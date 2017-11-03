Getty

The Buzzer: Scheifele’s big night on paper; Miller time for Rangers

By Cam TuckerNov 3, 2017, 1:22 AM EDT
Player of the night: Mark Scheifele

Talk about a big night for Mark Scheifele.

Prior to puck drop, he defeated his nemesis Tyler Seguin in Round Three of their epic Rock-Paper-Scissors battle, determining which player leaves the ice last at the conclusion of the pre-game warm-up.

Talk about intense.

After conquering that challenge, Scheifele went out and completed the hat trick against the Dallas Stars, as the Winnipeg Jets collected a 5-2 victory. He now has 15 points in 12 games, continuing to build on his production over the last few years.

Connor Hellebuyck continues to provide Winnipeg with solid goaltending befitting of the No. 1 role, giving up two goals on 23 shots for his seventh win of the season in his ninth game.

Honorable mention tonight goes to Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov, who faced 60 shots and turned away 57 of them — a career best for him, per NHL.com — to help the Avalanche to a 5-3 victory.

Highlight of the night:

The New York Rangers have two wins in a row, with J.T. Miller scoring the winning goal in overtime versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. He takes advantage of the open ice at three-on-three, using his speed to create the chance in close off the rush.

Factoid of the night:

Well, it didn’t take long for Erik Karlsson to catch up:

Scores:

Buffalo 5, Arizona 4

L.A. 5, Toronto 3

Boston 2, Vegas 1

Washington 4, NY Islanders 3

Ottawa 3, Detroit 1

NY Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1 (OT)

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 6, Montreal 3

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2

Colorado 5, Carolina 3

Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

Rangers score a big overtime win over Lightning

Getty
By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 11:32 PM EDT
Two days after a come-from-behind victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at a time when Alain Vigneault’s immediate future with the team was in question, the New York Rangers scored another important win.

This time, they kept the high-scoring Tampa Bay Lightning to a single goal in a 2-1 overtime victory, giving New York back-to-back wins.

Containing the attack of the Lightning has been a problem for just about every team the Bolts have faced so far. That’s understandable considering they boast the leading scorer in Nikita Kucherov with 13 goals and point producer in Steven Stamkos with 24 points.

Only once has Tampa Bay been held to just one goal in a game this season. That was against the Anaheim Ducks last weekend. On Thursday, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 27 of 28 shots he faced to backstop his team to a victory.

In overtime, J.T. Miller scored the winner, using speed down the wing to cut in front of the Tampa Bay net before going top corner on Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Rangers still have plenty of work left in climbing the standings. The month of October had the potential for a great start with 10 of 13 games on home ice for New York, but it ended up being a real struggle.

But given their situation, with Vigneault on the hot seat following a lackluster beginning, these last two games may later on be considered a turning point in their season. They trailed the surprising Golden Knights heading into the third period and a loss to the expansion franchise on home ice could’ve meant a major change behind the bench. At least that had been the suggestion entering the night.

Instead, the Rangers came roaring back for the win, and were able to carry that momentum on through Thursday’s contest against a much more dangerous team.

“We deserved to win,” said Vigneault after Thursday’s game. “We played a real strong game from the start right to the finish. Our ‘D’ group as a whole and our defensive game as a whole was solid tonight. Our structure was good. We made a couple of nice plays with the puck.”

The Rangers will play the Florida Panthers on Saturday, looking for a third straight victory.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

Video: Benn and Byfuglien drop the gloves in wild heavyweight scrap

Screen grab
By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT
We showed you video of the Mark ScheifeleTyler Seguin rock-paper-scissors battle from earlier tonight. But there was nothing friendly about what occurred between Jamie Benn and Dustin Byfuglien later in the game.

After a lengthy discussion between the two well away from the puck, Benn and Byfuglien finally dropped the gloves in a wild scrap between two big players.

Both landed some heavy shots, but Byfuglien delivered the decisive punch before they both fell to the ice just a few minutes into the second period of Thursday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

Video: Scheifele defeats Seguin in Round 3 of epic Rock-Paper-Scissors battle

AP
By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT
It has become the great Rock-Paper-Scissors battle of our time.

Mark Scheifele. Tyler Seguin. Round Three on Thursday night to determine which player leaves the ice last at the conclusion of the warm-up.

To recap, Round One went to Scheifele. Round Two, it appears, never really took place. That set up a highly anticipated rematch on Thursday.

Winner, by paper, Mark Scheifele.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

‘Things have started to come around,’ says Julien, with Habs suddenly surging

AP
By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT
Are the Montreal Canadiens turning the page here?

It wasn’t that long ago the Habs were badly slumping with seven straight losses and issues scoring goals. General manager Marc Bergevin was on the hot seat. That was last week.

Since then, the Habs have won three of their last four games, as they look to move up the Eastern Conference standings. In addition to getting some positive results and points, they’ve scored a pile of goals in the last seven days.

Montreal has scored a combined 18 goals over those three wins, with the latest offensive outburst occurring Monday when they put up an eight-spot on the Ottawa Senators. Certainly not Erik Karlsson‘s finest night, as the Senators star defenseman was a minus-six in that contest.

“I think it’s about confidence in execution. When things are going well, confidence takes over and everything we’ve been working on falls into place and the guys gain confidence. We’re hoping to build on that success,” said Canadiens head coach Claude Julien. “Things have started to come around now. Confidence comes with seeing things go the right way. That makes a big difference for us.”

Further to the Habs shedding their earlier struggles — well, at least for now — is the fact that previously slumping skilled forwards Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk, who was banished to the fourth line only a short time ago, have come around, finding their scoring touch of late, with three goals each over this recent four-game stretch.

Yes, good times right now for the Habs. They’re not out of the woods just yet, as they sit 15th in the East, ahead of only the Buffalo Sabres. And they’ll be in tough to sustain the lofty 4.5 goals-for per game average they’re currently posting through this stretch.

In the midst of a four-game road trip, the Habs face the Minnesota Wild tonight, before playing the Jets on Saturday and the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.