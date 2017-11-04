Screen grab

Marvel at the wonder of these Toledo Walleye Iron Man jerseys

By Cam TuckerNov 4, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT
The ECHL’s Toledo Walleye will celebrate Super Hero Night on Saturday, when they will wear special Iron Man jerseys against the Kalamazoo Wings.

In October, the ECHL announced that the 2017-18 season will feature Super Hero Nights for every team throughout the league. They include specialty jerseys and character appearances, as well as other promotions.

All specialty jerseys for Iron Man night will be auctioned online.

Senators tried to get Matt Duchene in three team trade

By Adam GretzNov 4, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
After things had started to go a little quiet on the Matt Duchene trade front everything picked back up again on Friday night when it was reported by Darren Dreger and Elliotte Friedman that the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators were involved in trade talks that could have sent Duchene to the Senators as part of a three-team deal.

Those trade talks, however, have fallen apart.

According to the reports, the deal would have sent Duchene to the Senators, Kyle Turris to Nashville and an unknown package of players and draft picks to Colorado.

There is a lot to unwrap here, so let’s try to dig into a little bit.

First, there is the Ottawa angle and their continued interest in Duchene, something that has apparently been going on for a couple of years now.

This particular trade would have been fascinating to watch unfold because it’s worth asking how much it would have actually made them better. When you look at the on-ice performance of both players swapping Turris for Duchene seems like it is sort of a lateral move.

Just look at their 82-game averages over the past three seasons:

Kyle Turris: 24 goals, 32 assists, 56 points, 49.7 Corsi

Matt Duchene: 24 goals, 29 assists, 53 points, 46.7 Corsi

On the surface, they are virtually the same players.

The only advantage the Senators would get with Duchene is that he is one year younger and still has one year left on his contract. Turris is eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season while Duchene is signed through the end of next season at a salary cap hit of $6 million. Unless the Senators are 100 percent convinced they can not get Turris signed to an extension, or that it would cost them more than the $6 million Duchene would make next season, the really isn’t a huge short-term upgrade here.

And even if that is the case they will simply find themselves in the exact same situation next season with Duchene where he is entering the final year of his contract and they have to worry about trying to get him signed to a new long-term contract.

Nashville, meanwhile, probably would have been the team getting a clear and immediate upgrade to its roster. There hasn’t been much reported on what, exactly, they would have had to give up (Friedman only said that Mattias Ekholm was not involved in the trade talks) but it is unlikely they would have been giving up a core piece. Adding Turris, a consistent 25-goal, 60-point scorer to that lineup would have been a total game-changer in the Western Conference.

That leaves Colorado, where the Avalanche and Duchene still remain in limbo. The will they or won’t they trade situation has been going on for almost two years now and every time it seems like they might finally be on the verge of actually completing a deal things have a way of falling apart. The Avalanche have been better than expected so far this season which is probably making the entire situation a little bit easier, but at some point they are going to have to figure out some sort of a resolution to this.

Ducks’ Andrew Cogliano set to play in 800th consecutive NHL game

By Sean LeahyNov 4, 2017, 10:07 AM EDT
When Andrew Cogliano steps on to the SAP Center ice Saturday night he’ll hit a milestone that only three other NHL players have reached in the 100-year history of the league.

That feat will be joining Steve Larmer, Garry Unger and Doug Jarvis by playing in his 800th consecutive game.

The 30-year-old forward isn’t one to talk about the streak much, which started when broke into the league at age 20. In today’s game, even as players take care of their bodies in ways better than before, it’s quite amazing Cogliano has avoided injury that would cause him to sit out at least one game. The other thing, as he told the Orange County Register’s Eric Stephens, is that no coach in his 11-season career has decided he needed to spend a night as a healthy scratch.

“I think as I keep playing I hope that continues,” he said. “I just wanted to be someone who is a guy that the coaches want in because they think you’re helping the team.”

The way Cogliano takes care of his body has always amazed teammates. It helped that growing up his mother was a fitness instructor, emphasizing being active and eating healthy. When he reached the NHL, he began training with Matt Nichol, the creator of BioSteel and trainer of numerous athletes. These days he works with Andy O’Brien, Director of Sport Science and Performance for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“You can really look at a guy like him and learn a lot in terms of how he prepares for games, how he prepares for the summer, what he puts into his body, the rest that he gets,” said former teammate Sam Gagner. “I don’t think there’s anybody that’s a better pro in the league. You look up to Cogs for what he’s been able to accomplish and hopefully he keeps going on for a long, long time.”

As Cogliano told me last year, it was those early days with the Edmonton Oilers, being around veterans like Shawn Horcoff, Steve Staios, Jarret Stoll and Ethan Moreau, that opened his eyes to just what it takes to last in this league. That early education could pay off with a remarkable record.

If Cogliano, an unrestricted free agent this summer, continues his streak, he’ll pass Jarvis during game No. 15 of the 2019-20 NHL season.

“I think if it wasn’t for me being in Edmonton maybe I wouldn’t be how I am now,” he said.

The Buzzer: McDavid leads Oilers; Rinne celebrates birthday with win

By Sean LeahyNov 4, 2017, 12:49 AM EDT
Player of the Night: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers captain registered an assist in all three periods helping Edmonton to a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils. After starting the night tied for 30th in NHL scoring, he now sits tied for fifth. According to the NHL, McDavid has now recorded at least three points in a game 17 times since the 2015-16 season.

Highlight of the Night:

Taylor Hall came this close to scoring an own goal in his return to Edmonton:

MISC:

• During their Hockey Fights Cancer night, the Oilers invited Brian Boyle to take part in the ceremonial puck drop before their game:

• The Oilers won 44 of 66 face-offs.

Adam Larsson‘s stat line: 1 assist, 3 SOG, 13 hits, 6 blocked shots, 23:07 TOI.

• Before he almost scored in his own net, Hall tallied his first goal against his old team:

• Five different Nashville Predators scored as they held off the Anaheim Ducks during a 5-3 victory. Pekka Rinne made 35 stops and assisted on P.K. Subban‘s empty netter to help celebrate his 35th birthday.

Scott Hartnell, who scored Nashville’s opening goal, suited up for the 1,200th game of his NHL career.

John Gibson had no chance on this Roman Josi laser:

• Nifty primary assist here by Derek Grant:

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:
Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3
Nashville 5, Anaheim 3

Jaden Schwartz driving Blues’ early season success

By Adam GretzNov 3, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT
When the 2017-18 season began the St. Louis Blues looked like a team that was going to be in some trouble for no other reason than a significant chunk of their lineup was hammered by injuries. They lost Robby Fabbri for the season before it even began, while players like Alexander Steen, Patrik Berglund, Jay Bouwmeester have all missed significant time. Being without that many key players can be a significant blow to a team’s depth and could quickly put a team in an early season hole.

Could being the key word.

That has not been the case for the Blues, however, is they enter the weekend with a 10-3-1 record that is the second-best mark in the league. They are a top-10 team in goals scored and goals against, they have been a strong 5-on-5 team and other than some goaltending that might see a little bit of a regression in the coming weeks and months there is not much to indicate that this start is unsustainable. They have simply been a really, really, really good hockey team even without some key players.

Working in their favor is the fact they still have one of the top-10 players in the league in Vladimir Tarasenko. With a point-per-game average through the first month of the season he is doing what should be expected.

The player that is driving the bus for the Blues to this point, however, has been forward Jaden Schwartz.

As of Friday Schwartz was not only the leading scorer on the Blues with eight goals and 17 points, he is also one of the top scorers in the league. He has recorded at least point in 11 of his first 14 games and has been the most consistent player in the lineup … at both ends of the ice.

Part of Schwartz’s success this season is due to a pretty large jump in his shooting percentage (currently at 25 percent), but even if that regresses a bit the way he is playing is still going to produce some pretty strong results that are, at worst, right in line with what he has done throughout his career.

Playing on a team that has Tarasenko it can be easy for a player like Schwartz to get kind of lost in the shuffle a little bit and perhaps not get the respect he deserves. When you look at Schwartz’s career he has been an outstanding top-line player for several years now, averaging between 50 and 60 points per 82 games while consistently posting possession numbers better than 53 percent.

It would be easy to call Schwartz underrated, but his Blues teammates really don’t want to hear that word connected to him.

Here is Tarasenko talking about it, via Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

“Maybe for you it doesn’t seem like this,” said Tarasenko, sticking up for his teammate. “‘Schwartzy’ has always been a great player. We all know this, and whenever guys say something about him, that’s their own opinion. Let them talk.

 “We all know what kind of player Jaden is. For us, he’s unbelievable. He has an unbelievable personality. I don’t think he’s ever been underrated. They can talk whatever they want. We all know who ‘Schwartzy’ is.”
This is all great timing for the Blues.
First, Schwartz is at a point in his career where he should be at his statistical peak as a point producer. Historically forwards tend to produce their best numbers between the ages of 23 and 26 (Schwartz is 25 this season). The Blues were able to get him locked up to a long-term contract right at the beginning of that phase, and it is going to make him what should be a bargain under the salary cap.
It’s also important for the Blues if he can maintain this sort of a pace because it would give them another elite scoring option to complement Tarasenko.  It’s not just about Schwartz helping to pick up the slack to help make up for the early injuries.
Over the past two seasons the Blues have not had another forward that has finished within 20 points of Tarasenko. There is a pretty significant gap between him and the rest of the team, and while the Blues have always had a pretty deep, solid roster, having another elite scorer can be the difference between a deep postseason run and just another playoff team that gets bounced in the first-or second-round.