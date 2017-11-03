Getty

PHT Morning Skate: We’ve been pronouncing Conor Sheary’s name wrong all along

By Joey AlfieriNov 3, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

–Some Penguins fans are really serious about their hockey team. This couple named their son “Malkin Crosby” after Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. “My wife and I had a name in mind, but we changed our mind and I threw it out there. I’m a big hockey fan, but she’s probably the biggest fan of the house, so ultimately without her the name wouldn’t have happened.” (NHL.com/Penguins)

–The Colorado Avalanche have held off on trading Matt Duchene because they still haven’t received the defenseman they’re looking for. But would it be easier for them to land a blue liner if they included Nikita Zadorov? (BSNDenver)

–The Tampa Bay Lightning have an incredibly dynamic power play thanks to weapons like Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman. Sportsnet takes a closer look at this team’s incredible man-advantage. (Sportsnet)

–Dave Goucher spent 17 years on Bruins broadcasts and now he’s joined the Vegas Golden Knights’ broadcasts. Goucher’s journey to this point has been long and incredibly interesting. (Bruins Daily)

–The St. Louis Blues were supposed to be going through a transition period, but they’ve been able to cross that bridge quicker than anticipated. “Starting out with seven of our first nine (games) on the road this year, I was excited about that when the schedule came out because it allows you to come together on the road,” said GM Doug Armstrong. “But, when we had those injuries, I was like – wow, this is going to be a large challenge for our guys. But I give the guys a ton of credit. They found ways to manufacture wins. And now there’s just a belief that — we’re going to be OK here.” (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Conor Sheary has been in the NHL for a couple of years. Everyone has been pronouncing his name “Sheer-y” when it should have been pronounced “Share-y” (like cherry). Who would’ve thought? (Pittsburgh Tribune)

–Flames Nation looks at the ideal deployment of Calgary’s lines and defense pairings. To no one’s surprise, the Sean Monahan line should be deployed with Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton. This is a really interesting look at the advanced stats. (flamesnation.com)

–The Edmonton Oilers have struggled to produce secondary scoring after Connor McDavid. As you’d expect, they score 58.8 percent of the goals with McDavid on the ice, but just 35.29 percent of the goals when he isn’t around. (thesuperfan.ca)

–The New Jersey Devils are off to their best start in franchise history, and the score examines three reasons why they’ve been so successful. They’ve been able to get a lot of scoring from different parts of their lineup and they’ve won a lot of games on the road. (The Score)

Mark Scheifele and Tyler Seguin both like being the last players off the ice after the warmup, so when the Jets and Stars play each other things get interesting. In order to decide who goes back to the locker room first, they’ve been playing rock, paper, scissors. Let’s just say that Seguin is better at hockey than at the game. (BarDown)

The Buzzer: Scheifele’s big night on paper; Miller time for Rangers

Getty
By Cam TuckerNov 3, 2017, 1:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Player of the night: Mark Scheifele

Talk about a big night for Mark Scheifele.

Prior to puck drop, he defeated his nemesis Tyler Seguin in Round Three of their epic Rock-Paper-Scissors battle, determining which player leaves the ice last at the conclusion of the pre-game warm-up.

Talk about intense.

After conquering that challenge, Scheifele went out and completed the hat trick against the Dallas Stars, as the Winnipeg Jets collected a 5-2 victory. He now has 15 points in 12 games, continuing to build on his production over the last few years.

Connor Hellebuyck continues to provide Winnipeg with solid goaltending befitting of the No. 1 role, giving up two goals on 23 shots for his seventh win of the season in his ninth game.

Honorable mention tonight goes to Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov, who faced 60 shots and turned away 57 of them — a career best for him, per NHL.com — to help the Avalanche to a 5-3 victory.

Highlight of the night:

The New York Rangers have two wins in a row, with J.T. Miller scoring the winning goal in overtime versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. He takes advantage of the open ice at three-on-three, using his speed to create the chance in close off the rush.

Factoid of the night:

Well, it didn’t take long for Erik Karlsson to catch up:

Scores:

Buffalo 5, Arizona 4

L.A. 5, Toronto 3

Boston 2, Vegas 1

Washington 4, NY Islanders 3

Ottawa 3, Detroit 1

NY Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1 (OT)

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 6, Montreal 3

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2

Colorado 5, Carolina 3

Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

Rangers score a big overtime win over Lightning

Getty
By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 11:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

Two days after a come-from-behind victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at a time when Alain Vigneault’s immediate future with the team was in question, the New York Rangers scored another important win.

This time, they kept the high-scoring Tampa Bay Lightning to a single goal in a 2-1 overtime victory, giving New York back-to-back wins.

Containing the attack of the Lightning has been a problem for just about every team the Bolts have faced so far. That’s understandable considering they boast the leading scorer in Nikita Kucherov with 13 goals and point producer in Steven Stamkos with 24 points.

Only once has Tampa Bay been held to just one goal in a game this season. That was against the Anaheim Ducks last weekend. On Thursday, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 27 of 28 shots he faced to backstop his team to a victory.

In overtime, J.T. Miller scored the winner, using speed down the wing to cut in front of the Tampa Bay net before going top corner on Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Rangers still have plenty of work left in climbing the standings. The month of October had the potential for a great start with 10 of 13 games on home ice for New York, but it ended up being a real struggle.

But given their situation, with Vigneault on the hot seat following a lackluster beginning, these last two games may later on be considered a turning point in their season. They trailed the surprising Golden Knights heading into the third period and a loss to the expansion franchise on home ice could’ve meant a major change behind the bench. At least that had been the suggestion entering the night.

Instead, the Rangers came roaring back for the win, and were able to carry that momentum on through Thursday’s contest against a much more dangerous team.

“We deserved to win,” said Vigneault after Thursday’s game. “We played a real strong game from the start right to the finish. Our ‘D’ group as a whole and our defensive game as a whole was solid tonight. Our structure was good. We made a couple of nice plays with the puck.”

The Rangers will play the Florida Panthers on Saturday, looking for a third straight victory.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

Video: Benn and Byfuglien drop the gloves in wild heavyweight scrap

Screen grab
By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT
7 Comments

We showed you video of the Mark ScheifeleTyler Seguin rock-paper-scissors battle from earlier tonight. But there was nothing friendly about what occurred between Jamie Benn and Dustin Byfuglien later in the game.

After a lengthy discussion between the two well away from the puck, Benn and Byfuglien finally dropped the gloves in a wild scrap between two big players.

Both landed some heavy shots, but Byfuglien delivered the decisive punch before they both fell to the ice just a few minutes into the second period of Thursday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

Video: Scheifele defeats Seguin in Round 3 of epic Rock-Paper-Scissors battle

AP
By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

It has become the great Rock-Paper-Scissors battle of our time.

Mark Scheifele. Tyler Seguin. Round Three on Thursday night to determine which player leaves the ice last at the conclusion of the warm-up.

To recap, Round One went to Scheifele. Round Two, it appears, never really took place. That set up a highly anticipated rematch on Thursday.

Winner, by paper, Mark Scheifele.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.