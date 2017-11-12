Germany beats U.S., which goes winless at Deutschland Cup

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Dominik Kahun assisted on goals by Frank Mauer, Brent Raedeke and Brooks Macek as host Germany beat the United States 5-1 on Sunday in the Deutschland Cup finale.

The U.S. outshot Germany 28-19 but got just one goal by Broc Little and fell to 0-3-0 in the Olympic tune-up tournament following previous losses to Slovakia and Russia. Although the U.S. outshot opponents 95-60 in three games, it scored just four goals and allowed 12.

”If you looked at the games and saw the opportunities we had, you would’ve thought that the scoreboard would look a lot different at the end of the games,” U.S. coach Tony Granato said. ”We created those chances. We just didn’t score. There were parts of lots of games where we were in complete control of the game territorially.”

On Sunday, Thomas Holzmann also scored for Germany, and captain Yannic Seidenberg added an empty-net goal. Germany goaltender Danny aus den Birken stopped 27 of 28 shots to pick up the victory.

U.S. goaltender Ryan Zapolski allowed four goals on 18 shots. Granato said it was difficult to evaluate over a three-day tournament and expects Zapolski to have a good chance of making the roster if he continues playing well this season.

The U.S. was the only team not to pick up a victory in the four-team pre-Olympic tournament.

”I think we learned about where we’re at,” Granato said. ”The whole purpose of the tournament was get evaluations, see where you’re at. There was lots of positives, but when you don’t win some games, at the end of the day you’ve got to stay with the process of why we were here.

”That’s what we’ll do: move forward, try to learn from what happened and put together the team that we think can compete, do well and win in South Korea.”