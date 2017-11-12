Sharks’ Meier fined, not suspended, for elbowing Del Zotto

Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 5:35 PM EST
2 Comments

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier has been fined for elbowing Vancouver defenseman Michael Del Zotto.

The NHL announced Sunday that Meier will be fined $2,403.67 for the infraction. The play occurred late in the third period of San Jose’s 5-0 win over the Canucks on Saturday night. Meier was assessed a major penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct.

More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

***

Note: You can see the infraction in the video above this post’s headline.

Germany beats U.S., which goes winless at Deutschland Cup

AP
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 4:34 PM EST
2 Comments

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Dominik Kahun assisted on goals by Frank Mauer, Brent Raedeke and Brooks Macek as host Germany beat the United States 5-1 on Sunday in the Deutschland Cup finale.

The U.S. outshot Germany 28-19 but got just one goal by Broc Little and fell to 0-3-0 in the Olympic tune-up tournament following previous losses to Slovakia and Russia. Although the U.S. outshot opponents 95-60 in three games, it scored just four goals and allowed 12.

”If you looked at the games and saw the opportunities we had, you would’ve thought that the scoreboard would look a lot different at the end of the games,” U.S. coach Tony Granato said. ”We created those chances. We just didn’t score. There were parts of lots of games where we were in complete control of the game territorially.”

On Sunday, Thomas Holzmann also scored for Germany, and captain Yannic Seidenberg added an empty-net goal. Germany goaltender Danny aus den Birken stopped 27 of 28 shots to pick up the victory.

U.S. goaltender Ryan Zapolski allowed four goals on 18 shots. Granato said it was difficult to evaluate over a three-day tournament and expects Zapolski to have a good chance of making the roster if he continues playing well this season.

The U.S. was the only team not to pick up a victory in the four-team pre-Olympic tournament.

”I think we learned about where we’re at,” Granato said. ”The whole purpose of the tournament was get evaluations, see where you’re at. There was lots of positives, but when you don’t win some games, at the end of the day you’ve got to stay with the process of why we were here.

”That’s what we’ll do: move forward, try to learn from what happened and put together the team that we think can compete, do well and win in South Korea.”

The Buzzer: DeBrincat leads Blackhawks comeback; Zucker’s crazy goal streak

Getty
By Adam GretzNov 12, 2017, 12:38 AM EST
1 Comment

Player of the night: Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks. What made the Chicago Blackhawks a mini-dynasty a few years ago wasn’t just the fact they had a bunch of top-line players and superstar talents. That helped a lot, sure, but it was also the fact they always seemed to have a great complementary cast of players around those superstars. Often times young players on cheap, entry level deals. They might have another one in Alex DeBrincat.

After dominating the Ontario Hockey League the past couple of seasons DeBrincat has made the jump to the NHL this season and is starting to make an impact in the big leagues.

He played perhaps his best game of the season on Saturday night in helping the Blackhawks erase a 3-1 deficit in their 4-3 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Debrincat scored two goals to help get the game to overtime then picked up one of the helpers on Brandon Saad‘s game-winning goal.

He now has 10 points in 17 games this season but has been really starting to pick up the pace in recent games with six points in his past six games.

He looks like he might be a steal of a second-round pick. The only reason he was not picked higher is probably the simple fact he is “undersized.”

Highlight of the night.

The Columbus Blue Jackets were 2-1 shootout winners over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. They were able to win in the shootout because starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky did this in overtime.

Bonus highlight of the night.

Hey how about one more awesome save. New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene made the second best save of the night, sliding across the goal crease to give his goaltender a helping hand. This turned out to be a huge play because the Devils held on to win by a 2-1 margin.

Factoid of the night.

The Minnesota Wild were 1-0 winners on Saturday night over the Philadelphia Flyers thanks to a goal from forward Jason Zucker, his team-leading ninth of the season.

He has scored six of those goals over the past three games.

Why is that so noteworthy? Because he is the only Minnesota Wild player to score a goal in those three games, scoring each of the team’s past six goals.

Amazingly, the Wild have won two of those games thanks to his goal-scoring and a pair of shutouts from Devan Dubnyk.

Misc.

— No Auston Matthews? No problem for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night was their third in a row without their leading scorer and best player.

— Playing in his first game with the Nashville Predators Kyle Turris scored his first goal with his new team.

Mike Hoffman‘s two goals were the difference in the Ottawa Senators’ 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Sweden.

Scores

New York Rangers 4, Edmonton Oilers 2

Ottawa Senators 4, Colorado Avalanche 3

New Jersey Devils 2, Florida Panthers 1

Minnesota Wild 1, Philadelphia Flyers 0

Chicago Blackhawks 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3

Columbus Blue Jackets 2, Detroit Red Wings 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 1

Montreal Canadiens 2, Buffalo Sabres 1

New Islanders 5, St. Louis Blues 2

Nashville Predators 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3

San Jose Sharks 5, Vancouver Canucks 0

Winnipeg Jets 4, Arizona Coyotes 1

Jimmy Vesey lost a tooth in his lip

Getty
By Adam GretzNov 11, 2017, 7:54 PM EST
7 Comments

New York Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey was hit in the mouth by the skate of Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Kassian on Saturday afternoon, leaving his mouth a bloodied mess and knocking out a couple of teeth.

Where did those teeth go you might be wondering?

Somewhere on the ice? Picked up by an ice crew member or swept away by the Zamboni only to be Lost forever?

Nope. They are still attached to his mouth. Sort of. They were lodged in his bottom lip.

Notice the X-ray.

That makes it look like there is only one tooth stuck in his lip but Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said after the game he actually has two in there and that “they are going to find a way to take them out.”

Vesey played 11 minutes in the Rangers’ 4-2 win.

Russia rallies to beat U.S. 5-2 at pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup

Deutschland Cup
Associated PressNov 11, 2017, 5:56 PM EST
1 Comment

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — With the help of a potent power play, Russia came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the United States 5-2 on Saturday night at the Deutschland Cup.

First-liners Mark Arcobello and Chad Kolarik scored first-period goals for the U.S., which fell to 0-2-0 at the pre-Olympic tuneup tournament after Russia scored three power-play goals in the second. Kolarik also assisted on Arcobello’s power-play goal that came after Russian captain Evgeny Ketov was ejected for boarding.

”I liked how we played overall,” U.S. coach Tony Granato said. ”We certainly had our chances, and in the end, they capitalized on their power plays and that was really the difference in the game.”

Albert Yarullin, Mikhail Naumenkov, Maxim Karpov and Ilya Mikheyev scored before Viktor Tikhonov added an empty-netter for Russia, which is likely to be the favorite at the 2018 Winter Olympics without NHL players. The Russian roster at the Deutschland Cup does not include some former NHL stars playing in the Kontinental Hockey League, most notably forwards Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk and longtime Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov.

The U.S. team is made up largely of professionals playing in Europe, though college players like Boston University’s Jordan Greenway and the University of Denver’s Troy Terry are good bets to play at the Olympics.

On Saturday, the U.S. outshot Russia 31-25 as Russian goaltender Alexander Yeryomenko made 29 saves to pick up the victory. The U.S. also outshot Slovakia in its opener, but lost 2-1 when veteran goalie Jan Laco made 35 saves.

American goaltender Brandon Maxwell played the entire game against and stopped 20 shots. The U.S. faces host Germany in its final Deutschland Cup game Sunday.