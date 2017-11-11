Deutschland Cup

Russia rallies to beat U.S. 5-2 at pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup

Nov 11, 2017
AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — With the help of a potent power play, Russia came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the United States 5-2 on Saturday night at the Deutschland Cup.

First-liners Mark Arcobello and Chad Kolarik scored first-period goals for the U.S., which fell to 0-2-0 at the pre-Olympic tuneup tournament after Russia scored three power-play goals in the second. Kolarik also assisted on Arcobello’s power-play goal that came after Russian captain Evgeny Ketov was ejected for boarding.

”I liked how we played overall,” U.S. coach Tony Granato said. ”We certainly had our chances, and in the end, they capitalized on their power plays and that was really the difference in the game.”

Albert Yarullin, Mikhail Naumenkov, Maxim Karpov and Ilya Mikheyev scored before Viktor Tikhonov added an empty-netter for Russia, which is likely to be the favorite at the 2018 Winter Olympics without NHL players. The Russian roster at the Deutschland Cup does not include some former NHL stars playing in the Kontinental Hockey League, most notably forwards Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk and longtime Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov.

The U.S. team is made up largely of professionals playing in Europe, though college players like Boston University’s Jordan Greenway and the University of Denver’s Troy Terry are good bets to play at the Olympics.

On Saturday, the U.S. outshot Russia 31-25 as Russian goaltender Alexander Yeryomenko made 29 saves to pick up the victory. The U.S. also outshot Slovakia in its opener, but lost 2-1 when veteran goalie Jan Laco made 35 saves.

American goaltender Brandon Maxwell played the entire game against and stopped 20 shots. The U.S. faces host Germany in its final Deutschland Cup game Sunday.

After leaving Las Vegas, Vadim Shipachyov signs contract in KHL

Nov 11, 2017
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian forward Vadim Shipachyov signed Saturday with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League after quitting a deal with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Shipachyov returns to the team where he won two KHL championships. He is on a one-year contract which leaves him free to play at the Winter Olympics.

Vegas said Thursday that Shipachyov’s contract was ended after he refused to play for its AHL affiliate. He is officially considered “voluntarily retired” from the NHL.

Shipachyov appeared unhappy with his former team in a statement issued by SKA on Saturday.

“They say one thing to your face and when it comes to hockey, something else,” he said, adding that his NHL experience had been “two months of misunderstandings, smiles and conversations which had nothing to do with reality.”

The center was Vegas’ second-ever signing and he arrived amid hype from his performances in the KHL and for the Russian national team.

Shipachyov scored in his first game for Vegas but that was the only goal of his three-game NHL career.

Watch some very good dogs race during AHL game (Video)

By Sean LeahyNov 11, 2017, 9:43 AM EST
For the fifth consecutive year, the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs showcased the talents of some very good dogs during their Pucks & Paws Night.

Fans were encouraged to bring their pups to BMO Harris Bank Center for the game against the San Antonio Rampage. There were dogs available for adoption and one special pup even got to do the honors for the ceremonial face-off before the game.

So as to not show up the very good dogs, the IceHogs lost 6-0, making the highlight of the evening the highly-anticipated Wiener Dog Race:

The winner of the race was Darby, a very, very good dog, who was focused on the task at hand and took the crown for the second straight year.

If we were running the Dog Rates Twitter account during the game, these pups were easily be worth a 13/10 rating. Easily.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

U.S., Canada set up Four Nations Cup final showdown

Nov 11, 2017
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — The United States has earned yet another game against Canada, and the Americans really like how they’re playing right now.

Kacey Bellamy scored on a power-play at 4:23 of the first period and the United States beat Sweden 5-0 on Friday night to reach the championship of the Four Nations Cup.

The Americans will play Canada on Sunday looking for their eighth overall title in this tournament and third straight. So far this fall, the United States has won two of the first three games against its biggest rivals in women’s hockey, including a 4-2 win Wednesday night in the round-robin portion of this event.

“We know who they are and they know who we are, and it’s very likely another real good hockey game,” U.S. coach Robb Stauber said about playing Canada for the fourth time as part of their pre-Olympic exhibition tour.

The U.S. squad has won three games in four nights scoring 17 goals and allowing only four.

“Obviously, it’s always great to win a game and win three in a row is the ultimate goal, but I’m just happy with the way we’re playing,” U.S. captain Meghan Duggan said. “I think all the games have been different, a lot of special teams. We’ve done a great job managing our energy, managing our intensity, the way that we want to play. Sticking to dictating the game on our end and just happy with where we’re at right now.”

Kendall Coyne scored two goals in the second. Hannah Brandt had a goal and an assist, and Gigi Marvin had a goal.

This was the 18th game between the United States and Sweden in this event, and the Americans remain undefeated with their seventh shutout in the last nine games between the teams.

They jumped on Sweden’s first penalty when Olivia Carlsson went to the box for high-sticking, needing just 29 seconds to score.

Bellamy skated across the slot in front of the crease and pounced on a rebound of Hilary Knight‘s shot to beat goalie Sara Grahn with a backhander.

Sweden killed off its other two penalties of the period, and goalie Nicole Hensley made a nice stop on a short-handed breakaway attempt by Lisa Johansson at 18:18 of the first. That may have been the biggest of the nine shots Hensley faced.

“It’s critical,” Stauber said. “Anytime a game’s 1-nothing, that’s a game-changing save, and she came up big and had some other real good saves. And that’s not easy on a given night when you only face nine shots on goal. That’s not easy to stay in something like that. So she was mentally focused … She didn’t give any ground.”

Coyne made it 2-0 with her second goal in three games in this tournament 1:35 into the second. Then Coyne made it 3-0 at 4:56, and Brandt scored from the slot midway through the second.

Canada beat Finland 4-0 to advance to the title game. Finland took three of the first four shots, but Brianne Jenner scored on the power play at 13:27 of the 1st for a lead the Canadians never lost.

Canada went 2 of 6 with the advantage while killing all seven penalties. Marie-Philip Poulinhad a goal and an assist, and Meghan Agosta added two assists.

The Buzzer: Stone lifts Sens in Sweden; Vegas back to winning ways at home

By Sean LeahyNov 11, 2017, 1:15 AM EST
Player of the Night: Mark Stone, Ottawa Senators

Stone scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in first of two games between the teams during the NHL Global Series in Stockholm.

Highlight of the Night: Robin Lehner clearly did some extra stretching Friday:

MISC:

Roberto Luongo stopped 24 shots, Jonathan Huberdeau handed out three assists and the Florida Panthers got goals from four different players during a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres, snapping a five-game skid in the process.

• With the win, Luongo moved ahead of Curtis Joseph for fourth place on the NHL career victory list with 455.

Patrick Marleau was the overtime hero and James van Riemsdyk netted two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs got by the Boston Bruins 3-2. JVR’s second of the night with a minute left in the third period sent the game to the extra period.

• A pair of power play goals and 27 stops from Braden Holtby helped the Washington Capitals dowb the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Holtby is now the second-fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach the 200-victory mark.

Nicklas Backstrom’s first point in eight games was a beauty:

Sidney Crosby is goalless in 10 games.

• A pair of goals from Jordan Staal and 25 saves from Cam Ward helped the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1. Columbus has now dropped four in a row.

John Klingberg scored a goal and added two assists and Ben Bishop stopped all 14 shots he faced as the Dallas Stars blanked the New York Islanders 5-0. The shutout was the 20th of Bishop’s career. Klingberg leads all NHL blue liners with 18 points.

• Doug Weight was not a happy coach after that one:

• The Vegas Golden Knights returned home and went back to their winning ways with a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. William Karlsson scored twice, James Neal netted his ninth of the year and Maxim Lagace stopped 27 of 29 shots he faced.

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:
Ottawa 4, Colorado 3 (OT)
Carolina 3, Columbus 1
Florida 3, Buffalo 1
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 3, Boston 2 (OT)
Dallas 5, New York Islanders 0
Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.