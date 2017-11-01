Getty

WATCH LIVE: Flyers – Blackhawks on Wednesday Night Rivalry

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
A lot has changed since the Chicago Blackhawks bested the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, but now the two teams find themselves in somewhat similar circumstances.

At least, they do if you look at it strictly from the perspective of the 2017-18 season. Both the Blackhawks (5-5-2) and Philadelphia Flyers (6-5-1) are hanging in there in their respective conferences, yet each team likely identifies plenty of areas for improvement.

Even with the Blackhawks’ and Flyers’ issues, there is still plenty of firepower on hand. To start off Wednesday’s doubleheader of NBCSN games, we get to see the powerful Claude GirouxSean CouturierJakub Voracek line (along with a power play featuring Wayne Simmonds) square off against Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and the rest of Chicago’s big names.

It should be a fun one, and a useful barometer for two prominent NHL teams. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App.

For a full preview of both NBCSN games (tonight also features the Sharks and Predators), check out this post.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Contrasting Crosby, McDavid heading into Penguins – Oilers

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT
As you can see in the video above, NBCSN’s Mike Milbury and Keith Jones discussed the similarities and differences in the games of Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers meet for the last time in 2017-18.

(Assuming, of course, that they won’t face off in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.)

This seems like a fun opportunity to delve even a little deeper. To start, check out this piece about McDavid’s potential to create new hockey fans with his blistering mix of skill and speed.

More than just speed with McDavid

Sometimes it almost seems dismissive to talk about McDavid’s speed. Here’s the thing, though: there are plenty of NHL players who can haul. Some struggle to finish despite having great wheels to varying degrees: Mason Raymond rarely made it work, and Penguins forward Carl Hagelin‘s seen peaks and valleys in his career in that regard.

With McDavid, it’s that he can do such high-skill things and make such smart decisions while baffling defensemen.

Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts for Sportsnet keyed in on this drill, and that story also discussed how Crosby has adapted his techniques during faceoffs (so it’s worth your click).

Evolving games

The fun thing about star athletes is that they rarely seem content with the skills they bring to the table early in their careers. John Tavares ranks among the stars known for revamping his game in big ways, and other sports apply, with Lebron James being a fantastic example.

To little surprise, both McDavid and Crosby show that hunger to not just be the best, but to keep pushing the bar higher.

Crosby’s work in the dot is an obvious example, yet the two centers share an interesting parallel in their leanings on the offensive end. To be specific, both might be pass-first by nature, yet each player is working on becoming more dangerous shooters.

When you look at Crosby’s early scoring stats, his assists dwarfed his goals. That was especially clear in his ridiculous sophomore season back in 2006-07: he scored 36 goals and 84 assists for 120 points in 79 games. Obviously, 36 goals is fantastic, and also a reminder of how much tougher it’s become to score even in the last decade. But it’s interesting to note, nonetheless, that his goals-assist ratio is closer to 1:1 as time has gone on.

So far, Crosby has five goals and six assists. Last year, he generated 44 goals and 45 assists. His actual shots on goal metrics remain reasonably similar from a volume perspective, so a lot of that improvement comes from Crosby working on his shooting skills.

McDavid may follow a similar path, particularly if he parallels Crosby in being surrounded by linemates he needs to carry (so Leon Draisaitl‘s presence could influence this situation). Last season, McDavid scored 30 goals and 70 assists for 100 points, generating the sort of clean numbers that seem to only show up in prognostications.

At the moment, McDavid’s numbers are amusingly similar to Crosby’s: also five goals and six assists. (McDavid’s played three fewer games than Crosby.)

Those five goals aren’t pure happenstance, either, as McDavid’s firing four shots on goal per contest. He wasn’t shy last season, but this represents a full SOG extra per contest. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues all season long.

Frankly, even if McDavid’s shot is good-but-not-great, coaches generally should be delighted when star players are assertive and decide to “call their own number.” (At least, they should in the often excessively deferential NHL.)

Struggling teams

Edmonton (3-6-1) obviously has the more pressing headaches, but Pittsburgh’s suffered some humbling losses despite an OK 7-5-1 record.

Considering their stats, the Oilers can only ask McDavid to try to maintain his level of play, and the same is reasonable with the Penguins and Crosby.

Ultimately, Crosby and McDavid need the Draisaitls, Evgeni Malkins, and other players to win the big team awards that number 87 keeps piling up and number 97 is chasing. Even so, it’s a lot of fun to compare stars like these, and should only get more thrilling as their careers progress.

If their histories are any indication, we haven’t seen all of their tricks just yet.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Capitals are still seeking an identity

Associated PressNov 1, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) The first month of the NHL season taught the Washington Capitals that they can’t simply repeat their success of the past two seasons.

Depleted of their depth by offseason departures and injuries, the Capitals stayed afloat by going 5-6-1 while playing eight of their first 12 games on the road. But as they return home to begin a stretch of 13 of 18 games in Washington, the Capitals are still looking to find out what kind of team they are.

Last year they were a talented team that could win games in various ways.

No longer a juggernaut with four lines and three defensive pairs that can play against any opponent, the Capitals also can’t rely on Alex Ovechkin scoring 10 goals a month or Braden Holtby making almost 30 saves a game. Their expected lineup Thursday night against the New York Islanders includes eight players who weren’t with them in the playoffs last year, so the growing pains are an ongoing process.

“The group has to sort of create its own identity to see what works for them,” coach Barry Trotz said. “You have to create an identity and you’ve got to have success. I think it’s inching its way over there to where our team will be a little bit more consistent.”

Without the depth and the skill of previous squads, once health this group may find its identity on defense.

Consistency hasn’t been a hallmark of Washington’s game so far. It’s taking the second-fewest shots on goal in the league, allowing the seventh-most and struggling on the penalty kill. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ovechkin are in the top 10 in points and Holtby has been solid in net, keeping the team out of a deep hole to start the year.

Even staring at a 1-3 home record, now’s the chance to make up some ground in a still-uncertain Eastern Conference.

“It’ll be a good opportunity,” defenseman Brooks Orpik said. “We haven’t had more than one game in a row here at home, so it’s kind of a weird schedule to start off. It’s tough to generate any kind of momentum or rhythm at home. Hopefully we can take advantage of that.”

Injuries to defenseman Matt Niskanen and forward Andre Burakovsky continue to test the Capitals’ youth and unproven players. But even the veterans who were part of back-to-back Presidents’ Trophy winning seasons haven’t been sharp.

The result has been the Capitals chasing games. They’ve played from behind for almost 178 minutes in their past five – more than half the game.

“Just mentally it’s draining because you have no comfort,” Trotz said. “It works on you mentally, and then you’re trying to force things and the other team can just sort of wait and be patient and we’re not a really patient team. At times we will try to force things that aren’t there.”

Another result is committing the fourth-most penalties in the league and having the sixth-fewest power-play opportunities. Because the Capitals have been on the wrong side of five-on-five possession, they’re struggling to keep up with opponents and are ending up in the penalty box.

“We’ve taken too many penalties because you get beat one-on-one or something and then you have to reach out and grab the guy,” right winger Tom Wilson said. “We need to get the puck in the offensive zone and use our bodies to kind of draw penalties.”

Over the past two-plus seasons, Washington has scored on 22.4 percent of its power plays, best in the NHL. Right now it’s ranked ninth but has the firepower to produce.

“I think it’s just mentally-wise,” Ovechkin said. “We know what we have to do out there. It’s just a situation when it’s just the work ethic, I think.”

Work ethic shouldn’t be a problem for the Capitals as they sit 11th in the East. In previous years perhaps the regular season could be brushed off because of their playoff failures, but now they need to care because the margin for error isn’t there to just qualify for the postseason.

As Ovechkin acknowledged, “Every point is needed.” That’s a message that the coaching staff has tried to get across.

“We’ve got to go on a little bit of a run,” Trotz said.” And when I say run, it’s not winning six in a row or anything like that. We’ve just got to be consistent in collecting points every night. And that’s what we’ve done very well the last three years and we’ve got to get that mentality of collecting a point.”

 

Connor Hellebuyck is on a roll for the Jets

By Cam TuckerNov 1, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT
The Winnipeg Jets went out this summer to make a move that would solidify their goaltending, signing free agent Steve Mason.

One of Winnipeg’s most pressing concerns over the years has been goaltending. So far this season, the potential solution to that issue has come from within the organization.

Mason, on a two-year deal worth a total of $8.2 million, began the season as the starting goalie in the opener but struggled right away, which has opened up the opportunity to Connor Hellebuyck. And so far he has made the most of it, with only one loss in eight games and the Jets still earned a single point in that defeat.

He has six wins so far, posting an early save percentage of .940. Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters today that Hellebuyck will get the start Thursday against the Dallas Stars, acknowledging that his 24-year-old netminder is “going well right now.”

On three occasions over his last five starts, Hellebuyck has held the opposition to just a single goal, including last night’s 28-save performance — and 2-1 Jets win — against the Minnesota Wild.

“I think the big games bring out the best in him and he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now,” said Jets captain Blake Wheeler, per CBC. “We’re trying to do a good job in front of him, letting him see pucks, and he’s making some big saves so that keeps you in games.”

Mason’s most recent start was last Friday. It was a promising one for the Jets, as he stopped 35 of 37 shots faced, although Winnipeg lost to Columbus in overtime.

The Jets, second in the Central Division with a 6-3-2 record, host the Stars on Thursday and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, before setting off on a three-game road trip that includes games against Dallas, Vegas and Arizona. They’ll play the Golden Knights and Coyotes in a back-to-back situation next Friday and Saturday, which could give Mason an opportunity to get back in the net for at least one of those games.

But for now, Hellebuyck has provided the Jets with the type of performances you’d expect from a No. 1 goalie, which bodes well for a team that certainly isn’t lacking in top-end talent in other parts of its lineup.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

‘It’s been a long road’ — Brian Boyle set to make season debut

By Cam TuckerNov 1, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT
VANCOUVER — Not even two months after his cancer diagnosis, Brian Boyle will make his season debut for the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Head coach John Hynes confirmed the good news following the morning skate — on the first day of this month’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

“It’s been a long road,” said Boyle, who was diagnosed with Chronic myeloid luekemia at the beginning of Devils training camp in September.

He said he received an “overwhelming” amount of well wishes from throughout the hockey community, and the care people have shown him and his family is one of the positives he has taken from this entire ordeal.

“From the start of it back in September, it was very touching for my family, people reaching out to not only me but my parents, my wife,” he said. “Obviously it’s a situation you don’t want to be in but we’ve got a pretty good handle on it and I’m able to play now.”

It promises to be an emotional night for the 32-year-old Boyle.

The Devils signed him on July 1. It was an addition that gives the club a veteran forward that can play both center and the wing, and perhaps add more secondary scoring. The diagnosis and treatment, however, forced Boyle to ultimately miss the team’s first 10 games of the season.

He returned to practice less than two weeks ago and has received full clearance for what will be his first game since April 23, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs as they faced Washington in the first round of the 2017 playoffs..

“I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m really trying to downplay it,” he said. “Just so I can get some sleep this afternoon. But I’m really excited. Yeah, I could probably take a little sense of accomplishment but the boring answer is I’m really trying to play my best. The team is playing really well and I want to fit in nicely with that.”

With the NHL season advancing into November, the Devils are atop the Metropolitan Division with an 8-2 record and the third-best goals-for average in the entire league. That is, at least so far, a drastic turnaround for this club after struggling to score in recent years.

Boyle will play left wing on a line with Blake Coleman and Miles Wood tonight, said Hynes, adding that the coaching staff will track his minutes and see how Boyle feels throughout the game.

“We’re adding a very good player, we’re adding a guy with a ton of experience,” said Hynes. “We’re really looking forward to having him back in the lineup. It’s been a long road. It’s been a long offseason … with the cancer diagnosis and his recovery from that, so I know he’s really excited to play and we’re excited as a team and an organization to have him back in the lineup.”

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.