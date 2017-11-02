AP

Video: Scheifele defeats Seguin in Round 3 of epic Rock-Paper-Scissors battle

By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT
It has become the great Rock-Paper-Scissors battle of our time.

Mark Scheifele. Tyler Seguin. Round Three on Thursday night to determine which player leaves the ice last at the conclusion of the warm-up.

To recap, Round One went to Scheifele. Round Two, it appears, never really took place. That set up a highly anticipated rematch on Thursday.

Winner, by paper, Mark Scheifele.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

‘Things have started to come around,’ says Julien, with Habs suddenly surging

By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT
Are the Montreal Canadiens turning the page here?

It wasn’t that long ago the Habs were badly slumping with seven straight losses and issues scoring goals. General manager Marc Bergevin was on the hot seat. That was last week.

Since then, the Habs have won three of their last four games, as they look to move up the Eastern Conference standings. In addition to getting some positive results and points, they’ve scored a pile of goals in the last seven days.

Montreal has scored a combined 18 goals over those three wins, with the latest offensive outburst occurring Monday when they put up an eight-spot on the Ottawa Senators. Certainly not Erik Karlsson‘s finest night, as the Senators star defenseman was a minus-six in that contest.

“I think it’s about confidence in execution. When things are going well, confidence takes over and everything we’ve been working on falls into place and the guys gain confidence. We’re hoping to build on that success,” said Canadiens head coach Claude Julien. “Things have started to come around now. Confidence comes with seeing things go the right way. That makes a big difference for us.”

Further to the Habs shedding their earlier struggles — well, at least for now — is the fact that previously slumping skilled forwards Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk, who was banished to the fourth line only a short time ago, have come around, finding their scoring touch of late, with three goals each over this recent four-game stretch.

Yes, good times right now for the Habs. They’re not out of the woods just yet, as they sit 15th in the East, ahead of only the Buffalo Sabres. And they’ll be in tough to sustain the lofty 4.5 goals-for per game average they’re currently posting through this stretch.

In the midst of a four-game road trip, the Habs face the Minnesota Wild tonight, before playing the Jets on Saturday and the Blackhawks on Sunday.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

Oilers must face tough questions (and Hall, Eberle)

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT
The Edmonton Oilers aren’t wrong in claiming that they’ve been close; that point rang true on Wednesday, when an Evgeni Malkin power-play goal was the difference in a 3-2 victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

They remain a dominant puck possession team by a variety of standards, undone by forms of bad luck that should bounce back to normal as the season goes along.

It’s understandable that there is a lot of talk about “close,” even if such thoughts are tinged with frustration like they were in this story from the Edmonton Journal.

Still, at some point, the confidence behind the phrase “it’s early” begins to waver. Eleven games into their schedule, the Oilers are now at 3-7-1, digging themselves a big hole.

The Oilers must face some tough questions and could very well be haunted by recent decisions during the next week.

Do you trust Peter Chiarelli to fix this?

As The Athletic’s Jonathan Willis astutely notes (subscription required), the Oilers are, in many ways, stuck with the decisions they’ve made.

Many people (*raises hand*) don’t approve of the contracts that Chiarelli handed to Milan Lucic and Kris Russell, but considering the costs of each and many protections like no-trade or no-movement clauses, there’s not much of a chance of trading them.

Speaking of trades, the odious Oilers face a cruel twist, as their shaky situation will include visits from The Ghosts of Trades Past:

Fri, Nov 3 vs New Jersey
Sun, Nov 5 vs Detroit
Tue, Nov 7 @ NY Islanders
Thu, Nov 9 @ New Jersey
Sat, Nov 11 @ NY Rangers
Sun, Nov 12 @ Washington

That’s right, during the next week, the 3-7-1 will face Taylor Hall twice and Jordan Eberle once.

Yes, the same Oilers team that is struggling to find scoring beyond Connor McDavid‘s line, which usually includes Leon Draisaitl (when he’s healthy). Yes, the same Oilers team that’s rumored to be disappointed with Ryan Strome, the main takeaway – beyond cap space – from the Eberle trade.

Oh, and Hall’s Devils are off to a historic start, with him being an integral part of said run. He even has more points than McDavid (15 in 11 games for Hall; 13 for McDavid).

Hall’s Twitter game also remains fierce:

The Oilers must stay the course with certain aspects of their team, but there are still decisions to be made, whether they be how to value Strome/Patrick Maroon and eventually Cam Talbot, to what to do with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujärvi.

At this point, has Chia really inspired any confidence that he could pull off an equitable trade if management decides to move on from RNH and/or Puljujärvi? Hall and Eberle may very well perform in a way that provides painful reminders that the answer is meh at best.

Searching for answers

Here’s the thing Todd McLellan seems like a good coach. One can debate if he leans more toward “solid” or “great,” but his teams have performed capably on his under watch.

The Oilers might want someone with more of an experimental leaning to get things right, though.

Maybe it’s easier just to put Leon Draisaitl with McDavid, but wouldn’t you rather have McDavid carry cheaper wingers and ask your $8.5M forward to pull more of his own weight? Another Willis bit for The Athletic nails Edmonton’s struggles to make things work on the second line, but maybe McLellan needs to try a wider variety of options?

Perhaps even seemingly off-the-wall options could be considered. On paper, RNH and McDavid don’t seem like ideal linemates, but who knows? Putting number 93 with number 97 could be interesting, even if the true goal is really just to pump up the Nuge’s trade value.

McLellan & Co. also seem to be wasting a resource in Puljujärvi. The Oilers already burned a year off of his entry-level contract, and haven’t enjoyed the most sober development path, but maybe he can earn some trust and generate some depth scoring/help where others have failed in the top six?

The Oilers don’t necessarily need to hit the panic buttons, but you can argue that management really hits the right buttons, either.

If the goal merely was to make the playoffs, Edmonton shouldn’t be excessively worried. The Oilers want more than that, though, so sometimes that comes down to asking difficult questions and digging deep for the answers.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

An ode to Burns, Byfuglien, dual positions (Fantasy Thursday)

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
The year 2016 was, by most measures, pretty kind to Brent Burns and Dustin Byfuglien.

Most obviously, both high-scoring, oddball defensemen inked contracts that provide them with long-term security. In February 2016, Byfuglien killed trade rumors with a five-year, $38 million extension. Burns went even bigger in November of that same year, landing an eight-year, $64M pact.

Instead, 2016 was a sad moment in a far more esoteric way with Burns and Byfuglien: fantasy hockey leagues no longer gave them the bizarre, not-particularly-functional, but totally awesome dual position designation of D/RW.

Yes, in case you forgot or didn’t pay attention to fantasy then, Byfuglien and Burns could slot in as right-wingers and defensemen not that long ago.

Rotoworld goes deep on Brent Burns’ scoring struggles

Now, this designation wasn’t that useful, at least beyond Byfuglien and Burns being stat-category-stuffing monsters. Generally speaking, you probably won’t run into many fantasy situations where you have more defensemen than “D” spots to fill, while not having the same problem at RW.

Granted, it’s plausible, just not a consistent concern.

More than anything else, it was just fun that the two All-Stars could be used in such ways. It’s also a reminder that the two aren’t that far removed from debates about how they should be deployed. Think about this: Brent Burns, eventual Norris Trophy-winner, was quite reasonably depicted as a guy who might have been better suited as a forward.

To an extent, these two might feel like they stepped out of time machines from the future. Hockey is a flowing game where forwards can act as defensemen and vice versa; it’s easy to picture mad science where positions become irrelevant in favor of five skaters with increasingly similar job descriptions.

(OK, maybe that future isn’t too near, but who knows?)

It’s possible that the Jets are concerned about Byfuglien considering his size and style; just recently Tyler Dellow brought up tough questions about Buffy’s defensive work for The Athletic (subscription required). At 32, Burns’ contract could become a hairy problem if the Sharks start to hit the wall with an aging core.

Fantasy owners might argue that both defensemen deserve every penny, even if it’s for past work. Part of that is because they’re both so good and so unusual. Part of that is because some of us frequently smile at the thought of those weird D/RW days.

Speaking of dual positions …

With this being a weekly column, certain bits of advice will evolve over time, while others might be a little more reliable. (The debut column is likely to remain static, as you should always be honest with yourself about how much effort you’re expecting to put into a given league).

The Rotoworld Hockey Podcast

One evolving question: how much of a difference does it make to have a roster heavy on dual position options?

Many of us go into drafts assuming that we’ll load up on LW/RW guys, only to stray in the heat of the moment, when the few difference-making goalies keep drying up (or other concerns). It’s also conceivable that you can trick yourself into taking the wrong guy while being enticed by the siren call of those multiple positions.

Ideally, there are an array of strategies that open up with a well-tuned gameplan.

Maybe you can justify taking goalies earlier – but getting one of the handful of more reliable netminders – because of such moves? Perhaps you can grab that Erik Karlsson or, yes, Burns because of your situation? At minimum, the glut of centers might turn into an advantage if you can grab undervalued ones later in drafts instead of scrambling to cover tougher-to-settle wing spots.

Full disclosure: I’m not certain how much of a difference this makes, but I’ve always been curious. With that in mind, share your own tales, whether you prefer Twitter, email or the comments.

You never know, we might just win some fantasy duels together with the right dual-position players.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Alex Ovechkin creates ‘Putin Team’ movement supporting Russian president

By Sean LeahyNov 2, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not announced whether he’ll seek re-election in March, but he has one high-profiled superstar athlete on his side.

On Thursday, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin posted on Instagram that he’s creating a movement, the Putin Team, to support the country’s leader.

Личные награды и призы – все это здорово, но в хоккее, как и в любом деле, для победы важнее команда. Только команда способна переломить ход игры, сделать невозможное. В последнее время в западной прессе я встречаю сочетание Putin’s team, то есть команда Путина. И знаете, мне очень понравилось это определение. Лично я готов быть частью такой команды. Я никогда не скрывал своего отношения к нашему Президенту, всегда открыто его поддерживая. Я уверен, что нас, поддерживающих Владимира Путина, много! Так давайте объединимся и покажем всем сильную и сплоченную Россию! Сегодня я хочу объявить о том, что создаю общественное движение под названием Putin Team. Быть частью такой команды – для меня гордость, это похоже на ощущение, когда ты надеваешь майку сборной России, зная, что за тебя болеет вся страна. #putinteam

A post shared by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on

Here’s the translation via Washington Post Capitals beat writer Isabelle Khurshudyan:

“Personal achievements and medals – all of this great, but in hockey, like with everything, to win it’s important to have a team. Only a team is capable of changing the course of a game, achieve the impossible. Lately, in the Western Press, I’m noticing a comparison to Putin’s team. And you know, I really liked that comparison. Personally, I’m ready to be a member of that team. I never hid my relationship with our president, always openly supported him.

“I’m certain that there are many of us that support Vladimir Putin. Let’s unite and show everyone a strong and united Russia. Today, I want to announce a social movement in the name of Putin Team. Be a part of this team – to me it’s a privilege, it’s like the feeling of when you put on the jersey of the Russian team, knowing that the whole country is rooting for you.”

Ovechkin has had a good relationship with Putin for a long time now, so despite all that is currently going on in the world the Capitals star won’t be relenting his support for the Russian leader.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Putin was unaware of the endorsement.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.