Quick goes after Perry as hate is in the air between Kings, Ducks

Goalies really don’t like Corey Perry, and it’s not just because he scores so many goals.

Perry frequently walks the line between legal and dirty when he crashes the crease, and chances are, he’s done so against Los Angeles Kings netminder Jonathan Quick as much as anyone else, being that they’re local rivals with the Anaheim Ducks.

This is one of those nights when both the Ducks and Kings are ratcheting up the violence – as of this writing, Andy Andreoff just got into a fight, so the nastiness may only climb – and the guy in big, bulky pads got involved.

As you can see from the video above, Quick went after Perry during the second period of tonight’s game.

Things really might have gotten heated because of this hit by Kurtis MacDermid, though:

This post will follow along with the violence and bad feelings, so come back a little later. It’s plausible that there might be a big addition or two.

