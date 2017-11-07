PHT Morning Skate: Why are there so many empty seats at Red Wings games?

—Brady Skjei had an impressive rookie season, but he’s struggled this season. His sophomore slump isn’t even really his fault. He hasn’t seen much ice time on the power play and his defense partner keeps changing. (bluelinestation.com)

–The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season. They’ve been able to generate offense because their blue liners get involved in the attacking end too. “That’s what makes us successful when we are getting guys in and out letting our D get in because they can see (forwards) are supporting them and being behind them. It creates confusion on the defense,” center Brandon Dubinsky said. (Columbus Dispatch)

–The Capitals have played just five games at home this season and they haven’t looked very good on home ice. One of the big reasons their struggling in Washington is because their special teams play has been brutal. (Washington Post)

–The Ottawa Senators have come up with a couple of new hats, and it’s safe to say that the fine folks at welcometoyourkarlssonyears.com aren’t big fans of the new merchandise. (welcometoyourkarlssonyears.com)

—Miles Wood took the blame for New Jersey’s loss to Calgary on Sunday night. The Devils forward hasn’t found the back of the net in eight games and pucksandpitchforks.com believes it’s because he’s putting too much pressure on himself. (pucksandpitchforks.com)

—Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has had a couple of quiet season with the Oilers over the last few years, but he’s really turned it on of late. He’s playing more of an offensive role now, which is good for him and the team. (oilonwhyte.com)

—Matt Duchene played almost 600 games with the Colorado Avalanche, so Mile High Hockey decided to take a look back at his journey with the team. From when he was drafted to All-Star games to a contract dispute, Duchene has seen it all. (milehighhockey.com)

–The Flames decided to waive veteran Tanner Glass on Monday. It’ll be interesting to see who the team recalls from the minors if Glass clears waivers. (flamesnation.ca)

–The WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds will reportedly play two outdoor games at Safeco Field by 2019. The timing of all this is interesting considering there are plenty of rumors about the NHL going to Seattle in the coming years. (Seattle Times)

–The Detroit Red Wings have announced sellouts for every one of their home games so far this season, but there’s been a ton of empty seats at Little Caesars Arena. One economist suggests that all the new features in the arena have taken the attention off the game. (Detroit News)

–Jaela O’Brien is a young hockey goalie that was diagnosed with cancer a little while ago. Her meetings with some Minnesota Wild players and Jonathan Quick helped her in recovery. “He’s still my favorite player,” O’Brien said of Quick. “He’s athletic and he reminds me a lot of myself. He always makes crazy saves. He seems like a good person too.” (NHL.com)

–There haven’t been a ton of positives for the Arizona Coyotes in 2017-18. The performance of rookie Clayton Keller is one of the bright spots for them this season. The ‘Yotes can build around Keller, but they absolutely need to get him some help. (spectorshockey.com)

