering?

Somewhere on the ice? Picked up by an ice crew member or swept away by the Zamboni only to be Lost forever?

Nope. They are still attached to his mouth. Sort of. They were lodged in his bottom lip.

Notice the X-ray.

That makes it look like there is only one tooth stuck in his lip but Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said after the game he actually has two in there and that “they are going to find a way to take them out.”

Vesey played 11 minutes in the Rangers’ 4-2 win.

Russia rallies to beat U.S. 5-2 at pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup

Deutschland Cup
Associated PressNov 11, 2017, 5:56 PM EST
AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — With the help of a potent power play, Russia came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the United States 5-2 on Saturday night at the Deutschland Cup.

First-liners Mark Arcobello and Chad Kolarik scored first-period goals for the U.S., which fell to 0-2-0 at the pre-Olympic tuneup tournament after Russia scored three power-play goals in the second. Kolarik also assisted on Arcobello’s power-play goal that came after Russian captain Evgeny Ketov was ejected for boarding.

”I liked how we played overall,” U.S. coach Tony Granato said. ”We certainly had our chances, and in the end, they capitalized on their power plays and that was really the difference in the game.”

Albert Yarullin, Mikhail Naumenkov, Maxim Karpov and Ilya Mikheyev scored before Viktor Tikhonov added an empty-netter for Russia, which is likely to be the favorite at the 2018 Winter Olympics without NHL players. The Russian roster at the Deutschland Cup does not include some former NHL stars playing in the Kontinental Hockey League, most notably forwards Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk and longtime Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov.

The U.S. team is made up largely of professionals playing in Europe, though college players like Boston University’s Jordan Greenway and the University of Denver’s Troy Terry are good bets to play at the Olympics.

On Saturday, the U.S. outshot Russia 31-25 as Russian goaltender Alexander Yeryomenko made 29 saves to pick up the victory. The U.S. also outshot Slovakia in its opener, but lost 2-1 when veteran goalie Jan Laco made 35 saves.

American goaltender Brandon Maxwell played the entire game against and stopped 20 shots. The U.S. faces host Germany in its final Deutschland Cup game Sunday.

After leaving Las Vegas, Vadim Shipachyov signs contract in KHL

Associated PressNov 11, 2017, 5:47 PM EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian forward Vadim Shipachyov signed Saturday with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League after quitting a deal with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Shipachyov returns to the team where he won two KHL championships. He is on a one-year contract which leaves him free to play at the Winter Olympics.

Vegas said Thursday that Shipachyov’s contract was ended after he refused to play for its AHL affiliate. He is officially considered “voluntarily retired” from the NHL.

Shipachyov appeared unhappy with his former team in a statement issued by SKA on Saturday.

“They say one thing to your face and when it comes to hockey, something else,” he said, adding that his NHL experience had been “two months of misunderstandings, smiles and conversations which had nothing to do with reality.”

The center was Vegas’ second-ever signing and he arrived amid hype from his performances in the KHL and for the Russian national team.

Shipachyov scored in his first game for Vegas but that was the only goal of his three-game NHL career.

Watch some very good dogs race during AHL game (Video)

By Sean LeahyNov 11, 2017, 9:43 AM EST
For the fifth consecutive year, the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs showcased the talents of some very good dogs during their Pucks & Paws Night.

Fans were encouraged to bring their pups to BMO Harris Bank Center for the game against the San Antonio Rampage. There were dogs available for adoption and one special pup even got to do the honors for the ceremonial face-off before the game.

So as to not show up the very good dogs, the IceHogs lost 6-0, making the highlight of the evening the highly-anticipated Wiener Dog Race:

The winner of the race was Darby, a very, very good dog, who was focused on the task at hand and took the crown for the second straight year.

If we were running the Dog Rates Twitter account during the game, these pups were easily be worth a 13/10 rating. Easily.

