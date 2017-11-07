WATCH LIVE: Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres

The Washington Capitals carry a three-game winning streak (and wins in four of their last five games) into Buffalo against the Sabres tonight.
The Sabres, on the other hand, are trending in the opposite direction with one win in their last four tries. They do have one advantage: while Washington fought back for an OT win last night, the Sabres have been resting since Saturday.
The Anaheim Ducks have been crushed by injuries so far this season and the news did not get much better for them on Tuesday.
General manager Bob Murray announced that center Ryan Getzlaf underwent surgery to repair a fractured cheek bone that could sideline him for two months. Getzlaf has only appeared in six games this season for the Ducks.
Getzlaf was injured back on Oct. 29 when he was hit in the face by a puck in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
When healthy this season Getzlaf has been his usual productive self for the Ducks with seven points (one goal, six assists) in the six games.
That list of injuries has obviously had a negative impact on the Ducks season and is a big reason they are sitting at 6-6-2 through their first 14 games and has them in sixth place in the Pacific Division.
Along with the update on Getzlaf, Murray also updated the status of Fowler and Kesler.
Fowler, who has been sidelined since October 20 with a knee injury, is still on his original six week timeframe while Kesler (sidelined since offseason hip surgery) is still expected to return sometime around Christmas.
With Getzlaf and Kesler injured the Ducks’ center depth is obviously depleted at the moment.
There are probably plenty of players across the NHL that have a healthy dislike for Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson. He is physical. He is always kind of close to crossing the line. His job is to make you mad and get under your skin.
The Schenn brothers, Luke (Arizona) and Brayden (St. Louis) just might be at the top of the “we don’t like him” list given that there seems to be some sort of individual feud brewing between them and Wilson that keeps boiling over into a fight.
During the second period of the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night Wilson had yet another run-in with Luke, fighting him behind the net in response to Schenn dropping one of Wilson’s teammates, Chandler Stephenson, along the boards.
In a vacuum it’s not really that noteworthy of an incident.
Not really a huge fight and certainly not a necessary one given the circumstances. What makes it noteworthy is that this is the fourth time in his career that Wilson has dropped the gloves with one of the Schenn’s, including the third time with Luke.
If we go back to February 2016, when Luke was playing defense for the Los Angeles Kings, we see this incident where Wilson gives Schenn a shove from behind and sent him flying into Jonathan Quick.
Naturally, that led to a fight.
But there is more! If we go back to March 5, 2014 we find a line brawl where Wilson had his pick of the Schenn brothers to fight as both Luke and Brayden were on the ice for a line brawl that erupted midway through the first period.
Taking a break from actual fights, back on December 17, 2013, Wilson came flying in off the top rope and drilled Schenn into the boards on a play that left him shaken up. It did not result in Wilson fighting Schenn (he did end up fighting Nicklas Grossmann) but he was given a five-minute major for charging and ejected from the game.
Then, finally, we have the first documented incident of Wilson-on-Schenn violence when they dropped the gloves immediately off of a faceoff in a 2013 preseason game during Wilson’s rookie season.
According to the people that vote on the fight videos on hockeyfights.com (why do you vote on this?) Wilson has been a decisive winner in pretty much all of the fights except for the one against Luke when he was in Los Angeles.
If you’re curious, Wilson and the Capitals will see Luke and the Coyotes again on December 22 and then get Brayden and the Blues on January 7 and April 12.
There seems to be a good chance one of them will get into a fight.
It’s only a matter of time before ads appear on NHL hockey jerseys like they do over in Europe. In fact, the Swedes are getting even further ahead of the game by slapping ads on their goalie pads.
As part of an agreement with Head and Shoulders — a favorite of Henrik Lundqvist’s — the goaltenders for the Swedish national team will wear pads featuring the shampoo bottles during all competitions this season except for the Olympics and World Championships.
“No, it’s just a sticker on my regular leg protection. [You] don’t even notice it’s on,” said Jhonas Enroth via Aftonbladet. Along with Enroth, Magnus Hellberg and Linus Söderström will also be donning the shampoo pads when Sweden opens up the Karjala Cup Wednesday against the Czech Republic
While the unique looking pads don’t bother Enroth, one former Swedish netminder isn’t too pleased with what he sees.
“Three Crowns are the people’s team. Focus on the Three Crowns on the chest. Now the focus is on something else, [like] everyone who has dandruff,” said goaltender-turned-broadcaster Mikael Tellqvist. “If you have to advertise on the national [team uniform], I think there should be something that is genuine and that feels serious in some way.”
“You should hope that [Swedish Hockey Federation] get well paid and that the money goes for a good purpose, like hockey or youth hockey.”
We’ve seen how much ads have been creeping into the game over the last decade. From ads on the ice to virtual ads on the glass, there’s no stopping them. The NHL and leagues will find new ways to generate revenue. So if you’re someone who’s against ads on jerseys, would you be fine with something like this on player equipment?
Classic John Tortorella quotes have been lacking lately. The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to a good start this year, so there hasn’t been much for Tortorella to complain about…until now.
The Jackets had 2-0 and 3-2 leads against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden last night, but they ended up dropping a 5-3 decision.
Tortorella’s frustration came from his team’s inability to stay out of the penalty box in the third period. Columbus allowed New York to score the first game-tying goal (2-2), the second game-tying goal (3-3) and the go-ahead goal/game-winner (4-3) on the man-advantage.
“When you take stupid penalties, you don’t kill them off. We were a dumb hockey team tonight.”
Some people will roll their eyes at the above quotes because it’s just “Torts being Torts,” but the fact that he’s frustrated is justified. He could probably go about it in a different way, but that’s just the way he is.
Tortorella is trying to take the Jackets from being a nice story last season to being one of the legitimate Stanley Cup contenders in the Eastern Conference and in the entire NHL. He needs to set the bar high for his hockey club that’s now 9-5-1 on the season.
The truth is that a great team finds a way to close out that game on the road. Of course, it’s a long season and weird things happen over 82 games, but the Rangers are a divisional rival. Letting those two points slip through their fingers is less than ideal.
Columbus is sitting pretty in second place in the Metropolitan Division right now, but the Devils haven’t slowed down, the Penguins will continue to stick around, the Capitals will string some victories together at some point, and the Flyers and both New York teams won’t go away quietly.
Let’s see how the team responds to their coach’s strong criticism.