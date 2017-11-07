Quick goes after Perry as hate is in the air between Kings, Ducks

By James O'Brien
Nov 7, 2017, 11:48 PM EST
Goalies really don’t like Corey Perry, and it’s not just because he scores so many goals.

Perry frequently walks the line between legal and dirty when he crashes the crease, and chances are, he’s done so against Los Angeles Kings netminder Jonathan Quick as much as anyone else, being that they’re local rivals with the Anaheim Ducks.

This is one of those nights when both the Ducks and Kings are ratcheting up the violence – as of this writing, Andy Andreoff just got into a fight, so the nastiness may only climb – and the guy in big, bulky pads got involved.

As you can see from the video above, Quick went after Perry during the second period of tonight’s game.

Things really might have gotten heated because of this hit by Kurtis MacDermid, though:

This post will follow along with the violence and bad feelings, so come back a little later. It’s plausible that there might be a big addition or two.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Getty
Nov 7, 2017, 9:48 PM EST
The Anaheim Ducks can attest that injury luck can be cruel.

They already came into 2017-18 with some bumps and bruises, including a lengthy injury for bread-and-butter center Ryan Kesler. Tuesday presented more bad news: an even more important center (and Ryan) is out for two months, as Ryan Getzlaf needed surgery after a puck to the face left him with a broken cheekbone. Brutal.

Also brutal: their local rivals the Los Angeles Kings, who are on a hot streak and are unlikely to take it easy on the Ducks.

Sabres end Capitals’ streak on strength of Pouliot’s video-game goal

By James O'Brien
Nov 7, 2017, 9:47 PM EST
The Buffalo Sabres haven’t made as much progress as they were hoping for so far in 2017-18, but that doesn’t mean that they lack some nice pieces.

On most nights, the best moments have come from the most obvious sources, as Jack Eichel, Evander Kane, and Jason Pominville have carried much of the offense.

Buffalo’s top guys certainly made an impact in tonight’s 3-1 win (Kane collected the 27th multi-goal game of his career, with the first coming thanks to a nice play by Eichel), yet management must feel nice to see a subtler addition scoring the game-winner.

After the Oilers bought out Benoit Pouliot, the Sabres snatched him up for cheap, and Pouliot showed why he was a nice value with his fifth goal of the season. If this kind of tally happened in “NHL 18,” less patient gamers might throw a controller:

Tremendous stuff. Alex Ovechkin‘s 13th goal of the season ended up being the only one that beat Robin Lehner on Tuesday. This improves Buffalo to 5-8-2, marking just its second win at home.

It sure seemed like the Capitals were a little sleepy in closing out a back-to-back set here. Barry Trotz can’t be happy about another significant penalty disparity, even if both teams failed to score on the PP (Washington went 0-for-1 while Buffalo failed on four opportunities).

[Trotz has complained about the Capitals’ discipline and officials’ calls before this season]

They’re now at 8-7-1 as a three-game winning streak comes to the end. They’ll get a few days off before two interesting home games: against the Penguins on Friday and the Oilers on Sunday.

They’ll need to bring a lot more energy into those efforts if they want to avoid slipping under .500.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Video: Tom Wilson fights after his latest big hit

By James O'Brien
Nov 7, 2017, 9:16 PM EST
Whether you view him as a dirty hitter or an aggressive player, the bottom line is that opponents must be alert when Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is on the ice.

Tuesday provided the latest example, as Sam Reinhart got lit up by Wilson. His Buffalo Sabres teammate Jake McCabe responded immediately by dropping the gloves with Wilson.

Probably most importantly, it seems like Reinhart is OK. He returned to the action and created some plays, including making a saucy move in the third period (though he was unable to score in that instance).

You can watch the hit and the short bout in the video above this post’s headline.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues’ Fabbri continues road to recovery with knee surgery

Getty
Associated Press
Nov 7, 2017, 9:08 PM EST
ST. LOUIS (AP) Blues forward Robby Fabbri is recovering after undergoing left knee surgery.

The operation was performed Dr. Bernard Bach on Tuesday in Chicago. The Blues say there is no timetable for Fabbri’s return.

The 21-year-old Fabbri has 29 goals and 37 assists in 123 career games with St. Louis. He was selected by the Blues in the first round of the 2014 draft.

Fabbri missed the final part of last season after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Feb. 4. He had surgery and was cleared to play on July 31, but he re-injured his knee during training camp.

St. Louis began the day on top of the Central Division with an 11-3-1 record.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey