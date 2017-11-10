AP

The Buzzer: Zucker tricks Habs; Lightning remain unstoppable

By Sean LeahyNov 10, 2017, 1:21 AM EST
Players of the Night: Devan Dubnyk and Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild

The Wild pair were the main cogs in Minnesota’s 3-0 shutout of the Montreal Canadiens. Dubnyk did his job between the pipes stopping all 41 shots he faced for his 25th career shutout. Zucker, meanwhile, netted all three goals for his first career hat trick. Zucker has now scored the Wild’s last five goals.

Highlight of the Night:

Welcome back to the goal scoring column, Brian Boyle.

MISC:

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl once again teamed up to break another team’s spirits in overtime. Edmonton has now won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Jaromir Jagr scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames and Johnny Gaudreau chipped in three points during a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Carter Hutton made 27 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped both Arizona shootout attempts during a 3-2 St. Louis Blues victory. Alex Pietrangelo scored his seventh goal of the season. The Blues have won 12 straight over the Coyotes.

• The Coyotes have not won in regulation in 18 games this season. Per the NHL, they’re one loss shy of tying the 1999 Calgary Flames’ dubious record.

• The Philadelphia Flyers got goals from Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier while Brian Elliott made 38 saves during a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Giroux and Voracek each added a pair of assists.

• Chicago has not beaten the Flyers in the regular season in 14 meetings, dating back to Nov. 9, 1996.

Jakob Silfverberg scored twice 35 seconds apart early in the third period to power the Anaheim Ducks past the Vancouver Canucks 4-1. Rickard Rakell handed out three assists.

Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos scored in a span of 2:02 in the first period to power their way to a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings. Kucherov and Stamkos combined for five points, with Kucherov potting his league-leading 16th goal of the season.

• Congrats to Oscar Fantenberg for scoring his first NHL goal.

• The Tampa power play is just unfair:

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:
Edmonton 3, New Jersey 2 (OT)
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Minnesota 3, Montreal 0
St. Louis 3, Arizona 2 (SO)
Calgary 6, Detroit 3
Anaheim 4, Vancouver 1
Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 2

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The McDavid and Draisaitl show once again ends with OT win (Video)

By Sean LeahyNov 9, 2017, 10:41 PM EST
On Tuesday night in Brooklyn, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl teamed up to beat the New York Islanders with a pretty connection in overtime.

Two nights later, the Edmonton Oilers’ dynamic duo were back at it again, this time breaking the hearts of New Jersey Devils fans during a 3-2 victory.

Brian Gibbons is not going to be winning any Selke Trophies in the near future…

Edmonton has now won three out of their last four and improved to 3-1 in 3-on-3 sessions this season. Their only loss in the extra period came at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are 3-0 on the year.

Todd McLellan’s crew still has plenty of work to do to climb back up the Western Conference standings and meet the high expectations placed upon them before the start of the season. While general manager Peter Chiarelli seeks out some scoring depth, having McDavid and Draisaitl able to change a game when needed will help in the meantime.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Brian Boyle scores emotional first goal since cancer diagnosis (Video)

By Sean LeahyNov 9, 2017, 9:09 PM EST
The New Jersey Devils took a 1-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the first period Thursday night, thanks to a goal from Brian Boyle.

As you can imagine, Boyle scoring his first goal since returning from a cancer diagnosis allowed him to unleash plenty of emotion during his celebration.

The goal was his first as a Devil and his first since Feb. 11 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was announced in September that Boyle, 32, was diagnosed with Chronic myeloid leukemia. After going through treatment, the forward returned to the New Jersey lineup on Nov. 1. He registered his first point of the season, an assist, during Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

“I’ve never cried after a goal before,” Boyle told MSG’s Deb Placey during the first intermission. “It’s a lot. It’s everything… These guys, my wife, my kids, they’ve been through a lot, too. My parents, my siblings, it’s a good feeling.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blackhawks turn to Sharp – Toews – Kane amid scoring struggles

By James O'BrienNov 9, 2017, 5:29 PM EST
When you’re stumped to find a solution, sometimes it pays off to see what worked before.

The Chicago Blackhawks are going with that strategy amid some scoring struggles, as NBC Sports Chicago’s Tracey Myers and others note that Joel Quenneville is reuniting a line that may inspire Blackhawks nostalgia: Patrick SharpJonathan ToewsPatrick Kane.

Some would call it going retro. Others prefer “going nuclear.”

“Right now we haven’t had the team scoring so we’re trying to get that first and maybe things will look on balance as we’re going along. But I feel if they can score and other lines can score, maybe there’s balance that way, too,” Quenneville said, via Myers. “We’re just looking at any way right now to recapture what it’s like to score because we know it’s there.”

With Brandon Saad managing one assist in his last nine games after a red-hot start to his second run with Chicago, it makes sense to shake things up, especially with the Blackhawks struggling to score at even-strength.

While there are concerns with loading up by putting Toews and Kane together rather than going with the usual plan of asking them to carry their own lines, Saad helps tie things together on a passable second trio:

Putting Saad with Artem Anisimov and Richard Panik could work, maybe.

Sharp might be the forward in the greatest need of a boost. The 35-year-old hasn’t scored a point in his last nine games and only has a goal to show for his last 11.

The Blackhawks could certainly benefit from a bump in energy and creativity, as their schedule is on the more challenging side beginning with tonight’s game against the Flyers in Philly. Take a look at the upcoming stretch:

Thu, Nov 9 @ Philadelphia
Sat, Nov 11 @ Carolina
Sun, Nov 12 vs New Jersey
Wed, Nov 15 vs NY Rangers
Sat, Nov 18 @ Pittsburgh
Wed, Nov 22 @ Tampa Bay
Sat, Nov 25 @ Florida

That’s a difficult weekend, not to mention a run of five of seven games on the road. At 7-6-2, the Blackhawks are currently in the running for a wildcard spot in the West, an experience that remains a bit foreign to this proud group (even if prognosticators have been forecasting such a regression for years now).

It’s not clear how long the Blackhawks would roll with this combination – Coach Q has made it pretty clear that he’d rather diversify his offensive threats – but it might help shake things up. If you enjoy watching those three work together, tonight’s your night.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Vadim Shipachyov saga finally ends for Vegas Golden Knights

By Sean LeahyNov 9, 2017, 4:21 PM EST
The Vadim Shipachyov era in Vegas has officially come to a close and the 30-year-old Russian will forever be known as the first player to retire as a Golden Knight.

As part of an agreement between the Knights, NHL and NHLPA, Shipachyov has voluntarily retired from the NHL. General manager George McPhee said he had a trade in place but the player wanted to go home. In order for the move to be completed, the center needed to pay back all but $86,000 of his $2 million signing bonus.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t work,” McPhee said. “Sometimes the player you see in Europe isn’t the player you see here, and that’s the risk you take when you sign them and you’re hoping that it works out and it doesn’t always work out.”

His salary is now completely off their books and Vegas now has an open spot on their roster.

All signs points to Shipachyov returning to SKA, a powerhouse in the KHL, despite an attempt by his hometown club Severstal to lure him back.

SovSport

Shipachyov signed a two-year, $9 million deal with Vegas in May, but spent his first month of this season shipped back and forth between Sin City and their AHL affiliate in Chicago. He would play only three games with the Golden Knights before seeking a way to return home.

The Shipachyov drama clearly didn’t affect the Golden Knights as they started their inaugural campaign with a 7-3-1 record in October.

“He needed to play,” McPhee said. “Everyone here was playing better than he was. He needed to play and we were willing to have him play in Chicago.”

Stick-tap Sin Bin Vegas for the audio

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.