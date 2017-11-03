Getty

Capitals top prospect Ilya Samsonov suffers concussion during KHL game

By Joey AlfieriNov 3, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More bad news if you’re a fan of the Washington Capitals (as if the team’s 6-6-1 start wasn’t enough), as one of their top prospects was injured in the KHL on Thursday.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov suffered a concussion in Mettalurg Magnitogorsk’s 3-1 loss to the Lada Togliatti, according to former head coach Ilya Vorobyov (he was fired after the game).

Here’s a fun fact for you: Former Capitals forward Viktor Kozlov was named the team’s new head coach.

Samsonov wasn’t even the starting goalie for Magnitogorsk in this one. He entered the game in relief of starter Vasily Koshechkin.

The 20-year-old was Washington’s first round draft pick, 22nd overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Samsonov has accumulated a 6-5-1 record with a 2.77 goals-against-average and a .912 save percentage in the KHL this season.

Of course, this injury doesn’t affect the Capitals on the ice this season, but concussions can be tricky to deal with, which means they’ll want Samsonov to be extra cautious during his recovery time.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

What’s wrong with Carey Price?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriNov 3, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Montreal Canadiens are off to a disappointing 4-8-1 start. There’s no team below them in the Eastern Conference standings, but the most concerning thing might be the play of franchise goaltender Carey Price.

Price struggled at times during the 2016-17 season before finding his game once Claude Julien took over for Michel Therrien behind the bench.

Unfortunately for the Canadiens, things have probably been worse for Price this year than any time last season, which is saying something. He’s been between the pipes for eight of Montreal’s nine losses, including Thursday’s ugly 6-3 defeat against the Minnesota Wild.

Through 11 games, the 30-year-old has allowed the opposition to score three goals or more eight times and four goals or more seven times. He currently owns a 3.77 goals-against-average and a .877 save percentage.

“I think at the end of the day, we all know that Carey [Price] is a much better goaltender than he’s showing right now,” said head coach Claude Julien after the game, per NHL.com. “The only thing he can do, and we can do, is keep working with him, and him working hard and find his groove again, because he’s definitely the key to us getting back into the race here and being a playoff contender.”

When Price is on his game, weird goals like this don’t beat him:

Don’t get it wrong, he’s not the only one to blame for Montreal’s struggles (their defensive zone coverage has been awful, too), but when GM Marc Bergevin says the solution to the Canadiens’ problems is in the locker room, he’s talking about Price. He’s the only one who can cover up their deficiencies (which isn’t fair, by the way).

Some believe he’s playing hurt, others have suggested that all the injuries he’s dealt with in the past have finally caught up to him, and some believe it’s just a confidence/mechanics issue. We don’t know what it is, but one thing is certain, the Canadiens better hope he can play himself out of this funk. They just made him the highest paid goalie in NHL history with that eight-year, $84 million he signed in July. Oh, and by the way, that contract only kicks in next season.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Flyers’ Will O’Neill makes NHL debut 11 years after being drafted

Flyers
By Sean LeahyNov 3, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

His first shift probably won’t be remembered years down the line, mainly because it lasted a whole four seconds. But Thursday night, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Will O’Neill finally made his NHL debut.

The 29-year-old O’Neill stepped onto the ice at Scottrade Center in St. Louis 4,198 days after his name was called in the seventh round of the 2006 Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers. (Six rounds earlier they selected Bryan Little 12th overall.) When he hopped over the boards early in the first period of the Flyers’ 2-0 win, he was quickly back on the bench after a Dale Weise penalty ended his first shift after four seconds.

But he would hit the ice 11 more times and play 9:25 during the win as his mom, sister and best friend were in attendance.

“He did a good job. He did his part, he did his job,” Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol said.

After O’Neill’s draft, it took him some time to finally reach professional hockey. He would spend two years in the United States Hockey League with the Omaha Lancers before becoming an integral part of the blue line with the NCAA’s Maine Black Bears. At the end of his senior season he made the jump to the American Hockey League’s St. John’s Ice Caps, one year after the Thrashers became the Winnipeg Jets.

Injuries to Radko Gudas, Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrew MacDonald forced Flyers general manager Ron Hextall to bring in reinforcements, and after 346 games in the AHL O’Neill, who was selected 210th out of 213 picks in 2006, finally got the call.

“It was pretty cool. It was the first one I’ve received like that,” he said on Wednesday. “I knew that someone was trying to call me, so I had a little bit of an idea. I was pretty cool for a few seconds there and then he told me. It’s exciting. It’s cool for me. I’m excited to be able to play the game.”

We see these stories every season, from Bracken Kearns to Pat Cannone — sometimes those long bus rides in the minors eventually do pay off with a chance in The Show. Who knows how long O’Neill’s stay in the NHL will be, but a goal was certainly reached Thursday night in St. Louis.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: We’ve been pronouncing Conor Sheary’s name wrong all along

Getty
By Joey AlfieriNov 3, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
5 Comments

–Some Penguins fans are really serious about their hockey team. This couple named their son “Malkin Crosby” after Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. “My wife and I had a name in mind, but we changed our mind and I threw it out there. I’m a big hockey fan, but she’s probably the biggest fan of the house, so ultimately without her the name wouldn’t have happened.” (NHL.com/Penguins)

–The Colorado Avalanche have held off on trading Matt Duchene because they still haven’t received the defenseman they’re looking for. But would it be easier for them to land a blue liner if they included Nikita Zadorov? (BSNDenver)

–The Tampa Bay Lightning have an incredibly dynamic power play thanks to weapons like Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman. Sportsnet takes a closer look at this team’s incredible man-advantage. (Sportsnet)

–Dave Goucher spent 17 years on Bruins broadcasts and now he’s joined the Vegas Golden Knights’ broadcasts. Goucher’s journey to this point has been long and incredibly interesting. (Bruins Daily)

–The St. Louis Blues were supposed to be going through a transition period, but they’ve been able to cross that bridge quicker than anticipated. “Starting out with seven of our first nine (games) on the road this year, I was excited about that when the schedule came out because it allows you to come together on the road,” said GM Doug Armstrong. “But, when we had those injuries, I was like – wow, this is going to be a large challenge for our guys. But I give the guys a ton of credit. They found ways to manufacture wins. And now there’s just a belief that — we’re going to be OK here.” (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Conor Sheary has been in the NHL for a couple of years. Everyone has been pronouncing his name “Sheer-y” when it should have been pronounced “Share-y” (like cherry). Who would’ve thought? (Pittsburgh Tribune)

–Flames Nation looks at the ideal deployment of Calgary’s lines and defense pairings. To no one’s surprise, the Sean Monahan line should be deployed with Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton. This is a really interesting look at the advanced stats. (flamesnation.com)

–The Edmonton Oilers have struggled to produce secondary scoring after Connor McDavid. As you’d expect, they score 58.8 percent of the goals with McDavid on the ice, but just 35.29 percent of the goals when he isn’t around. (thesuperfan.ca)

–The New Jersey Devils are off to their best start in franchise history, and the score examines three reasons why they’ve been so successful. They’ve been able to get a lot of scoring from different parts of their lineup and they’ve won a lot of games on the road. (The Score)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Scheifele’s big night on paper; Miller time for Rangers

Getty
By Cam TuckerNov 3, 2017, 1:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Player of the night: Mark Scheifele

Talk about a big night for Mark Scheifele.

Prior to puck drop, he defeated his nemesis Tyler Seguin in Round Three of their epic Rock-Paper-Scissors battle, determining which player leaves the ice last at the conclusion of the pre-game warm-up.

Talk about intense.

After conquering that challenge, Scheifele went out and completed the hat trick against the Dallas Stars, as the Winnipeg Jets collected a 5-2 victory. He now has 15 points in 12 games, continuing to build on his production over the last few years.

Connor Hellebuyck continues to provide Winnipeg with solid goaltending befitting of the No. 1 role, giving up two goals on 23 shots for his seventh win of the season in his ninth game.

Honorable mention tonight goes to Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov, who faced 60 shots and turned away 57 of them — a career best for him, per NHL.com — to help the Avalanche to a 5-3 victory.

Highlight of the night:

The New York Rangers have two wins in a row, with J.T. Miller scoring the winning goal in overtime versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. He takes advantage of the open ice at three-on-three, using his speed to create the chance in close off the rush.

Factoid of the night:

Well, it didn’t take long for Erik Karlsson to catch up:

Scores:

Buffalo 5, Arizona 4

L.A. 5, Toronto 3

Boston 2, Vegas 1

Washington 4, NY Islanders 3

Ottawa 3, Detroit 1

NY Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1 (OT)

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 6, Montreal 3

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2

Colorado 5, Carolina 3

Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.