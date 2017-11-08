Captain Gionta? The latest on U.S. Olympic team’s roster (Video)

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 8:50 PM EST
Hockey insider Bob McKenzie provided the latest update regarding the composition of the roster for the U.S. men’s national team heading into the 2018 Winter Olympics, as you can see in the video above.

McKenzie notes that approximately half of USA Hockey’s eventual roster could be on display during this weekend’s Deutschland Cup, as the U.S. is slated to bring 15 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goalies.

Seasoned NHL veteran Brian Gionta might end up being the captain for the United States, but he’s not the only name you may recall. Mark Arcobello and Matt Gilroy are two familiar names that also might ring a bell. McKenzie also singles out Ryan Zapolski as a goalie who could draw some real interest.

This is the latest update regarding the American roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

About a week ago, Darren Dreger also mentioned possibilities such as Gilory and Arcobello:

Those aren’t the only names to consider. Dreger points out two NHL prospects who could be of interest: Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks), and Ryan Donato (Boston Bruins).

 

One must also account for a certain level of intrigue, as the Russian doping scandal may affect multiple countries if the KHL prohibits its players from participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics. (More on that here.)

McKenzie notes that the U.S. roster will be announced on Jan. 1 during the 2018 Winter Classic, which will air on NBC. Expect more updates from PHT as the makeup of the U.S. roster becomes clearer over time.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

McKenzie: What Rangers, Bruins want to trade for

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 9:54 PM EST
With the Matt Duchene trade taken care of, could the Boston Bruins or New York Rangers make some moves of their own?

Hockey insider Bob McKenzie discussed what the Rangers and Bruins would look for on the trade market in the video above, and if nothing else, it seems like both teams want to make additions.

McKenzie notes that the Rangers were in on discussions regarding Duchene, but the asking price – which might have required brilliant young defenseman Brady Skjei going the other way – was far too rich for their liking.

Now that the Rangers are on a bit of a roll, McKenzie believes that any “rebuild” talk is put on hold. Instead, New York is hoping to add in immediate ways rather than planning for the longer-term future.

[The argument for a rebuild in New York]

The Bruins are open to a wide variety of possibilities to try to improve their team, according to McKenzie. Boston would like to improve at both forward and/or defense, and they’d be willing to do a player-for-player move or trade away prospects/picks. So just about anything.

At the same time, McKenzie notes that management would also like to get a better idea of what the Bruins might actually be capable of with all hands on deck. Patrice Bergeron ranks among players who’ve missed time while Brad Marchand (day-to-day), David Krejci (week-to-week), and David Backes (indefinite, possibly quite some time after colon surgery) are currently injured.

Some hurdles

So, it’s great that the Rangers and Bruins want to improve. Still, a few things must be considered.

For one thing, the Bruins might need to accept that injuries could be a consistent headache with core members. Bergeron, Rask, Krejci, and Backes are already past 30 and Marchand isn’t far behind at 29. Considering their careers, these guys have accrued a lot of mileage, and wear-and-tear is to be expected.

Beyond that, the Bruins don’t have a ton of cap space to work with, as you can see from Cap Friendly. A move would likely require some creativity and maybe a patient, open-minded GM on the other end.

The Rangers have more options, but it’s up to management to weigh options properly.

Rick Nash‘s massive contract is set to expire, but New York needs to decide if they’re better off taking another swing or two at a window that might be closing or if they’d benefit more from “reloading.”

Both the Rangers and Bruins want to do something, and from the looks of McKenzie’s update, that means pushing for immediate returns rather than future considerations.

Easier said than done.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Video: Buchnevich beats Chara for sick Rangers goal

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 9:06 PM EST
Zdeno Chara is no longer at the (arguably) generational level he enjoyed at the peak of his career, but he’s still a bedrock defenseman for the Boston Bruins.

With that in mind, making him look hapless remains quite a feat, and New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich did just that tonight. The youngster put some serious moves on Tuukka Rask as well to score a legitimate highlight reel goal.

The Rangers are shooting for a fifth consecutive win tonight, and their young scorers are leading the way so far. Jimmy Vesey scored two “greasy” goals himself in the opening frame, with Buchnevich collecting an assist on one of those tallies.

Considering Alain Vigneault’s ups and downs with young players, it would be awfully amusing if players like Buchnevich find a way to save his job, wouldn’t it?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins – Rangers, Wednesday Night Rivalry

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2017, 6:53 PM EST
Heading into November, things were looking pretty glum for the New York Rangers. Now things are looking up, as they host the Boston Bruins while on a four-game winning streak.

It began on Halloween as the Rangers rallied for a flawed-but-fun win against the Vegas Golden Knights. They also beat the Lightning and Panthers in overtime and the Blue Jackets, so it’s not like the Rangers are merely taking advantage of a “cupcake” schedule.

The Bruins are often a formidable opponent, but you could argue that the Rangers should make it five in a row; Boston is busted-up by injuries with Brad Marchand, David Backes, and David Krejci all sidelined. Patrice Bergeron is expected to play tonight, yet he’s dealt with issues of his own.

That said, it’s rarely wise to count out Bergeron and David Pastrnak, not to mention Tuukka Rask and Charlie McAvoy (who must be jazzed to play at Madison Square Garden for the first time as an NHL player).

You can watch on NBCSN, online, and via the NBC Sports App.

Also, for an extended preview, check out this post.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Why the Columbus Blue Jackets are not going away

By Adam GretzNov 8, 2017, 4:13 PM EST
At the start of the 2016-17 season expectations for the Columbus Blue Jackets were, to say the least, low.

They were coming off of a disastrous season the year before, had a roster that was full of what looked to be questionable to perhaps even bad contracts and a coach that nobody really believed in (or wanted to believe in). After losing four of their first six games it seemed as if they were on a path to fulfilling the only expectation anyone had for them — to be a very bad hockey team.

Then a funny thing started to happen. They started to win. A lot. After that initial six-game stretch to start the year they went on an 8-2-2 run over the following 12 games, then ripped off an 18-game point streak that included a 16-game winning streak. They ran into a terrible goal-scoring slump at the end of the regular season, and were then shut down by Marc-Andre Fleury in a first-round playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins that was much closer than the five-game result would seem to indicate.

Usually when a team like Columbus comes flying out of nowhere and is driven by some of the same high shooting percentage and save percentage numbers that the Blue Jackets were there is an expectation that they might come back down to earth. So far this season that has not quite happened, even if you include their recent three-game skid.

As of Wednesday the Blue Jackets are still right in the thick of a heated and incredibly tight Metropolitan Division race, and they have probably played even better than their 9-6-1 record would indicate.

They are one of the top teams in the league when it comes to shot attempt percentage, indicating they are pushing the pace of play and dictating where it is played, while three of their seven losses have come with backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo in net (he has a .896 save percentage in those starts).

Do not expect them to regress too far from that spot over the next few months.

Or in the foreseeable future.

While the Blue Jackets might still have a contract or two that could end up looking ugly on their salary cap (Brandon Dubinsky and maybe Nick Foligno in a couple of years) they have assembled a rock solid roster that really does not have many weaknesses. Their forward lines go four lines deep and over the summer they added a true front-line player in Artemi Panarin from the Chicago Blackhawks in the Brandon Saad trade. His goal-scoring has not quite been there yet, but his playmaking is still superb and he is driving play at an elite level, currently owning a near 60 percent Corsi mark.

Given his shot generation (a career 3.06 per game) it is only a matter of time until he breaks out from a goal scoring perspective.

The same is true for quite a few players on the roster.

Panarin, Foligno, Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson (a 35-goal scorer a year ago) have combined for just 10 goals this season (on a combined shooting percentage of just 6.7 percent) and the team is still a top-five team in the league in goals and just one point out of first-place in the Metropolitan Division. Add Alexander Wennberg to that list and that quintet has combined for only 11 goals (on just 6.3 percent shooting).

There is a lot of bad shooting luck there that is destined to change at some point. That group of players is too good to be kept off the board for that long.

The fact the team is still winning is a testament to how deep the roster is.

But what is perhaps most encouraging for the Blue Jackets is how young a significant part of it is.

If you look at the Blue Jackets’ top-eight scorers right now only one of them of is older than 23. That player is the 26-year-old Panarin.

Included among that group are two of the biggest core pieces of the roster, defensemen Seth Jones (currently the team’s leading scorer) and Zach Werenski. They are going to be the foundation of the Blue Jackets’ defense for the next decade and are already impact players. They are the type of modern day NHL defensemen that can skate, move the puck and help drive the offense all over the ice.

They not only have a strong roster, but a significant portion of it — especially the core — is still at a point where it is either in the prime of its career (Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky) or has yet to reach it (Wennberg, Werenski, Jones, etc.).

Meaning there is still room for them to grow and get better.

The wild card in all of this is probably the player that is the best one on the team — goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Since arriving in Columbus Bobrovsky has been one of the best goalies in the league, having already won two Vezina Trophies. He was a significant part of the Blue Jackets’ success a year ago.

He was also a significant part of their early exit in  the playoffs thanks to a miserable performance (especially when in comparison to the goalie at the other end of the ice) against the Penguins.

For as great as Bobrovsky has been in the regular season during his time in Columbus he has been equally bad in his two postseason appearances.

If the Blue Jackets are going to take the next step in their development as a team and go on a deep playoff run that is going to have to change. There is still reason to believe that if it can. If it does happen there is no limit for what this team is capable of given the way the rest of the roster is constructed and the way they have played this season. They are for real. They are not going away.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.