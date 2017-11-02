Getty

Report: Vadim Shipachyov back in Russia, Golden Knights have work to do

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Sportsnet’s Eric Engels provided a meaty update regarding Vadim Shipachyov and the Vegas Golden Knights, and it seems like the only clear part right now is that the 30-year-old is back in Russia, according to his agent. (Reports indicated that he had made that choice a few days ago.)

From there, things remain fuzzy.

As Engels notes, there are two ways Shipachyov and the Golden Knights can handle getting rid of his contract: “The Ship” can retire (allowing Vegas to retain his rights at the NHL level) or VGK can terminate his contract.

Shipachyov wants the Golden Knights to terminate his contract, but that’s where things would get interesting: to do so, he would have to go on unconditional waivers for 24 hours. The plot could conceivably thicken from there, though that step hasn’t been taken just yet:

So, if an NHL team theoretically claimed Shipachyov, they’d get him … and his two-year, $9 million contract, with a troubling caveat for Vegas: they would still be responsible for his $2M signing bonus.

Engels reports that Golden Knights GM George McPhee is hoping to get word from the 30 other NHL teams that they wouldn’t claim Shipachyov if he went on unconditional waivers. For whatever it’s worth, Vegas allowed “The Ship” to find a way to be shipped out of town via a trade, and no team would bite. Of course, in this scenario, a team wouldn’t need to give up an asset to get him.

His agent Petr Svoboda told Engels that Shipachyov is willing to pay back most of his signing bonus:

Should the contract termination process proceed without Shipachyov being claimed, Svoboda says Shipachyov will repay Vegas all but $86,000 of the signing bonus (the pro-rated amount based on the amount of games the Golden Knights played prior to the suspension as mandated by the CBA).

Elliotte Friedman, also of Sportsnet, reported that Shipachyov would be willing to do so, as well.

What a mess, right?

Golden Knights deserve some blame in this

Some might be inclined to put a lot of this on Shipachyov, but the Golden Knights should absorb a significant portion of the blame for what’s happened.

With a glut of defensemen and other factors involved, the former KHL standout had to wait until Oct. 15 to make his debut. That might not sound so bad, yet it put a strain on things, and remember that he already waited a long time for a shot, being that he’s 30.

Shipachyov responded by scoring a goal in his debut, which may ultimately stand as his only point at the NHL level.

Even so, he barely got a chance to make a mark. He averaged a mere 10:35 of ice time per game in the three contests he suited up for the Golden Knights.

Now, look, sometimes things just don’t work out. The Golden Knights have been off to a mostly hot start, and while they own some of the mistakes in this process, their main goals are to win and build for the future.

Either way, there could be some closer coming soon, although you can see that the scenario is still (fittingly?) a little complicated.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Former Ranger Dan Girardi ready for ‘weird’ game against old team

By Joey AlfieriNov 2, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT
Dan Girardi spent the first 11 years of his NHL career with the New York Rangers, but that all changed this summer when the team decided to buy out his contract.

For those of us on the outside, the decision was a lot less surprising. Stay-at-home defensemen with big contracts are becoming more and more rare, so the fact that the Rangers wanted to move on from the inflated contract wasn’t exactly shocking for the average hockey fan.

Still, being forced to leave the only team you’ve ever known couldn’t have been easy. Now, he’ll get the chance to suit up against his former team for the first time, on Thursday night.

Most players pretend like this is just another game, but not Girardi, who told NHL.com that Thursday’s game is “still going to be weird” even though it’s being played in Tampa, not New York.

The Lightning have more overall depth than the Rangers, so they’ve been able to use Girardi in a much more limited role than he had been playing with New York in the past. Between 2007-08 and 2015-16, the 33-year-old was averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game. In his first season with the Bolts, he’s playing just 16:33 per game, which is probably just right for him at this stage of his career.

“Definitely, it’s kind of a different role,” Girardi said. “They want me to still come in and play my game, but I’m not leaned upon to be the top guy. I’m paired with (Braydon) Coburn and we’re still playing some hard minutes against top lines, [but] my job is to be really good defensively and if I can contribute on offense it’s great.”

Obviously, contributing offensively isn’t his forte (he has one assist in 13 games), but he’s been a decent fit with his new squad.

Girardi’s CF% is under 50 percent at 47.6. But considering he isn’t great with the puck on his stick and that he starts in the defensive zone 57.4 percent of the time, those are fair numbers for the veteran. During his final three years in New York, his CF% was 46.3, 41.3 and 44.

For those wondering when Girardi will get a chance to go back to New York for the first time, that’ll come on Mar. 30, 2018.

Devils aim to ‘get some respect back’ around NHL

By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
VANCOUVER — Travis Green made an astute observation about the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

“They’re not the Devils of old,” said the Canucks coach, hours before his team faced the Devils at Rogers Arena.

For the past few years, the Devils have been mired at or near the bottom of the NHL in scoring, and the results have been a team out of the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference.

This season, however, the Devils are off to a good start in the East, leading the Metropolitan Division heading into Wednesday’s game in Vancouver. Not only have they been winning games, but New Jersey has been doing so with an offense that ranked third in the league with 3.80 goals-for per game, which is surely one of the bigger surprises to this point.

A transformation of the roster has helped.

It started with the acquisition of Taylor Hall in the summer of 2016 and continued with the good fortune of winning the draft lottery this spring, resulting in the first overall selection of Nico Hischier a few weeks later. They added Marcus Johansson, and Jesper Bratt — yes, 19 year old Jesper Bratt, a sixth round pick from 2016 — has enjoyed quite the beginning to his NHL career with 10 points in his first 10 games.

College free agent signing and defenseman Will Butcher was averaging just over a point per game through 10 appearances this season, with seven of his 11 assists coming from the power play.

The addition of youth to the lineup has paid off nicely. Early on against the Canucks, the Devils were aggressive, quick and confident with the puck before eventually holding on for a 2-0 victory. Cory Schneider was sensational in net making 37 saves for the shutout. The bad news, though, was that Johansson took a nasty fall into the end boards early in the first period, left the game and didn’t return due to an upper-body injury.

What Green’s comments may reflect is a change in the perception around the league for how the Devils play now and the challenge they are starting to pose.

“I don’t know if we’re trying to change the perception around the league,” said Devils coach John Hynes.

“I know we’re trying to play a certain way and we want to be an aggressive team. We want to be a team that can play with lots of pace. And I feel with the group of players we have, we’ve been able to do that. We feel within our team we have guys that are quick, they’re fast, they’re tenacious on the puck, they’re very competitive and those are things we want to have.

“And we’re scoring as a result of playing with those attributes.”

Hischier, 18, has made a seamless transition from the top pick into the NHL as a rookie. Bratt, on the other hand, was taken 162nd overall in 2016. He won’t turn 20 years old until July 30, 2018.

Fascinating tidbit about his ascension: There are still 16 players taken during the first round of that 2016 draft that still haven’t played their first NHL game, and yet Bratt is not only on the Devils roster but he’s among the team leaders in points.

Here’s a sample of his work:

“He’s got a high, high hockey intelligence,” said Hynes of Bratt. “He can think his way through the game.”

Then Hynes went through a more detailed checklist.

— Tenacious? Check.

— Fast? Check.

— Consistent? Check.

“The focus coming in for us was trying to get a team that was going to be hard to play against and get some respect back for ourselves, our team and organization,” said Hynes.

“We’re just proud of the fact that some of the younger guys on our team have come in and been very consistent. They’ve been able to play to the identity we want to play with, and good results have followed that process.”

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Are the Rangers bad enough to win the lottery?

By Joey AlfieriNov 2, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT
–Sharks defenseman Paul Martin inspired this young fan to raise money for his anti-bullying foundation. “The reason I wanted to do this was because Paul had an event and I was too young. But then when I gave him the check, he invited me, my friend, and my mom and my dad.” (fearthefin.com)

Joe Thornton did a Q&A with ESPN.com about a number of hilarious topics, including his current love of Netflix and that ESPN body issue. Thornton is awesome.  (ESPN)

–Wayne Gretzky asked Dr. Murray Howe (Gordie’s son) about his dad’s life. “One of the best lessons Dad taught me was how to be a good hockey parent. He never pushed me to play. After each game he’d ask me, “Did you have fun?” He didn’t point out my mistakes or my teammates’. Instead, he’d identify at least one thing that I did well. Then he’d buy me ice cream.” (mcleans.ca)

–This young Chicago Blackhawks fan that has a muscle disorder in his legs dressed up as the United Center’s Zamboni for Halloween. “Some nights I was working on it ’til two a.m.,” Jim DelGenio said. (abc7ny.com)

–Players from the CWHL and NWHL feel like they need to merge the leagues for the benefit of women’s hockey. “We always talk about it — the best in the world have to merge,” Team Canada’s Laura Fortino said . “We hope the commissioners of both sides come to that reality, that in order for women’s hockey to get to the peak where we want it to be, we all have to be playing with the best.” (New York Times)

–The New Jersey Devils are one of the biggest surprises in the league this season, but they need to find a way to keep it going in November. They kicked off November with a bang last year, they just couldn’t keep it going. (pucksandpitchforks.com)

–Like the Devils, the Canucks are off to a surprising start as well. One reason they’ve had some success is because of strong goaltending from Anders Nilsson and Jacob Markstrom. But which one of these two goalies should be the starter based on advanced stats? (thecanucksway.com)

–The Leafs’ roster is filled with promise this season, but they’re still missing a number one defenseman. But do teams really need a top defender to win a Stanley Cup? Even if they fall short of that goal, they shouldn’t feel too bad about it because the future is bright. (Vice.com)

–The Rangers have been pretty underwhelming this season, but are they actually bad enough to win the draft lottery? Getting the first overall pick could help push them toward a Stanley Cup. (nhlnumbers.com)

Derek Dorsett is off to a crazy start for the Canucks. He has six goals (first on the team) and eight points (second on the team) this season. How long can this keep going? (dailyhive.com)

–University of Denver head coach Jim Montgomery interviewed for the Panthers job this off-season, but he didn’t get it. Instead, he’s back at the University of Denver. The fact that he returned is huge for the team and the hockey program. (collegehockeynews.com)

–You may not recognize Ryan Zapolski’s name, but you might in the near future. Zapolski, who plays in the KHL, is one of the favorites to represent Team USA between the pipes at the upcoming Olympics. He never would’ve imagined that this would be possible. “It’s disappointing for fans that the NHL wouldn’t be there [in PyeongChang],” Zapolski said. “but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.” (NBC Sports)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Star wars, Schneider’s revenge

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT
Player of the Night: Cory Schneider

Whether you spell the name Corey or Cory, it was a great night for the few goalies with that specific name.

This post already spotlighted Corey Crawford, who made 35 saves to shut out the Philadelphia Flyers in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-0 win.

Considering tonight’s award a tie, then, as Cory Schneider got some belated revenge against his old team, the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver fired 37 shots on goal against Schneider, but he stopped all of them, possibly with Roberto Luongo nodding somewhere off in the distance. Taylor Hall collected two assists as the New Jersey Devils ended up winning 2-0.

(If you insist a shootout for the top player nod, Schneider did make two more stops.)

Schneider, 31, was struggling a bit – maybe in part because of the Devils’ refreshing, attacking style – so tonight meant quite a bit to the veteran goalie, even if he doesn’t care about beating the Canucks any longer.

(He probably does at least a bit, deep down.)

Highlight of the Night: Connor McDavid‘s assist

This one got some attention here, but who are we kidding?

With two assists, McDavid won the star battle, but Sidney Crosby‘s team won, so perhaps he won the star wars, eh?

Factoid of the Night: With an assist in tonight’s Nashville Predators – San Jose Sharks game, Joe Thornton collected his 1,400th point, continuing to climb the ranks of all-time scorers (currently at 20th):

Also, the Devils are indeed on a rare run.

And kudos to Patrick Marleau:

Scores and more

Blackhawks 3, Flyers 0

Penguins 3, Oilers 2

Devils 2, Canucks 0

Maple Leafs 3, Ducks 1

Sharks 4, Predators 1

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.