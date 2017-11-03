The Buzzer: Scheifele’s big night on paper; Miller time for Rangers

Player of the night: Mark Scheifele
Talk about a big night for Mark Scheifele.
Prior to puck drop, he defeated his nemesis Tyler Seguin in Round Three of their epic Rock-Paper-Scissors battle, determining which player leaves the ice last at the conclusion of the pre-game warm-up.
Talk about intense.
After conquering that challenge, Scheifele went out and completed the hat trick against the Dallas Stars, as the Winnipeg Jets collected a 5-2 victory. He now has 15 points in 12 games, continuing to build on his production over the last few years.
Connor Hellebuyck continues to provide Winnipeg with solid goaltending befitting of the No. 1 role, giving up two goals on 23 shots for his seventh win of the season in his ninth game.
Honorable mention tonight goes to Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov, who faced 60 shots and turned away 57 of them — a career best for him, per NHL.com — to help the Avalanche to a 5-3 victory.
Highlight of the night:
The New York Rangers have two wins in a row, with J.T. Miller scoring the winning goal in overtime versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. He takes advantage of the open ice at three-on-three, using his speed to create the chance in close off the rush.
Factoid of the night:
Well, it didn’t take long for Erik Karlsson to catch up:
Scores:
NY Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1 (OT)
