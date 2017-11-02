The Buzzer: Star wars, Schneider’s revenge

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Player of the Night: Cory Schneider

Whether you spell the name Corey or Cory, it was a great night for the few goalies with that specific name.

This post already spotlighted Corey Crawford, who made 35 saves to shut out the Philadelphia Flyers in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-0 win.

Considering tonight’s award a tie, then, as Cory Schneider got some belated revenge against his old team, the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver fired 37 shots on goal against Schneider, but he stopped all of them, possibly with Roberto Luongo nodding somewhere off in the distance. Taylor Hall collected two assists as the New Jersey Devils ended up winning 2-0.

(If you insist a shootout for the top player nod, Schneider did make two more stops.)

Schneider, 31, was struggling a bit – maybe in part because of the Devils’ refreshing, attacking style – so tonight meant quite a bit to the veteran goalie, even if he doesn’t care about beating the Canucks any longer.

(He probably does at least a bit, deep down.)

Highlight of the Night: Connor McDavid‘s assist

This one got some attention here, but who are we kidding?

With two assists, McDavid won the star battle, but Sidney Crosby‘s team won, so perhaps he won the star wars, eh?

Factoid of the Night: With an assist in tonight’s Nashville Predators – San Jose Sharks game, Joe Thornton collected his 1,400th point, continuing to climb the ranks of all-time scorers (currently at 20th):

Pretty legendary company you got there, Jumbo! #NHL100.5 pic.twitter.com/Zw1F5CN3ov — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 2, 2017

Also, the Devils are indeed on a rare run.

The @NJDevils (9-2-0, 18 points) won nine of their first 11 games in a season for the first time in franchise history. #NJDvsVAN #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/JYzai78KNG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 2, 2017

And kudos to Patrick Marleau:

Patrick Marleau of the @MapleLeafs is the eighth player in NHL history (second active) to score 100 career game-winning goals. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/d8VhFRGXIS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 2, 2017

Scores and more

Blackhawks 3, Flyers 0

Penguins 3, Oilers 2

Devils 2, Canucks 0

Maple Leafs 3, Ducks 1

Sharks 4, Predators 1

