Golden Knights make more history with ninth win

By James O'BrienNov 4, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT
The NHL hasn’t seen a new team get off to a hot start like the one the Vegas Golden Knights are experiencing in almost a century. Literally.

Vegas’ accomplishment becomes even more interesting when you consider that they’re now at nine wins (after edging the Ottawa Senators in a see-saw 5-4 contest) against established teams. Their historical peers, meanwhile, were facing other fledgling franchises.

Either way, chalk up another special bit of history as the Golden Knights improved to 9-4-0:

This didn’t just mark the first NHL win for goalie Maxime Lagace, either. Injuries have caused quite the odd rotation in the Golden Knights’ net, allowing their group to match a rather obscure rendition of the New York Islanders:

Ah, you gotta love #specificstats.

The most joyous thing about the Golden Knights is that, while they’re still expected to cool off from this unexpected, injury-defying run, the evidence is increasing that they could remain a remarkably competitive team, especially by expansion standards.

Even before this latest victory, Sportsnet’s Andrew Berkshire explained why this team might not be a “complete mirage,” and it all seems to be another feather in the cap of Gerard Gallant, who sure seems like a frontrunner for the Jack Adams so far:

The Golden Knights are top-10 in the NHL in both creating and suppressing high danger chances at even strength, making them an extremely tough team to play against.

There’s another element to this team that’s far less scientific: as I’ve argued before, the advantage of having a ragtag group of players is that they have a lot on the line. This mixture of scorers and defensemen on expiring contracts, unproven goalies (with Marc-Andre Fleury out), and other people with “chips on their shoulders” (like Reilly Smith, who was traded from Florida) make for a hungry group.

Some of their most interesting, high-appetite-types came through against the Senators on Saturday.

Jonathan Marchessault, maybe the Golden Knights player with the most money to gain or lose after his 2016-17 breakthrough, scored a goal and two assists in this one. The 26-year-old has been picking it up lately, generating three multi-point outputs in his last five games. Erik Haula was right there with him, scoring two goals and one assist. Haula’s situation is settled contract-wise, but he still has a lot to prove in the NHL.

David Perron (two assists) and James Neal (one assist) continue to put together strong cases for why they deserve security with their next contracts, whether they’re getting paid by Vegas or a different NHL team.

It wasn’t always easy for Lagace and the Golden Knights this afternoon, especially when the Senators surged back to cut a 5-2 edge to 5-4 in the third period, but they held strong.

While their schedule remains daunting in some ways, there’s also some light at the end of the tunnel. They now only have two more stops remaining on their current six-game road trip. After that, their schedule is more balanced for a while, so we might get another look at how good this team “really” is.

With nine wins in the bank, you certainly can’t dismiss them outright at this point.

Report: Shipachyov close to finalizing exit from Vegas

By Adam GretzNov 4, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT
It seems that Vadim Shipachyov situation with the Vegas Golden Knights is close to coming to coming to an end.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on Saturday afternoon that it is believed the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to a solution to finalize his exit from the team and that it could be done by Monday.

While nothing has been finalized it is believed that Shipachyov will voluntarily retire from the NHL which will open the door for him to make a return to the KHL.

Shipachyov was one of Vegas’ most high profile signings over the summer, signing the KHL star to a two-year, $9 million contract. From the very beginning, however, things seemed to fall apart. He did not make the opening night roster, only played in three games (scoring one goal) and was suspended by the team when he did not report to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

General manager George McPhee originally described it as a numbers situation that was keeping him out of the lineup, then later said Shipachyov was having trouble adjusting to the smaller rink and faster pace of play in the NHL.

Prior to signing with Vegas Shipachyov was one of the KHL’s most productive offensive players in recent seasons.

Marvel at the wonder of these Toledo Walleye Iron Man jerseys

By Cam TuckerNov 4, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

The ECHL’s Toledo Walleye will celebrate Super Hero Night on Saturday, when they will wear special Iron Man jerseys against the Kalamazoo Wings.

In October, the ECHL announced that the 2017-18 season will feature Super Hero Nights for every team throughout the league. They include specialty jerseys and character appearances, as well as other promotions.

All specialty jerseys for Iron Man night will be auctioned online.

Senators tried to get Matt Duchene in three team trade

By Adam GretzNov 4, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
3 Comments

After things had started to go a little quiet on the Matt Duchene trade front everything picked back up again on Friday night when it was reported by Darren Dreger and Elliotte Friedman that the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators were involved in trade talks that could have sent Duchene to the Senators as part of a three-team deal.

Those trade talks, however, have fallen apart.

According to the reports, the deal would have sent Duchene to the Senators, Kyle Turris to Nashville and an unknown package of players and draft picks to Colorado.

There is a lot to unwrap here, so let’s try to dig into a little bit.

First, there is the Ottawa angle and their continued interest in Duchene, something that has apparently been going on for a couple of years now.

This particular trade would have been fascinating to watch unfold because it’s worth asking how much it would have actually made them better. When you look at the on-ice performance of both players swapping Turris for Duchene seems like it is sort of a lateral move.

Just look at their 82-game averages over the past three seasons:

Kyle Turris: 24 goals, 32 assists, 56 points, 49.7 Corsi

Matt Duchene: 24 goals, 29 assists, 53 points, 46.7 Corsi

On the surface, they are virtually the same players.

The only advantage the Senators would get with Duchene is that he is one year younger and still has one year left on his contract. Turris is eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season while Duchene is signed through the end of next season at a salary cap hit of $6 million. Unless the Senators are 100 percent convinced they can not get Turris signed to an extension, or that it would cost them more than the $6 million Duchene would make next season, the really isn’t a huge short-term upgrade here.

And even if that is the case they will simply find themselves in the exact same situation next season with Duchene where he is entering the final year of his contract and they have to worry about trying to get him signed to a new long-term contract.

Nashville, meanwhile, probably would have been the team getting a clear and immediate upgrade to its roster. There hasn’t been much reported on what, exactly, they would have had to give up (Friedman only said that Mattias Ekholm was not involved in the trade talks) but it is unlikely they would have been giving up a core piece. Adding Turris, a consistent 25-goal, 60-point scorer to that lineup would have been a total game-changer in the Western Conference.

That leaves Colorado, where the Avalanche and Duchene still remain in limbo. The will they or won’t they trade situation has been going on for almost two years now and every time it seems like they might finally be on the verge of actually completing a deal things have a way of falling apart. The Avalanche have been better than expected so far this season which is probably making the entire situation a little bit easier, but at some point they are going to have to figure out some sort of a resolution to this.

Ducks’ Andrew Cogliano set to play in 800th consecutive NHL game

By Sean LeahyNov 4, 2017, 10:07 AM EDT
When Andrew Cogliano steps on to the SAP Center ice Saturday night he’ll hit a milestone that only three other NHL players have reached in the 100-year history of the league.

That feat will be joining Steve Larmer, Garry Unger and Doug Jarvis by playing in his 800th consecutive game.

NHL

The 30-year-old forward isn’t one to talk about the streak much, which started when broke into the league at age 20. In today’s game, even as players take care of their bodies in ways better than before, it’s quite amazing Cogliano has avoided injury that would cause him to sit out at least one game. The other thing, as he told the Orange County Register’s Eric Stephens, is that no coach in his 11-season career has decided he needed to spend a night as a healthy scratch.

“I think as I keep playing I hope that continues,” he said. “I just wanted to be someone who is a guy that the coaches want in because they think you’re helping the team.”

The way Cogliano takes care of his body has always amazed teammates. It helped that growing up his mother was a fitness instructor, emphasizing being active and eating healthy. When he reached the NHL, he began training with Matt Nichol, the creator of BioSteel and trainer of numerous athletes. These days he works with Andy O’Brien, Director of Sport Science and Performance for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“You can really look at a guy like him and learn a lot in terms of how he prepares for games, how he prepares for the summer, what he puts into his body, the rest that he gets,” said former teammate Sam Gagner. “I don’t think there’s anybody that’s a better pro in the league. You look up to Cogs for what he’s been able to accomplish and hopefully he keeps going on for a long, long time.”

As Cogliano told me last year, it was those early days with the Edmonton Oilers, being around veterans like Shawn Horcoff, Steve Staios, Jarret Stoll and Ethan Moreau, that opened his eyes to just what it takes to last in this league. That early education could pay off with a remarkable record.

If Cogliano, an unrestricted free agent this summer, continues his streak, he’ll pass Jarvis during game No. 15 of the 2019-20 NHL season.

“I think if it wasn’t for me being in Edmonton maybe I wouldn’t be how I am now,” he said.

