Getty

Oilers must face tough questions (and Hall, Eberle)

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Edmonton Oilers aren’t wrong in claiming that they’ve been close; that point rang true on Wednesday, when an Evgeni Malkin power-play goal was the difference in a 3-2 victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

They remain a dominant puck possession team by a variety of standards, undone by forms of bad luck that should bounce back to normal as the season goes along.

It’s understandable that there is a lot of talk about “close,” even if such thoughts are tinged with frustration like they were in this story from the Edmonton Journal.

Still, at some point, the confidence behind the phrase “it’s early” begins to waver. Eleven games into their schedule, the Oilers are now at 3-7-1, digging themselves a big hole.

The Oilers must face some tough questions and could very well be haunted by recent decisions during the next week.

Do you trust Peter Chiarelli to fix this?

As The Athletic’s Jonathan Willis astutely notes (subscription required), the Oilers are, in many ways, stuck with the decisions they’ve made.

Many people (*raises hand*) don’t approve of the contracts that Chiarelli handed to Milan Lucic and Kris Russell, but considering the costs of each and many protections like no-trade or no-movement clauses, there’s not much of a chance of trading them.

Speaking of trades, the odious Oilers face a cruel twist, as their shaky situation will include visits from The Ghosts of Trades Past:

Fri, Nov 3 vs New Jersey
Sun, Nov 5 vs Detroit
Tue, Nov 7 @ NY Islanders
Thu, Nov 9 @ New Jersey
Sat, Nov 11 @ NY Rangers
Sun, Nov 12 @ Washington

That’s right, during the next week, the 3-7-1 will face Taylor Hall twice and Jordan Eberle once.

Yes, the same Oilers team that is struggling to find scoring beyond Connor McDavid‘s line, which usually includes Leon Draisaitl (when he’s healthy). Yes, the same Oilers team that’s rumored to be disappointed with Ryan Strome, the main takeaway – beyond cap space – from the Eberle trade.

Oh, and Hall’s Devils are off to a historic start, with him being an integral part of said run. He even has more points than McDavid (15 in 11 games for Hall; 13 for McDavid).

Hall’s Twitter game also remains fierce:

The Oilers must stay the course with certain aspects of their team, but there are still decisions to be made, whether they be how to value Strome/Patrick Maroon and eventually Cam Talbot, to what to do with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujärvi.

At this point, has Chia really inspired any confidence that he could pull off an equitable trade if management decides to move on from RNH and/or Puljujärvi? Hall and Eberle may very well perform in a way that provides painful reminders that the answer is meh at best.

Searching for answers

Here’s the thing Todd McLellan seems like a good coach. One can debate if he leans more toward “solid” or “great,” but his teams have performed capably on his under watch.

The Oilers might want someone with more of an experimental leaning to get things right, though.

Maybe it’s easier just to put Leon Draisaitl with McDavid, but wouldn’t you rather have McDavid carry cheaper wingers and ask your $8.5M forward to pull more of his own weight? Another Willis bit for The Athletic nails Edmonton’s struggles to make things work on the second line, but maybe McLellan needs to try a wider variety of options?

Perhaps even seemingly off-the-wall options could be considered. On paper, RNH and McDavid don’t seem like ideal linemates, but who knows? Putting number 93 with number 97 could be interesting, even if the true goal is really just to pump up the Nuge’s trade value.

McLellan & Co. also seem to be wasting a resource in Puljujärvi. The Oilers already burned a year off of his entry-level contract, and haven’t enjoyed the most sober development path, but maybe he can earn some trust and generate some depth scoring/help where others have failed in the top six?

***

The Oilers don’t necessarily need to hit the panic buttons, but you can argue that management really hits the right buttons, either.

If the goal merely was to make the playoffs, Edmonton shouldn’t be excessively worried. The Oilers want more than that, though, so sometimes that comes down to asking difficult questions and digging deep for the answers.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

An ode to Burns, Byfuglien, dual positions (Fantasy Thursday)

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The year 2016 was, by most measures, pretty kind to Brent Burns and Dustin Byfuglien.

Most obviously, both high-scoring, oddball defensemen inked contracts that provide them with long-term security. In February 2016, Byfuglien killed trade rumors with a five-year, $38 million extension. Burns went even bigger in November of that same year, landing an eight-year, $64M pact.

Instead, 2016 was a sad moment in a far more esoteric way with Burns and Byfuglien: fantasy hockey leagues no longer gave them the bizarre, not-particularly-functional, but totally awesome dual position designation of D/RW.

Yes, in case you forgot or didn’t pay attention to fantasy then, Byfuglien and Burns could slot in as right-wingers and defensemen not that long ago.

Rotoworld goes deep on Brent Burns’ scoring struggles

Now, this designation wasn’t that useful, at least beyond Byfuglien and Burns being stat-category-stuffing monsters. Generally speaking, you probably won’t run into many fantasy situations where you have more defensemen than “D” spots to fill, while not having the same problem at RW.

Granted, it’s plausible, just not a consistent concern.

More than anything else, it was just fun that the two All-Stars could be used in such ways. It’s also a reminder that the two aren’t that far removed from debates about how they should be deployed. Think about this: Brent Burns, eventual Norris Trophy-winner, was quite reasonably depicted as a guy who might have been better suited as a forward.

To an extent, these two might feel like they stepped out of time machines from the future. Hockey is a flowing game where forwards can act as defensemen and vice versa; it’s easy to picture mad science where positions become irrelevant in favor of five skaters with increasingly similar job descriptions.

(OK, maybe that future isn’t too near, but who knows?)

It’s possible that the Jets are concerned about Byfuglien considering his size and style; just recently Tyler Dellow brought up tough questions about Buffy’s defensive work for The Athletic (subscription required). At 32, Burns’ contract could become a hairy problem if the Sharks start to hit the wall with an aging core.

Fantasy owners might argue that both defensemen deserve every penny, even if it’s for past work. Part of that is because they’re both so good and so unusual. Part of that is because some of us frequently smile at the thought of those weird D/RW days.

Speaking of dual positions …

With this being a weekly column, certain bits of advice will evolve over time, while others might be a little more reliable. (The debut column is likely to remain static, as you should always be honest with yourself about how much effort you’re expecting to put into a given league).

The Rotoworld Hockey Podcast

One evolving question: how much of a difference does it make to have a roster heavy on dual position options?

Many of us go into drafts assuming that we’ll load up on LW/RW guys, only to stray in the heat of the moment, when the few difference-making goalies keep drying up (or other concerns). It’s also conceivable that you can trick yourself into taking the wrong guy while being enticed by the siren call of those multiple positions.

Ideally, there are an array of strategies that open up with a well-tuned gameplan.

Maybe you can justify taking goalies earlier – but getting one of the handful of more reliable netminders – because of such moves? Perhaps you can grab that Erik Karlsson or, yes, Burns because of your situation? At minimum, the glut of centers might turn into an advantage if you can grab undervalued ones later in drafts instead of scrambling to cover tougher-to-settle wing spots.

Full disclosure: I’m not certain how much of a difference this makes, but I’ve always been curious. With that in mind, share your own tales, whether you prefer Twitter, email or the comments.

You never know, we might just win some fantasy duels together with the right dual-position players.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Alex Ovechkin creates ‘Putin Team’ movement supporting Russian president

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 2, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT
9 Comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not announced whether he’ll seek re-election in March, but he has one high-profiled superstar athlete on his side.

On Thursday, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin posted on Instagram that he’s creating a movement, the Putin Team, to support the country’s leader.

Личные награды и призы – все это здорово, но в хоккее, как и в любом деле, для победы важнее команда. Только команда способна переломить ход игры, сделать невозможное. В последнее время в западной прессе я встречаю сочетание Putin’s team, то есть команда Путина. И знаете, мне очень понравилось это определение. Лично я готов быть частью такой команды. Я никогда не скрывал своего отношения к нашему Президенту, всегда открыто его поддерживая. Я уверен, что нас, поддерживающих Владимира Путина, много! Так давайте объединимся и покажем всем сильную и сплоченную Россию! Сегодня я хочу объявить о том, что создаю общественное движение под названием Putin Team. Быть частью такой команды – для меня гордость, это похоже на ощущение, когда ты надеваешь майку сборной России, зная, что за тебя болеет вся страна. #putinteam

A post shared by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on

Here’s the translation via Washington Post Capitals beat writer Isabelle Khurshudyan:

“Personal achievements and medals – all of this great, but in hockey, like with everything, to win it’s important to have a team. Only a team is capable of changing the course of a game, achieve the impossible. Lately, in the Western Press, I’m noticing a comparison to Putin’s team. And you know, I really liked that comparison. Personally, I’m ready to be a member of that team. I never hid my relationship with our president, always openly supported him.

“I’m certain that there are many of us that support Vladimir Putin. Let’s unite and show everyone a strong and united Russia. Today, I want to announce a social movement in the name of Putin Team. Be a part of this team – to me it’s a privilege, it’s like the feeling of when you put on the jersey of the Russian team, knowing that the whole country is rooting for you.”

Ovechkin has had a good relationship with Putin for a long time now, so despite all that is currently going on in the world the Capitals star won’t be relenting his support for the Russian leader.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Putin was unaware of the endorsement.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Should Rangers consider a mini-rebuild?

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
12 Comments

Last night, Darren Dreger appeared on NBCSN to discuss possible changes for the New York Rangers, from replacing Alain Vigneault to making trades.

The video above is interesting, but it’s clear that the Rangers have more questions than answers. Allow a suggestion, then: the Rangers should make like the 2012-13 Sharks and essentially run a “mini-rebuild.”

As a reminder, the Sharks traded Ryane Clowe to the (gulp) Rangers for a bucket of picks and sent Douglas Murray to the Penguins for two second-rounders. Hot take: San Jose won those trades.

Now, the situations aren’t precisely the same (example: the Rangers employ Glen Sather, so they can’t swindle him), but New York should evoke the spirit of those trades. Rangers GM Jeff Gorton should peel off the Band-Aid for big rewards, much like Sharks GM Doug Wilson. Those decisions were braver then than they appear now.

And that is where the fun starts. Let’s ponder a few questions the Rangers must ask themselves.

Fire AV?

Under certain circumstances, the Alain Vigneault question is more complicated than frustrated Rangers fans might believe.

Still, if you’re undergoing even an abbreviated rebuild, AV might not be the right fit. And, yes, even good coaches sometimes have limited shelf lives before players sour on them.

They already began a pivot, in a way

Also, while the moves were made to afford Kevin Shattenkirk, the Rangers already moved Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta out of town, with futures coming back. They got a boom-or-bust prospect in Anthony DeAngelo and the pick that became Lias Andersson in that trade.

In a way, this could just be a continuation. And, hey, there’s already some talk about the draft lottery.

Easy calls

  • Rick Nash: His mammoth $7.8 million cap hit will expire after this season, making it a challenge to move, unless Gorton gets creative. The Rangers could retain some of his salary, or better yet, take on some cap hits in exchange for assets.
  • Michael Grabner: While Nash is expensive, Grabner’s deal is as thrifty as he is swift. How many contenders wouldn’t want to add a speedy scorer with some gas in the tank (Grabner is 30) when you consider his $1.65M cap hit? The greater cost would come in the picks and/or prospects that would need to go the Rangers’ way.
  • Would anyone want Marc Staal? Have the Rangers called Lightning GM Steve Yzerman, whose blind spot seems to be declining, rugged Rangers?

Tougher considerations

  • Mats Zuccarello: The pint-sized wonder always seems to sneak up on you. Many might assume he’s had a quieter season … yet he has 10 points in 13 games. Sneaky.

Zuccarello has two years left, but at $4.5M, plenty of teams might view that at as plus. Really, it comes down to keeping him if you expect to contend again soon or shopping him if you see this as a “process.”

  • Young forwards who need new deals: J.T. Miller, Jimmy Vesey, and Kevin Hayes are three players in their mid-20s. They might be the sort of guys who are integral to your future, assuming this is a blip rather than a longer rebuild. Maybe you decide to keep two and trade one. Perhaps they’re all players you can sign to team-friendly deals.

Either way, the Rangers need to at least consider the futures of those three, among other young (and young-ish) players.

  • Ryan McDonagh – I wouldn’t do it, but his bargain $4.7M does expire after 2018-19.

Do not move

Let’s just use this as an opportunity to mention that Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Brady Skjei shouldn’t be moved unless there’s an offer of just astounding quality. (In other words, unless Peter Chiarelli calls?)

There are also guys you wouldn’t be able to trade: Henrik Lundqvist and probably Shattenkirk. Also, probably Staal, but the Rangers should send a call to Tampa just to make sure.

Long story short, the status quo isn’t tenable for the Rangers. With that in mind, they should take a bold approach, ultimately aiming higher than merely trying to make the playoffs.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Jets’ Patrik Laine on struggles: ‘Hockey is really hard right now’

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 2, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Winnipeg Jets are winning and sitting in a playoff spot in the Western Conference as the NHL season enters its second month. But Patrik Laine can’t relate to all those happy feelings at the moment.

Team success is great, of course, but the Jets forward, who’s scored four times in 11 games this season, is in a bit of a rut offensively. He’s pointless in his last four games, which includes an 0-fer during Sunday’s 7-1 rout over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Laine’s play of late is weighing on him, as he expressed after Thursday’s morning skate before facing the Dallas Stars.

“It feels like hockey is really hard right now, but I think everyone is going to have the same kind of feelings sometimes,” Laine said. “Just have to move forward and get through it somehow.”

Through the Jets’ first seven games, Laine was averaging 3.5 shots per game. Over this little skid, he’s fired a total of five shots in four games. Last season, he went two four-game spells where he went pointless. Both times he responded with a goal in the following game en route to a 36-goal, 64-point rookie campaign.

For now, Laine says he’ll work through by doing what he’s quite good at.

“Obviously I don’t have a lot of confidence, so just try to shoot a lot and try to be simple that way and just try to work hard every shift,” he said.

“Confidence is a really interesting one to get your head around,” said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. “The standard is hey, you’re getting your chances, just keep doing the right things, and it’s a standard because that’s all there is for a shooter until the puck gets by the goalie. Hitting posts doesn’t give a guy a whole lot of confidence for a guy that really values the goal scoring part of his game. It’s got to get in behind him. So we would start with all of these basics that would go into that and then if you’re not scoring goals there’s a whole lot of other things you could do to that can help your linemates score and help your hockey team win.”

It helps that Laine’s isnt’t he focal point of the Jets’ offense. It’s been a pretty balanced attack with 10 other forwards contributing to their 33 goals this season.

Last season, Laine had most of his success playing next to Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers. Over this brief slide he’s spent most of his even strength time with Ehlers and Bryan Little. So while he battles through these confidence issues in his game, we can be quite confident that he’s going to break out of this “slump” sooner than later. The talent he possesses is just too good.

“I’ve had bad seasons. I’ve had tougher situations than this,” Laine said. “And always I’ve found a way to come out of there. Hopefully I can do the same thing right now. I think I’m gonna do that.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.