The Buzzer: Malkin, McDavid, Jagr, dynamic duos

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Partners of the night: It felt like partners-in-crime ruled the roost on Tuesday, so let’s focus on some dynamic duos.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin – one goal, two assists apiece

These two are so effective, you wonder what they might accomplish if they didn’t hate each other, right columnists? Anyway, the two forwards were involved in all three Penguins goals in a 3-1 win against the Coyotes on Tuesday, including a moment where Kessel patiently avoided batted a puck in with high stick.

The man is an artist.

Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko – one goal, two assists apiece

After collecting four assists in his last game, Schenn remains red-hot for the Blues, generating three points on Tuesday. So far, he has 18 points in his first 16 games with St. Louis. If healthy, Schenn could smash his career-high of 59 points.

This helper on a Jaden Schwartz goal was just slick.

Connor McDavid (one goal) and Leon Draisaitl (goal, assist)

These two didn’t put up the same numbers as the others, but they made some beautiful plays in combining for both of the Oilers’ goals in a 2-1 OT win against the Islanders. These are the moments you dream of when you pay two hockey players $21M combined (though McDavid doesn’t get his raise until next season):

Highlight of the Night: Pierre Luc-Dubois befuddles P.K. Subban and Pekka Rinne.

Few players make Subban look bad, so be proud, P-L-D:

Actually, P.E. Bellemare might be the real winner:

Kings – Ducks probably ranks as the true highlights of the night, though, honestly. Insane game. The highlights might as well have the same run-time as “Return of the King.”

Factoids of the Night:

Wow, Geno.

#Pens Evgeni Malkin records his 232nd career multi-point game — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 8, 2017

Maybe Montreal can give Carey Price a little mental health vacation?

Per @EliasSports: @CharlieLindgren is the third goaltender in @CanadiensMTL history to earn wins in his first five career appearances, joining Ken Dryden (6-0-0 in 1971) and Wayne Thomas (7-0-0 in 1973). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/rnZT2L3mtB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 8, 2017

Can Jaromir Jagr finish his career on top of this list?

Jaromir Jagr of the @NHLFlames passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time games played list (regular season and playoffs). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/eQ8mKqK5PT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 8, 2017

Scores and more

Sabres 3, Capitals 1

Blues 3, Devils 1

Oilers 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Penguins 3, Coyotes 1

Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1

Predators 3, Blue Jackets 1

Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2

Canucks 5, Flames 3

Kings 4, Ducks 3 (OT)

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.