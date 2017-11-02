Getty

The Buzzer: Star wars, Schneider’s revenge

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT
Player of the Night: Cory Schneider

Whether you spell the name Corey or Cory, it was a great night for the few goalies with that specific name.

This post already spotlighted Corey Crawford, who made 35 saves to shut out the Philadelphia Flyers in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-0 win.

Considering tonight’s award a tie, then, as Cory Schneider got some belated revenge against his old team, the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver fired 37 shots on goal against Schneider, but he stopped all of them, possibly with Roberto Luongo nodding somewhere off in the distance. Taylor Hall collected two assists as the New Jersey Devils ended up winning 2-0.

(If you insist a shootout for the top player nod, Schneider did make two more stops.)

Schneider, 31, was struggling a bit – maybe in part because of the Devils’ refreshing, attacking style – so tonight meant quite a bit to the veteran goalie, even if he doesn’t care about beating the Canucks any longer.

(He probably does at least a bit, deep down.)

Highlight of the Night: Connor McDavid‘s assist

This one got some attention here, but who are we kidding?

With two assists, McDavid won the star battle, but Sidney Crosby‘s team won, so perhaps he won the star wars, eh?

Factoid of the Night: With an assist in tonight’s Nashville Predators – San Jose Sharks game, Joe Thornton collected his 1,400th point, continuing to climb the ranks of all-time scorers (currently at 20th):

Also, the Devils are indeed on a rare run.

And kudos to Patrick Marleau:

Scores and more

Blackhawks 3, Flyers 0

Penguins 3, Oilers 2

Devils 2, Canucks 0

Maple Leafs 3, Ducks 1

Sharks 4, Predators 1

Crosby, McDavid put on a show with a familiar ending

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 1:45 AM EDT
Heading into (sadly) the final regular-season game of 2017-18 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers, PHT discussed the similarities and differences between stars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

One of the big points was that, like Crosby, McDavid is diversifying his style by being more willing to shoot versus a heavy assist-leaning past.

Of course, no reasonable person would ask either center to stop setting up plays altogether. These are two gifted passers who can really set the table for their linemates, in the way that once inspired people to claim that a fire hydrant could score 50 goals with Mario Lemieux.

Leon Draisaitl is no fire hydrant (and he better not be at $8.5 million per season), but McDavid did just about everything for him on a patently absurd goal:

Goodness. Here’s a GIF of that moment:

Some will note that Sidney Crosby was on the ice during this moment, and did not seem very pleased.

Update: This might increasingly feel like a game of “H-O-R-S-E” between McDavid and Crosby, as this assist was sweet in its own right.

This game ultimately came down the team’s other stars. Draisaitl was this close to finishing another strong McDavid setup:

While Evgeni Malkin got the job done, scoring the eventual game-winning goal on the power play:

Matt Murray also came up with some tough saves as the Penguins beat the Oilers 3-2. McDavid collected two assists and nearly had that third helper, yet it wasn’t enough. (Maybe fittingly, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 100th career goal in a losing effort.)

Pittsburgh improves to 8-5-1 while Edmonton’s headaches continue to the tune of a very concerning 3-7-1 mark. It’s not accurate to say that McDavid is all alone out there … but nights like these might make him feel like it.

Check out full highlights in the video above this post’s headline.

Fight: Pavelski vs. Johansen; Not much fight: Predators against Sharks

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT
The Nashville Predators’ 5-5-2 record isn’t pretty, and their effort in a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks wasn’t so pretty either.

Nashville couldn’t get much going against the Sharks tonight, who improved to 7-5-0 on the season. The two teams combined for just 48 shots on goal, so it’s not surprising that a fight and a debatable hit ended up stealing the show.

(You could safely use the eye-roller “These teams don’t like each other” with this one, too, as there were 12 power plays and 54 total hits. Maybe it’s fitting that Joe Thornton ended a milestone night where he scored his 1,400th point [on an assist, of course] by getting thrown from the fray.)

The Predators and Sharks were already playing a physical game, but things started to get nasty when Ryan Johansen hurt Marc-Edouard Vlasic. We’ll see if anything comes of this beyond the contest; in the moment Johansen merely received a boarding minor:

Actually, something did come of it, as Johansen and Joe Pavelski engaged in a rare fight later in the third period:

NBC Sports California’s Brodie Brazil notes that it kind of looked like a pro wrestling move happened during the fight:

This continues the recent trend of WWE-inspired bouts, as Kevin Bieksa delivered a “superman punch” that would have made Roman Reigns proud in a recent fight.

Indeed, that run of violence overshadowed much of the play.

It’s up to the Predators to bring the spotlight back to the scoreboard, as so far they’re struggling with Ryan Ellis on the shelf and bigger targets on their backs.

Corey Crawford dominates as Blackhawks blank Flyers

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT
Heading into Wednesday’s game, Corey Crawford‘s hot start to 2017-18 might have been slipping under the radar.

The Philadelphia Flyers are probably painfully aware now, if they weren’t already. Crawford was dazzling on Wednesday, stopping all 35 shots on goal as the Chicago Blackhawks won 3-0.

Again, this wasn’t Crawford’s first strong performance of the season. It was, however, his first shutout of this campaign. He came into the night with an already-stellar .935 save percentage, quietly cleaning up messes and maybe even obscuring at least a portion of Chicago’s rather worrisome issues on defense.

With a .918 career save percentage, Crawford probably already ranks as underrated, but he’s been so strong during the past few seasons that he deserves to get more “elite” mentions that he receives. Wednesday serves as a big, flashing arrow to that point.

The Blackhawks improve to 6-5-2 on the season, and there were some positives, including Jonathan Toews breaking a short slump with a breakaway goal against Brian Elliott:

Still, there were plenty of opportunities for the Flyers, even beyond that high shot count. Eddie Olczyk noted at least seven odd-man rushes during the contest, and there were some dangerous opportunities for the likes of surging Flyers scorer Sean Couturier.

Either way, the Blackhawks will take it. After a 4-1-1 start, Chicago was reeling, having gone 1-4-1 before tonight’s win. They face a challenging weekend back-to-back and then take on the Flyers in Philly in eight days.

The Flyers have to be at least a little frustrated, as they’re slipping a bit in their own right. This defeat leaves them 1-3-1 in their last five games. They merely tied Chicago with 35 shots on goal apiece, so they probably want to do a little work in their own end, too.

