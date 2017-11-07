Getty

Tom Wilson keeps trying to beat up the Schenn brothers

By Adam GretzNov 7, 2017, 1:57 PM EST
There are probably plenty of players across the NHL that have a healthy dislike for Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson. He is physical. He is always kind of close to crossing the line. His job is to make you mad and get under your skin.

The Schenn brothers, Luke (Arizona) and Brayden (St. Louis) just might be at the top of the “we don’t like him” list given that there seems to be some sort of individual feud brewing between them and Wilson that keeps boiling over into a fight.

During the second period of the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night Wilson had yet another run-in with Luke, fighting him behind the net in response to Schenn dropping one of Wilson’s teammates, Chandler Stephenson, along the boards.

In a vacuum it’s not really that noteworthy of an incident.

Not really a huge fight and certainly not a necessary one given the circumstances. What makes it noteworthy is that this is the fourth time in his career that Wilson has dropped the gloves with one of the Schenn’s, including the third time with Luke.

If we go back to February 2016, when Luke was playing defense for the Los Angeles Kings, we see this incident where Wilson gives Schenn a shove from behind and sent him flying into Jonathan Quick.

Naturally, that led to a fight.

But there is more! If we go back to March 5, 2014 we find a line brawl where Wilson had his pick of the Schenn brothers to fight as both Luke and Brayden were on the ice for a line brawl that erupted midway through the first period.

Taking a break from actual fights, back on December 17, 2013, Wilson came flying in off the top rope and drilled Schenn into the boards on a play that left him shaken up. It did not result in Wilson fighting Schenn (he did end up fighting Nicklas Grossmann) but he was given a five-minute major for charging and ejected from the game.

Then, finally, we have the first documented incident of Wilson-on-Schenn violence when they dropped the gloves immediately off of a faceoff in a 2013 preseason game during Wilson’s rookie season.

According to the people that vote on the fight videos on hockeyfights.com (why do you vote on this?) Wilson has been a decisive winner in pretty much all of the fights except for the one against Luke when he was in Los Angeles.

If you’re curious, Wilson and the Capitals will see Luke and the Coyotes again on December 22 and then get Brayden and the Blues on January 7 and April 12.

There seems to be a good chance one of them will get into a fight.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Swedish goalies to wear shampoo bottle pads at Karjala Cup (Photos)

Head & Shoulders
By Sean LeahyNov 7, 2017, 1:08 PM EST
It’s only a matter of time before ads appear on NHL hockey jerseys like they do over in Europe. In fact, the Swedes are getting even further ahead of the game by slapping ads on their goalie pads.

As part of an agreement with Head and Shoulders — a favorite of Henrik Lundqvist’s — the goaltenders for the Swedish national team will wear pads featuring the shampoo bottles during all competitions this season except for the Olympics and World Championships.

Head & Shoulders

“No, it’s just a sticker on my regular leg protection. [You] don’t even notice it’s on,” said Jhonas Enroth via Aftonbladet.  Along with Enroth, Magnus Hellberg and Linus Söderström will also be donning the shampoo pads when Sweden opens up the Karjala Cup Wednesday against the Czech Republic

While the unique looking pads don’t bother Enroth, one former Swedish netminder isn’t too pleased with what he sees.

“Three Crowns are the people’s team. Focus on the Three Crowns on the chest. Now the focus is on something else, [like] everyone who has dandruff,” said goaltender-turned-broadcaster Mikael Tellqvist. “If you have to advertise on the national [team uniform], I think there should be something that is genuine and that feels serious in some way.”

“You should hope that [Swedish Hockey Federation] get well paid and that the money goes for a good purpose, like hockey or youth hockey.”

We’ve seen how much ads have been creeping into the game over the last decade. From ads on the ice to virtual ads on the glass, there’s no stopping them. The NHL and leagues will find new ways to generate revenue. So if you’re someone who’s against ads on jerseys, would you be fine with something like this on player equipment?

Stick-tap Aftonbladet

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Tortorella roasts ‘dumb’ Blue Jackets after penalty-filled loss

By Joey AlfieriNov 7, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Classic John Tortorella quotes have been lacking lately. The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to a good start this year, so there hasn’t been much for Tortorella to complain about…until now.

The Jackets had 2-0 and 3-2 leads against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden last night, but they ended up dropping a 5-3 decision.

Tortorella’s frustration came from his team’s inability to stay out of the penalty box in the third period. Columbus allowed New York to score the first game-tying goal (2-2), the second game-tying goal (3-3) and the go-ahead goal/game-winner (4-3) on the man-advantage.

“Stupid,” Tortorella said after the game, per the Columbus Dispatch. “We don’t deserve to win.

“When you take stupid penalties, you don’t kill them off. We were a dumb hockey team tonight.”

Some people will roll their eyes at the above quotes because it’s just “Torts being Torts,” but the fact that he’s frustrated is justified. He could probably go about it in a different way, but that’s just the way he is.

Tortorella is trying to take the Jackets from being a nice story last season to being one of the legitimate Stanley Cup contenders in the Eastern Conference and in the entire NHL. He needs to set the bar high for his hockey club that’s now 9-5-1 on the season.

The truth is that a great team finds a way to close out that game on the road. Of course, it’s a long season and weird things happen over 82 games, but the Rangers are a divisional rival. Letting those two points slip through their fingers is less than ideal.

Columbus is sitting pretty in second place in the Metropolitan Division right now, but the Devils haven’t slowed down, the Penguins will continue to stick around, the Capitals will string some victories together at some point, and the Flyers and both New York teams won’t go away quietly.

Let’s see how the team responds to their coach’s strong criticism.

The Blue Jackets host the Predators tonight.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins appreciate now-Coyotes coach Tocchet’s role in Cup wins

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 7, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
When Rick Tocchet returns to Pittsburgh, he will see another Stanley Cup banner in the rafters and be celebrated for his part in earning it.

Tocchet doesn’t plan on reminiscing too much about the Penguins’ back-to-back titles, except perhaps for one important moment.

”I’m looking forward to my ring, yeah,” he said.

Tocchet will get his third Penguins Cup ring, his second as an assistant coach after one as a player, when he visits as coach of the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Whether it was fostering relationships with Phil Kessel and younger players or running the power play that scored on 21.9 percent of its chances during the 2016 and 2017 Cup runs, Tocchet was a valuable piece of the organization and is appreciated as such.

”The role he had, he did it extremely well,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said Monday. ”He had a good read on the players and was able to communicate on a one-on-one basis with whatever they were dealing with hockey-wise and personally or whatever. He did a terrific job for us and played a key role.”

Tocchet settled into a comfortable spot on Pittsburgh’s coaching staff, especially once Mike Sullivan took over for Mike Johnston in December 2015. Sullivan values Tocchet’s knowledge and said over the summer they grew to trust each other through some challenging times.

Tocchet doesn’t want to claim an oversized chunk of the credit for the Penguins’ back-to-back championships.

”You just do your part,” Tocchet said after the Coyotes’ morning skate in Washington. ”The players for me are the major contributors, Mike Sullivan obviously making the decisions. … Even a team that wins a Stanley Cup, your fourth-line player has to do something. To win a Cup, everybody has to kind of pull the rope, and that’s the way we did in Pittsburgh. Whether you’re a player, coach, a scout or whatever, I think everybody contributed.”

The Penguins are planning a video tribute to Tocchet to play during the Coyotes’ only visit of the season, and fans no doubt feel a special connection with him after he also played on the 1992 Cup team. But the 53-year-old pointed to his Stanley Cup party over the summer as closure on his Pittsburgh days and insisted his focus is on helping Arizona rebound from losing 13 of its first 15 games.

Of course, one text he got in the middle of the struggles shows how likable he was to Penguins players. It came from captain Sidney Crosby with a simple message: ”Hang in there.”

That kind of camaraderie is already building with the young Coyotes, who routinely ask Tocchet about Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and others to pick his brain about some of the best in the game.

”Obviously guys are interested in what (Crosby has) done because of how successful he was and his relationship with Coach Tocch,” Coyotes rookie forward Clayton Keller said. ”It’s good to have that relationship. Not many guys get to work with Sidney Crosby. He definitely has a lot of information.”

Tocchet feared early in his Arizona tenure that he was name-dropping Crosby and the Penguins a little too much. Only his new players keep asking, and he has enough in the memory bank from the past three years to keep it coming.

”It’s mostly the players engaging: ‘Hey, what does Crosby do in these situations? What does Malkin do in this situation? How does this guy do that?”’ Tocchet said. ”So that’s the engagement, and I love that because they want to learn. If you’re 20-year-old kids, they watch YouTube. They want to see how these guys do certain things, and I love that about it.”

As Tocchet passes on what Penguins stars did at practice or in key situations, he’s conscious that their success as a team helped him get his first job since parts of two seasons with Tampa Bay from 2008-2010.

”I was very fortunate to have a great staff, work for Mike Sullivan,” Tocchet said. ”I learned a lot from him. And I also learned a lot from the players. I was lucky enough to coach the Crosbys, Malkins, Kessels, Letangs – high-end guys that keep you on your toes.”

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Capitals vs. Sabres; Kings vs. Ducks

Getty
By Joey AlfieriNov 7, 2017, 10:42 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Wednesday night. In the early game, the Buffalo Sabres host the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

The Capitals will be playing their second game in as many nights. They’re coming off a 3-2 overtime game against the Arizona Coyotes that saw them trail 2-0 in the opening period.

But thanks to Alex Ovechkin‘s game-tying goal and John Carlson‘s game-winner in the extra frame, they were able to save the day on home ice, where things have been a little rocky for Washington.

After a slow start to the season, the Caps have now rattled off three straight wins over the Isles, Bruins and Coyotes. Things are starting to look up.

“I think we’re just kind of finding our way and figuring out what’s working for us,” Carlson said, per the Washington Post. “We’ve got to put a couple of these together. We didn’t start [the season] like we wanted to, so we’ve got a lot of work to do, but just keep finding ways to win.”

Things haven’t really been going as well for the Sabres, who are in the basement of the Eastern Conference. They also own the worst goal differential in the East and the second-worst goal differential in the league (ahead of Arizona) at minus-18.

“We think a couple little changes here and there and we’re going to be better, but we all have to demand more out of ourselves,” Ryan O'Reilly said, per the Buffalo News. “It feels like we are a little fragile right now. When things don’t go well, it’s tough to climb back.”

This is a really important stretch for the Sabres, as six of their next nine games will be played on home ice. If they’re going to salvage their season, it will have to come before the end of November.

In the late game, the Anaheim Ducks host the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET. To stream that game live, click here

This will be one of the Kings’ few upcoming road games on their schedule, as they’ll begin a five-game homestand over the next couple of weeks.

Before they can start enjoying some home cooking though, they’ll need to take care of business against their state rivals, who are off to a rocky start in 2017-18.

“Yeah, it’s always fun,” Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said of playing the Ducks, per LAKingsinsider.com. “Good team. They’ve been probably better than us in the last three years or so. … I’m not sure what the head-to-head match has been, but they’re a division team, a division rival, they’re only just down the road there. Have a lot of support there from our fans in their building. I feel like we always show up to play there and play well.”

Unlike the Ducks, Los Angeles has enjoyed a terrific start to the year. They come into tonight’s game in top spot in the Pacific Division and they have a 4-1-1 record in their last six contests.

In fairness to Anaheim, their 6-6-2 record is a little deceiving. After all, they were without Ryan Kesler, Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm to start the year (Cam Fowler is also out of the lineup). Now, Lindholm and Vatanen are back, which should eventually help boost their record.

 “Obviously now you get a couple extra minutes because Cam is out,” said Lindholm, per the OC Register. “Even when he’s in the lineup, we usually get to play up to or close to 24, 25 (minutes). I think we both have proven we can handle it.

“Right now, we kind of have a couple of injuries. For me, I just feel that I want to bring as much as I can to the table and do as much good as I can out on the ice to help the team win some hockey games.”

Unforunately, Lindholm’s return hasn’t really sparked the Ducks into winning more games. Anaheim also has a ton of home dates this month, but they haven’t gotten off to a great start.

They opened November with a pair of home losses to Toronto and Nashville before dropping shootout decision in San Jose on Saturday night. Still, they have a great opportunity to get themselves back on track with seven of their next eight games coming at the Honda Center.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.