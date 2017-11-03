NHL fines Killorn, Hayes, Stamkos $5,000 for water-squirting antics (Video)

Some water bottle-related controversy during Thursday night’s New York Rangers overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning has resulted in three fines.
Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos of the Lightning and Rangers forward Kevin Hayes were each docked $5,000 by the NHL for “unsportsmanlike conduct” early in the third period.
Not long after Killorn had a goal taken away due to goaltender interference, he was getting ready for a neutral zone face-off when Hayes squirted him with water from the Rangers’ bench. Killorn waved his stick at Hayes and a brouhaha ensued, which led to a J.T. Brown–Steve Kampfer scrap.
After spending a few moments arguing with an official, Stamkos tried to return the favor but ended up hitting MSG Network’s John Giannone, who was stationed inside the glass at Amalie Arena.
Giannone, who took a puck to the face during a game in 2013, is used to the dangers that come with the territory of working between the benches. At least this time it was only water.
The $5,000 fine is the maximum under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement and the $15,000 will benefit the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
