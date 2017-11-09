AP

The McDavid and Draisaitl show once again ends with OT win (Video)

By Sean LeahyNov 9, 2017, 10:41 PM EST
On Tuesday night in Brooklyn, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl teamed up to beat the New York Islanders with a pretty connection in overtime.

Two nights later, the Edmonton Oilers’ dynamic duo were back at it again, this time breaking the hearts of New Jersey Devils fans during a 3-2 victory.

Brian Gibbons is not going to be winning any Selke Trophies in the near future…

Edmonton has now won three out of their last four and improved to 3-1 in 3-on-3 sessions this season. Their only loss in the extra period came at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are 3-0 on the year.

Todd McLellan’s crew still has plenty of work to do to climb back up the Western Conference standings and meet the high expectations placed upon them before the start of the season. While general manager Peter Chiarelli seeks out some scoring depth, having McDavid and Draisaitl able to change a game when needed will help in the meantime.

Brian Boyle scores emotional first goal since cancer diagnosis (Video)

NHL
By Sean LeahyNov 9, 2017, 9:09 PM EST
The New Jersey Devils took a 1-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the first period Thursday night, thanks to a goal from Brian Boyle.

As you can imagine, Boyle scoring his first goal since returning from a cancer diagnosis allowed him to unleash plenty of emotion during his celebration.

The goal was his first as a Devil and his first since Feb. 11 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was announced in September that Boyle, 32, was diagnosed with Chronic myeloid leukemia. After going through treatment, the forward returned to the New Jersey lineup on Nov. 1. He registered his first point of the season, an assist, during Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

“I’ve never cried after a goal before,” Boyle told MSG’s Deb Placey during the first intermission. “It’s a lot. It’s everything… These guys, my wife, my kids, they’ve been through a lot, too. My parents, my siblings, it’s a good feeling.”

Blackhawks turn to Sharp – Toews – Kane amid scoring struggles

By James O'BrienNov 9, 2017, 5:29 PM EST
When you’re stumped to find a solution, sometimes it pays off to see what worked before.

The Chicago Blackhawks are going with that strategy amid some scoring struggles, as NBC Sports Chicago’s Tracey Myers and others note that Joel Quenneville is reuniting a line that may inspire Blackhawks nostalgia: Patrick SharpJonathan ToewsPatrick Kane.

Some would call it going retro. Others prefer “going nuclear.”

“Right now we haven’t had the team scoring so we’re trying to get that first and maybe things will look on balance as we’re going along. But I feel if they can score and other lines can score, maybe there’s balance that way, too,” Quenneville said, via Myers. “We’re just looking at any way right now to recapture what it’s like to score because we know it’s there.”

With Brandon Saad managing one assist in his last nine games after a red-hot start to his second run with Chicago, it makes sense to shake things up, especially with the Blackhawks struggling to score at even-strength.

While there are concerns with loading up by putting Toews and Kane together rather than going with the usual plan of asking them to carry their own lines, Saad helps tie things together on a passable second trio:

Putting Saad with Artem Anisimov and Richard Panik could work, maybe.

Sharp might be the forward in the greatest need of a boost. The 35-year-old hasn’t scored a point in his last nine games and only has a goal to show for his last 11.

The Blackhawks could certainly benefit from a bump in energy and creativity, as their schedule is on the more challenging side beginning with tonight’s game against the Flyers in Philly. Take a look at the upcoming stretch:

Thu, Nov 9 @ Philadelphia
Sat, Nov 11 @ Carolina
Sun, Nov 12 vs New Jersey
Wed, Nov 15 vs NY Rangers
Sat, Nov 18 @ Pittsburgh
Wed, Nov 22 @ Tampa Bay
Sat, Nov 25 @ Florida

That’s a difficult weekend, not to mention a run of five of seven games on the road. At 7-6-2, the Blackhawks are currently in the running for a wildcard spot in the West, an experience that remains a bit foreign to this proud group (even if prognosticators have been forecasting such a regression for years now).

It’s not clear how long the Blackhawks would roll with this combination – Coach Q has made it pretty clear that he’d rather diversify his offensive threats – but it might help shake things up. If you enjoy watching those three work together, tonight’s your night.

Vadim Shipachyov saga finally ends for Vegas Golden Knights

By Sean LeahyNov 9, 2017, 4:21 PM EST
The Vadim Shipachyov era in Vegas has officially come to a close and the 30-year-old Russian will forever be known as the first player to retire as a Golden Knight.

As part of an agreement between the Knights, NHL and NHLPA, Shipachyov has voluntarily retired from the NHL. General manager George McPhee said he had a trade in place but the player wanted to go home. In order for the move to be completed, the center needed to pay back all but $86,000 of his $2 million signing bonus.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t work,” McPhee said. “Sometimes the player you see in Europe isn’t the player you see here, and that’s the risk you take when you sign them and you’re hoping that it works out and it doesn’t always work out.”

His salary is now completely off their books and Vegas now has an open spot on their roster.

All signs points to Shipachyov returning to SKA, a powerhouse in the KHL, despite an attempt by his hometown club Severstal to lure him back.

Shipachyov signed a two-year, $9 million deal with Vegas in May, but spent his first month of this season shipped back and forth between Sin City and their AHL affiliate in Chicago. He would play only three games with the Golden Knights before seeking a way to return home.

The Shipachyov drama clearly didn’t affect the Golden Knights as they started their inaugural campaign with a 7-3-1 record in October.

“He needed to play,” McPhee said. “Everyone here was playing better than he was. He needed to play and we were willing to have him play in Chicago.”

Duchene owners win biggest in Turris trade, fantasy-wise

By James O'BrienNov 9, 2017, 3:45 PM EST
Let’s all take a moment to toast Nashville Predators GM David Poile.

When it comes to league-changing trades, Poile is on top of the NHL, and no one is even all that close. OK, Peter Chiarelli and Marc Bergevin are up there, but while Poile wears a college graduate’s hat, those two sometimes don dunce caps.

Poile doesn’t just make trades, he generates headlines and injects some much-needed buzz into a league that lacks the movement of the NBA, where seismic shifts happen often enough to spoil hoops fans. Shea Weber for P.K. Subban. Seth Jones for Ryan Johansen. Some dented cans of vegetables for Filip Forsberg. And now this move, which nets the Predators Kyle Turris and delivers Matt Duchene from misery in Colorado to (insert question marks and happy faces) in Ottawa.

This post takes an early look at the fantasy dominoes that may fall/have fallen from this trade, but giving Poile a digital pat on the back was only the right thing to do first. Thanks Dave!

Need for speed

Duchene ranked as one of my favorite sleepers coming into 2017-18 for three reasons: 1) his numbers, in my opinion, were bound to rebound after an unusually repugnant season, 2) he’s dual eligible, something that always gains my approval, and 3) it was reasonable to assume that he’d head for greener pastures.

In the case of playing with Senators speed demon Erik Karlsson, green means go for Duchene.

Imagine this scenario, something that will keep defensive-minded coaches up at night: Karlsson zips down the ice, getting the opposition off balance, and then sends a perfect set-up to Duchene, who can keep up. Then a lot of bad things happen to the other team, especially the opposing goalie.

Considering how hard the Senators went after Duchene, I’d wager he’ll inherit a lot of the big minutes and opportunities Turris received. Via Left Wing Lock, it looks like Duchene’s early linemates will be Zack Smith and, most enticingly, sniper Mike Hoffman.

Actually, scratch that; the most enticing element is still Duchene and Karlsson sharing the same ice.

One other thing to realize is that Duchene hasn’t been getting the best opportunities in Colorado for a while now. That was especially clear in 2017-18, as he ranked sixth among Avs forwards in power-play ice time, on average.

A mild loss for Turris, but a boost for Nashville

Early on, Turris’ linemates look quite intriguing with the Predators:

Still, Turris was logging 19:41 minutes per night with Ottawa, second only to all-around dynamo Mark Stone. With Ryan Johansen carrying that big contract and chemistry with Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson, Turris slides into a(n appropriate) role as a second-line center. There might be some losses, although the upside is that he might face lesser competition.

Craig Smith and Kevin Fiala are both intriguing, as Turris could open opportunities for Smith (a solid sniper who could use a boost) and Fiala (an intriguing young player who showed signs of a breakthrough before suffering a grisly leg injury in the playoffs).

Nashville’s talented defensemen P.K. Subban and Roman Josi could enjoy a subtle bump, while the Preds might be able to give more goal support to goalies such as Pekka Rinne.

Avalanche questions

We’ll have to see if Samuel Girard figures into much of anything for the Avalanche, at least early on. Over the long-term, he’s quite interesting. (That said, Left Wing Lock lists him on a top pairing with Erik Johnson, so you never know; maybe the kid will continue his strong work from early looks with the Preds right away.)

Other Colorado players face interesting challenges and opportunities. Duchene’s presence was a boon for Nail Yakupov, so can the struggling former top pick maintain that resurgence without him?

Keep an eye on the likes of Sven Andrighetto, as even with Duchene’s influence being a little muted, someone will be asked to step into a heightened role. It’s plausible that they’ll replace Duchene by committee.

Trades like these really spice things up, both in fantasy and reality.

Let’s hope that there will be other moves to break down as this season goes along, especially as we start to approach the “dog days.” Other NHL GMs, feel free to pitch in a bit. As impressive as Poile’s run has been, he doesn’t have to be the only person on the dance floor.

Now picture Poile dancing.

