Tom Wilson keeps trying to beat up the Schenn brothers

There are probably plenty of players across the NHL that have a healthy dislike for Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson. He is physical. He is always kind of close to crossing the line. His job is to make you mad and get under your skin.

The Schenn brothers, Luke (Arizona) and Brayden (St. Louis) just might be at the top of the “we don’t like him” list given that there seems to be some sort of individual feud brewing between them and Wilson that keeps boiling over into a fight.

During the second period of the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night Wilson had yet another run-in with Luke, fighting him behind the net in response to Schenn dropping one of Wilson’s teammates, Chandler Stephenson, along the boards.

In a vacuum it’s not really that noteworthy of an incident.

Not really a huge fight and certainly not a necessary one given the circumstances. What makes it noteworthy is that this is the fourth time in his career that Wilson has dropped the gloves with one of the Schenn’s, including the third time with Luke.

If we go back to February 2016, when Luke was playing defense for the Los Angeles Kings, we see this incident where Wilson gives Schenn a shove from behind and sent him flying into Jonathan Quick.

Naturally, that led to a fight.

But there is more! If we go back to March 5, 2014 we find a line brawl where Wilson had his pick of the Schenn brothers to fight as both Luke and Brayden were on the ice for a line brawl that erupted midway through the first period.

Taking a break from actual fights, back on December 17, 2013, Wilson came flying in off the top rope and drilled Schenn into the boards on a play that left him shaken up. It did not result in Wilson fighting Schenn (he did end up fighting Nicklas Grossmann) but he was given a five-minute major for charging and ejected from the game.

Then, finally, we have the first documented incident of Wilson-on-Schenn violence when they dropped the gloves immediately off of a faceoff in a 2013 preseason game during Wilson’s rookie season.

According to the people that vote on the fight videos on hockeyfights.com (why do you vote on this?) Wilson has been a decisive winner in pretty much all of the fights except for the one against Luke when he was in Los Angeles.

If you’re curious, Wilson and the Capitals will see Luke and the Coyotes again on December 22 and then get Brayden and the Blues on January 7 and April 12.

There seems to be a good chance one of them will get into a fight.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.