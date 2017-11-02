Getty

Devils aim to ‘get some respect back’ around NHL

By Cam TuckerNov 2, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

VANCOUVER — Travis Green made an astute observation about the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

“They’re not the Devils of old,” said the Canucks coach, hours before his team faced the Devils at Rogers Arena.

For the past few years, the Devils have been mired at or near the bottom of the NHL in scoring, and the results have been a team out of the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference.

This season, however, the Devils are off to a good start in the East, leading the Metropolitan Division heading into Wednesday’s game in Vancouver. Not only have they been winning games, but New Jersey has been doing so with an offense that ranked third in the league with 3.80 goals-for per game, which is surely one of the bigger surprises to this point.

A transformation of the roster has helped.

It started with the acquisition of Taylor Hall in the summer of 2016 and continued with the good fortune of winning the draft lottery this spring, resulting in the first overall selection of Nico Hischier a few weeks later. They added Marcus Johansson, and Jesper Bratt — yes, 19 year old Jesper Bratt, a sixth round pick from 2016 — has enjoyed quite the beginning to his NHL career with 10 points in his first 10 games.

College free agent signing and defenseman Will Butcher was averaging just over a point per game through 10 appearances this season, with seven of his 11 assists coming from the power play.

The addition of youth to the lineup has paid off nicely. Early on against the Canucks, the Devils were aggressive, quick and confident with the puck before eventually holding on for a 2-0 victory. Cory Schneider was sensational in net making 37 saves for the shutout. The bad news, though, was that Johansson took a nasty fall into the end boards early in the first period, left the game and didn’t return due to an upper-body injury.

What Green’s comments may reflect is a change in the perception around the league for how the Devils play now and the challenge they are starting to pose.

“I don’t know if we’re trying to change the perception around the league,” said Devils coach John Hynes.

“I know we’re trying to play a certain way and we want to be an aggressive team. We want to be a team that can play with lots of pace. And I feel with the group of players we have, we’ve been able to do that. We feel within our team we have guys that are quick, they’re fast, they’re tenacious on the puck, they’re very competitive and those are things we want to have.

“And we’re scoring as a result of playing with those attributes.”

Hischier, 18, has made a seamless transition from the top pick into the NHL as a rookie. Bratt, on the other hand, was taken 162nd overall in 2016. He won’t turn 20 years old until July 30, 2018.

Fascinating tidbit about his ascension: There are still 16 players taken during the first round of that 2016 draft that still haven’t played their first NHL game, and yet Bratt is not only on the Devils roster but he’s among the team leaders in points.

Here’s a sample of his work:

“He’s got a high, high hockey intelligence,” said Hynes of Bratt. “He can think his way through the game.”

Then Hynes went through a more detailed checklist.

— Tenacious? Check.

— Fast? Check.

— Consistent? Check.

“The focus coming in for us was trying to get a team that was going to be hard to play against and get some respect back for ourselves, our team and organization,” said Hynes.

“We’re just proud of the fact that some of the younger guys on our team have come in and been very consistent. They’ve been able to play to the identity we want to play with, and good results have followed that process.”

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

PHT Morning Skate: Are the Rangers bad enough to win the lottery?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriNov 2, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT
3 Comments

–Sharks defenseman Paul Martin inspired this young fan to raise money for his anti-bullying foundation. “The reason I wanted to do this was because Paul had an event and I was too young. But then when I gave him the check, he invited me, my friend, and my mom and my dad.” (fearthefin.com)

Joe Thornton did a Q&A with ESPN.com about a number of hilarious topics, including his current love of Netflix and that ESPN body issue. Thornton is awesome.  (ESPN)

–Wayne Gretzky asked Dr. Murray Howe (Gordie’s son) about his dad’s life. “One of the best lessons Dad taught me was how to be a good hockey parent. He never pushed me to play. After each game he’d ask me, “Did you have fun?” He didn’t point out my mistakes or my teammates’. Instead, he’d identify at least one thing that I did well. Then he’d buy me ice cream.” (mcleans.ca)

–This young Chicago Blackhawks fan that has a muscle disorder in his legs dressed up as the United Center’s Zamboni for Halloween. “Some nights I was working on it ’til two a.m.,” Jim DelGenio said. (abc7ny.com)

–Players from the CWHL and NWHL feel like they need to merge the leagues for the benefit of women’s hockey. “We always talk about it — the best in the world have to merge,” Team Canada’s Laura Fortino said . “We hope the commissioners of both sides come to that reality, that in order for women’s hockey to get to the peak where we want it to be, we all have to be playing with the best.” (New York Times)

–The New Jersey Devils are one of the biggest surprises in the league this season, but they need to find a way to keep it going in November. They kicked off November with a bang last year, they just couldn’t keep it going. (pucksandpitchforks.com)

–Like the Devils, the Canucks are off to a surprising start as well. One reason they’ve had some success is because of strong goaltending from Anders Nilsson and Jacob Markstrom. But which one of these two goalies should be the starter based on advanced stats? (thecanucksway.com)

–The Leafs’ roster is filled with promise this season, but they’re still missing a number one defenseman. But do teams really need a top defender to win a Stanley Cup? Even if they fall short of that goal, they shouldn’t feel too bad about it because the future is bright. (Vice.com)

–The Rangers have been pretty underwhelming this season, but are they actually bad enough to win the draft lottery? Getting the first overall pick could help push them toward a Stanley Cup. (nhlnumbers.com)

Derek Dorsett is off to a crazy start for the Canucks. He has six goals (first on the team) and eight points (second on the team) this season. How long can this keep going? (dailyhive.com)

–University of Denver head coach Jim Montgomery interviewed for the Panthers job this off-season, but he didn’t get it. Instead, he’s back at the University of Denver. The fact that he returned is huge for the team and the hockey program. (collegehockeynews.com)

–You may not recognize Ryan Zapolski’s name, but you might in the near future. Zapolski, who plays in the KHL, is one of the favorites to represent Team USA between the pipes at the upcoming Olympics. He never would’ve imagined that this would be possible. “It’s disappointing for fans that the NHL wouldn’t be there [in PyeongChang],” Zapolski said. “but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.” (NBC Sports)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Star wars, Schneider’s revenge

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Player of the Night: Cory Schneider

Whether you spell the name Corey or Cory, it was a great night for the few goalies with that specific name.

This post already spotlighted Corey Crawford, who made 35 saves to shut out the Philadelphia Flyers in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-0 win.

Considering tonight’s award a tie, then, as Cory Schneider got some belated revenge against his old team, the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver fired 37 shots on goal against Schneider, but he stopped all of them, possibly with Roberto Luongo nodding somewhere off in the distance. Taylor Hall collected two assists as the New Jersey Devils ended up winning 2-0.

(If you insist a shootout for the top player nod, Schneider did make two more stops.)

Schneider, 31, was struggling a bit – maybe in part because of the Devils’ refreshing, attacking style – so tonight meant quite a bit to the veteran goalie, even if he doesn’t care about beating the Canucks any longer.

(He probably does at least a bit, deep down.)

Highlight of the Night: Connor McDavid‘s assist

This one got some attention here, but who are we kidding?

With two assists, McDavid won the star battle, but Sidney Crosby‘s team won, so perhaps he won the star wars, eh?

Factoid of the Night: With an assist in tonight’s Nashville Predators – San Jose Sharks game, Joe Thornton collected his 1,400th point, continuing to climb the ranks of all-time scorers (currently at 20th):

Also, the Devils are indeed on a rare run.

And kudos to Patrick Marleau:

Scores and more

Blackhawks 3, Flyers 0

Penguins 3, Oilers 2

Devils 2, Canucks 0

Maple Leafs 3, Ducks 1

Sharks 4, Predators 1

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Crosby, McDavid put on a show with a familiar ending

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 1:45 AM EDT
7 Comments

Heading into (sadly) the final regular-season game of 2017-18 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers, PHT discussed the similarities and differences between stars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

One of the big points was that, like Crosby, McDavid is diversifying his style by being more willing to shoot versus a heavy assist-leaning past.

Of course, no reasonable person would ask either center to stop setting up plays altogether. These are two gifted passers who can really set the table for their linemates, in the way that once inspired people to claim that a fire hydrant could score 50 goals with Mario Lemieux.

Leon Draisaitl is no fire hydrant (and he better not be at $8.5 million per season), but McDavid did just about everything for him on a patently absurd goal:

Goodness. Here’s a GIF of that moment:

Some will note that Sidney Crosby was on the ice during this moment, and did not seem very pleased.

Update: This might increasingly feel like a game of “H-O-R-S-E” between McDavid and Crosby, as this assist was sweet in its own right.

This game ultimately came down the team’s other stars. Draisaitl was this close to finishing another strong McDavid setup:

While Evgeni Malkin got the job done, scoring the eventual game-winning goal on the power play:

Matt Murray also came up with some tough saves as the Penguins beat the Oilers 3-2. McDavid collected two assists and nearly had that third helper, yet it wasn’t enough. (Maybe fittingly, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 100th career goal in a losing effort.)

Pittsburgh improves to 8-5-1 while Edmonton’s headaches continue to the tune of a very concerning 3-7-1 mark. It’s not accurate to say that McDavid is all alone out there … but nights like these might make him feel like it.

Check out full highlights in the video above this post’s headline.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Fight: Pavelski vs. Johansen; Not much fight: Predators against Sharks

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Nashville Predators’ 5-5-2 record isn’t pretty, and their effort in a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks wasn’t so pretty either.

Nashville couldn’t get much going against the Sharks tonight, who improved to 7-5-0 on the season. The two teams combined for just 48 shots on goal, so it’s not surprising that a fight and a debatable hit ended up stealing the show.

(You could safely use the eye-roller “These teams don’t like each other” with this one, too, as there were 12 power plays and 54 total hits. Maybe it’s fitting that Joe Thornton ended a milestone night where he scored his 1,400th point [on an assist, of course] by getting thrown from the fray.)

The Predators and Sharks were already playing a physical game, but things started to get nasty when Ryan Johansen hurt Marc-Edouard Vlasic. We’ll see if anything comes of this beyond the contest; in the moment Johansen merely received a boarding minor:

Actually, something did come of it, as Johansen and Joe Pavelski engaged in a rare fight later in the third period:

NBC Sports California’s Brodie Brazil notes that it kind of looked like a pro wrestling move happened during the fight:

This continues the recent trend of WWE-inspired bouts, as Kevin Bieksa delivered a “superman punch” that would have made Roman Reigns proud in a recent fight.

Indeed, that run of violence overshadowed much of the play.

It’s up to the Predators to bring the spotlight back to the scoreboard, as so far they’re struggling with Ryan Ellis on the shelf and bigger targets on their backs.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.